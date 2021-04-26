Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Clearway Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWEN.A

CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.

(CWEN.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clearway Energy, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Mt. Storm Wind Project

04/26/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRINCETON, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) today announced it completed the acquisition of Mt. Storm, a 264 MW asset in Grant County, West Virginia, from Castleton Commodities International.

“The closing of the Mt. Storm transaction provides the Company geographic diversification, accretive growth, and leverages Clearway’s existing platform of wind investments in West Virginia to provide for operational efficiencies,” said Christopher Sotos, Clearway Energy, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In partnership with our sponsor, Clearway Group, we look forward to deepening our commitment to support investments in local businesses and the community through Mt. Storm and our other renewable energy projects in West Virginia.”

About Clearway Energy, Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 4,200 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. Clearway Energy’s over 8,000 net MW of assets also includes approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally-sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP’s portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” "target," “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “outlook,” “believe” and similar terms.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the estimated impact of recent weather events on the Company, its operations, its facilities and its financial results, the Company’s response to such weather events, impacts related to COVID-19 or any other pandemic, the benefits of the relationship with Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP) and GIP’s expertise, the Company’s future relationship and arrangements with GIP and Clearway Energy Group, as well as the Company's dividend expectations, Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Cash from Operating Activities, Cash Available for Distribution, the Company’s future revenues, income, indebtedness, capital structure, strategy, plans, expectations, objectives, projected financial performance and/or business results and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions.

Although Clearway Energy, Inc. believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, impacts related to COVID-19 or any other pandemic, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions, including wind and solar performance, competition in wholesale power markets, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in the wholesale power markets, changes in government regulations, the condition of capital markets generally, the Company's ability to access capital markets, cyber terrorism and inadequate cybersecurity, the ability to engage in successful acquisitions activity, unanticipated outages at its generation facilities, adverse results in current and future litigation, failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions (including receipt of third party consents and regulatory approvals), the Company's ability to enter into new contracts as existing contracts expire, risk relating to the Company's relationships with GIP and Clearway Energy Group, the Company's ability to acquire assets from GIP, Clearway Energy Group or third parties, the Company's ability to close drop down transactions, and the Company's ability to maintain and grow its quarterly dividends. Furthermore, any dividends are subject to available capital, market conditions, and compliance with associated laws and regulations.

Clearway Energy, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing review of factors that could cause Clearway Energy, Inc.’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect Clearway Energy, Inc.’s future results included in Clearway Energy, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. In addition, Clearway Energy, Inc. makes available free of charge at www.clearwayenergy.com, copies of materials it files with, or furnishes to, the Securities Exchange Commission.

# # #


Investors:
Akil Marsh
investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com
609-608-1500

Media:
Zadie Oleksiw
media@clearwayenergy.com
202-836-5754

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.
04:30pClearway Energy, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Mt. Storm Wind Project
GL
04/23CLEARWAY ENERGY  : Tudor Pickering Starts Clearway Energy at Buy with $33 Price ..
MT
04/19CLEARWAY ENERGY  : Activates First Community Solar Farm in Illinois, Connecting ..
AQ
04/12CLEARWAY ENERGY  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021
AQ
04/09HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC  : Clearway Energy Group LLC. - Clearway Begins Construction o..
AQ
03/30CLEARWAY ENERGY  : Seaport Global Upgrades Clearway Energy to Buy From Neutral; ..
MT
03/25CLEARWAY ENERGY  : Wolfe Research Upgrades Clearway Energy to Outperform from Pe..
MT
03/15CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.  : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financia..
AQ
03/15CLEARWAY ENERGY  : 2020 Green Bond Framework Reporting
PU
03/15CLEARWAY ENERGY  : Enterprise 2020 SASB Indices
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 373 M - -
Net income 2021 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 4,92%
Capitalization 3 310 M 3 310 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,64x
EV / Sales 2022 7,12x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clearway Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,50 $
Last Close Price 27,05 $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher S. Sotos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chad S. Plotkin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jonathan Bram Chairman
Ferrell P. McClean Independent Director
Brian R. Ford Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-8.46%3 310
NTPC LTD3.22%13 263
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.25%11 162
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED23.35%6 372
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-3.94%6 258
ERG S.P.A.9.49%4 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ