Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Arsen Kitch, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sherri Baker, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 TD Paper & Forest Products Conference in Toronto on Tuesday, September 26th beginning at 10:00am EST. Mr. Kitch and Ms. Baker will also be available for one-on-one and group meetings.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919590324/en/