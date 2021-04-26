Clearway Energy, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Mt. Storm Wind Project

PRINCETON, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) today announced it completed the acquisition of Mt. Storm, a 264 MW asset in Grant County, West Virginia, from Castleton Commodities International.



“The closing of the Mt. Storm transaction provides the Company geographic diversification, accretive growth, and leverages Clearway’s existing platform of wind investments in West Virginia to provide for operational efficiencies,” said Christopher Sotos, Clearway Energy, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In partnership with our sponsor, Clearway Group, we look forward to deepening our commitment to support investments in local businesses and the community through Mt. Storm and our other renewable energy projects in West Virginia.”

About Clearway Energy, Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 4,200 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. Clearway Energy’s over 8,000 net MW of assets also includes approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally-sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP’s portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.

