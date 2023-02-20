Clearwater Paper : Earnings Document

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This presentation of supplemental information contains, in addition to historical information, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding order patterns; product demand and industry trends; production targets; impact of announced price increases, including expectations of implementation; impact of inflation of raw material, energy and freight costs; assumptions for Q1 2023 and full year 2023, including maintenance outage impacts, operational factors, interest, capital, inflation, depreciation and amortization and income tax; our capital allocation objectives; our strategy, including achieving target level ratio, maintaining liquidity, and prioritizing free cash flow; expectations regarding the paperboard markets and tissue markets; and repurchases under existing share buyback authorization. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change. Our actual results of operations may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the following: competitive pricing pressures for our products, including as a result of increased capacity as additional manufacturing facilities are operated by our competitors and the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the pricing of products globally; the loss of, changes in prices in regard to, or reduction in, orders from a significant customer; changes in the cost and availability of wood fiber and wood pulp; changes in transportation costs and disruptions in transportation services; changes in customer product preferences and competitors' product offerings; larger competitors having operational and other advantages; consolidation and vertical integration of converting operations in the paperboard industry; changes in the U.S. and international economies and in general economic conditions in the regions and industries in which we operate; manufacturing or operating disruptions, including equipment malfunctions and damage to our manufacturing facilities; cyber-security risks; labor disruptions; cyclical industry conditions; changes in expenses, required contributions and potential withdrawal costs associated with our pension plans; environmental liabilities or expenditures and climate change; reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers for raw materials; our ability to attract, motivate, train and retain qualified and key personnel; ability to service our debt obligations; restrictions on our business from debt covenants and terms; changes in our banking relations; negative changes in our credit agency ratings; and changes in laws, regulations or industry standards affecting our business. Forward- looking statements contained in this presentation present management's views only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements or to retract future revisions of management's views based on events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation include certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income, Adjusted income per diluted share, free cash flow and net debt. The Company's management believes that the presentation of these financial measures provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. These financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures utilized by other companies, since such other companies may not calculate such measure in the same manner as we do. A reconciliation of these measures (Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income, Adjusted income per share, free cash flow and net debt) to the most relevant GAAP measure is available in the appendix of this presentation.

© Clearwater Paper Corporation 2023 2