    CLW

CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION

(CLW)
  Report
Clearwater Paper : Announces Virtual Participation at 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

04/21/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will attend the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

Accompanying slide materials for the conference can be accessed by Thursday, May 6 on the Investors' section of Clearwater Paper's website at http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com/events-presentations.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 797 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 572 M 572 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 340
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Clearwater Paper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 44,50 $
Last Close Price 34,27 $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arsen S. Kitch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Alexander Toeldte Executive Chairman
William D. Larsson Independent Director
Kevin J. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION-9.22%572
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.7.35%6 223
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD35.98%5 610
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.10.31%3 447
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD16.23%2 432
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.30.55%1 483
