Clearwater Paper : Announces Virtual Participation at 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will attend the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

Accompanying slide materials for the conference can be accessed by Thursday, May 6 on the Investors' section of Clearwater Paper's website at http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com/events-presentations.

