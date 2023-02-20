Advanced search
    CLW   US18538R1032

CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

(CLW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
36.73 USD   -1.53%
Clearwater Paper : Earnings Document

02/20/2023 | 03:50pm EST
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE MATERIALS FEBRUARY 14, 2023

ARSEN S. KITCH

President, Chief Executive Officer And Director

MICHAEL J. MURPHY

Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This presentation of supplemental information contains, in addition to historical information, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding order patterns; product demand and industry trends; production targets; impact of announced price increases, including expectations of implementation; impact of inflation of raw material, energy and freight costs; assumptions for Q1 2023 and full year 2023, including maintenance outage impacts, operational factors, interest, capital, inflation, depreciation and amortization and income tax; our capital allocation objectives; our strategy, including achieving target level ratio, maintaining liquidity, and prioritizing free cash flow; expectations regarding the paperboard markets and tissue markets; and repurchases under existing share buyback authorization. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change. Our actual results of operations may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the following: competitive pricing pressures for our products, including as a result of increased capacity as additional manufacturing facilities are operated by our competitors and the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the pricing of products globally; the loss of, changes in prices in regard to, or reduction in, orders from a significant customer; changes in the cost and availability of wood fiber and wood pulp; changes in transportation costs and disruptions in transportation services; changes in customer product preferences and competitors' product offerings; larger competitors having operational and other advantages; consolidation and vertical integration of converting operations in the paperboard industry; changes in the U.S. and international economies and in general economic conditions in the regions and industries in which we operate; manufacturing or operating disruptions, including equipment malfunctions and damage to our manufacturing facilities; cyber-security risks; labor disruptions; cyclical industry conditions; changes in expenses, required contributions and potential withdrawal costs associated with our pension plans; environmental liabilities or expenditures and climate change; reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers for raw materials; our ability to attract, motivate, train and retain qualified and key personnel; ability to service our debt obligations; restrictions on our business from debt covenants and terms; changes in our banking relations; negative changes in our credit agency ratings; and changes in laws, regulations or industry standards affecting our business. Forward- looking statements contained in this presentation present management's views only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements or to retract future revisions of management's views based on events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation include certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income, Adjusted income per diluted share, free cash flow and net debt. The Company's management believes that the presentation of these financial measures provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. These financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures utilized by other companies, since such other companies may not calculate such measure in the same manner as we do. A reconciliation of these measures (Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income, Adjusted income per share, free cash flow and net debt) to the most relevant GAAP measure is available in the appendix of this presentation.

© Clearwater Paper Corporation 2023 2

Q4 2022 AND FULL YEAR 2022 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Overall

  • Net sales $527 million for Q4, $2.1 billion for 2022
  • Net loss $6 million for Q4, net income $46 million for 2022
  • Adjusted net loss $5 million for Q4, adjusted net income $63 million for 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA $28 million for Q4, $227 million for 2022
  • Inflation pressures across both businesses

Pulp and Paperboard

  • SBS prices increased, partly offset by inflation
  • Completion of Lewiston major maintenance ($28 million Adjusted EBITDA impact)

Consumer Products

  • Tissue prices increased, offset by inflation
  • Demand for private branded products increasing

Capital Structure

  • Reduced net debt by $108 million for 2022
  • Continued to maintain strong financial flexibility

© Clearwater Paper Corporation 2023 3

BUSINESS UPDATE - PULP AND PAPERBOARD

PRICING OFFSETTING INFLATION, DRIVING STRONG RESULTS

Industry

  • Demand and order backlogs moderated later in the year
  • While inflation and economic uncertainty exist, end markets tend to be economically resilient
  • RISI reported market price increases
    • $250/ton in 2021, $100/ton in Q1 2022, $100/ton in Q2 2022 and $30/ton in Q4 2022

Clearwater Paper

  • Demand and order backlogs moderated
  • Continued benefits from previously announced price increases
  • Inflation across raw materials and energy
  • Lewiston outage was $5 million above estimates, operational and weather related issues impacted mills
  • Next Lewiston major maintenance outage anticipated in early 2024

© Clearwater Paper Corporation 2023 4

BUSINESS UPDATE - CONSUMER PRODUCTS

SHIPMENTS STRENGTHEN

Industry

  • Consumers shifting to private brands with economic uncertainty and inflation
  • Private brand market share rising to 35.5%1

Clearwater Paper

  • Strong demand with Q4 2022 shipments of 13.0 million cases compared to 12.4 million in Q4 2021
  • Solid operational performance
  • Inflation across raw materials and energy
  • Implementing previously announced price increases

1 IRI panel data for dollar share as of January 2023

© Clearwater Paper Corporation 2023 5

Disclaimer

Clearwater Paper Corporation published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 20:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
