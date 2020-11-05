Clearway Energy : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 11/05/2020 | 01:12pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Clearway Energy, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Results Presentation November 5, 2020 Safe Harbor This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "should," "anticipate," "forecast," "plan," "guidance," "outlook," "believe" and similar terms. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding impacts related to COVID-19 or any other pandemic, the Company's future relationship and arrangements with GIP and Clearway Energy Group, as well as the Company's future revenues, income, indebtedness, capital structure, strategy, plans, expectations, objectives, projected financial performance and/or business results and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, impacts related to COVID-19 or any other pandemic, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions, including wind and solar performance, competition in wholesale power markets, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in the wholesale power markets, changes in government regulations, the condition of capital markets generally, the Company's ability to access capital markets, cyber terrorism and inadequate cybersecurity, the Company's ability to engage in successful acquisitions activity, unanticipated outages at the Company's generation facilities, adverse results in current and future litigation, failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions (including receipt of third party consents and regulatory approvals), the Company's ability to enter into new contracts as existing contracts expire, risks relating to the Company's relationships with GIP and Clearway Energy Group, the Company's ability to acquire assets from GIP, Clearway Energy Group or third parties, the Company's ability to close drop down transactions, and the Company's ability to maintain and grow its quarterly dividends. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution guidance are estimates as of November 5, 2020. These estimates are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of that date. The Company disclaims any current intention to update such guidance, except as required by law. Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution are non- GAAP financial measures and are explained in greater detail in the Appendix. The foregoing review of factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this presentation should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company 's future results included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. 2 Agenda Business Update Christopher Sotos, Chief Executive Officer Financial Summary Chad Plotkin, Chief Financial Officer Closing Remarks and Q&A Christopher Sotos, Chief Executive Officer 3 Business Update Financial Update

CAFD Results: $171 MM in 3Q20 and $265 MM year to date Announcing quarterly dividend increase of 1.8% to $0.318/share in 4Q20 On track for DPS growth at upper end of 5-8% long term range through 2021

CWEN has Now Committed to Invest Approx. $450 MM in New Growth Year to Date

Today's Announcements : Total growth investments of $107.8 MM at a $13.8 MM 1 annual avg. asset CAFD Prior Announcements : Total growth investments of $339 MM at a $36.3 MM 1 annual avg. asset CAFD

New Efficient Capital Formation Leads to Sufficient Capital on Hand to Fund All Commitments Made Year to Date

$24 MM in equity capital raised during 3Q20 via the ATM program; $63 MM raised year to date $96 MM in new corp. capital through the refinancing and upsizing of several non-recourse debt facilities $243 MM in available cash during the year: release of the PG&E related trapped cash and from the Residential Solar sale in 2Q20

Updated Pro Forma CAFD Per Share of $1.71/share Supports Target 5-8% DPS Growth at 80-85% Payout Ratio

5-8% DPS Growth at 80-85% Payout Ratio Factors in the impact of financings and the contribution of committed growth investments made year to date Excludes any additional growth including new Drop Down offer

Continuing to Advance Growth with Clearway Group Through New Drop Down Offer and Additional Collaboration

Received offer from CEG for co-investment in a 1.6 GW Partnership under development; $230-240 MM est. corporate capital Engaged in structuring of additional portfolio investment of up to 1.1 GW with 2021 to 2023 closing dates; offer expected in 2021

Focused Effort on Driving CAFD and Dividend Per Share Growth over the Long Term 1 Based on 5-year average asset CAFD profile; 4 Year to Date Execution Leads to Long Term CAFD Per Share Growth ($ millions) $339 MM of Committed/Closed Investments YTD… Project Corp. 5 Yr. Avg. Est. COD Capital Asset CAFD April 2020 Dropdown Rattlesnake Wind 4Q20 Pinnacle Repowering 2H21 Remaining interest in Operational Repowering 1.0 Total April Drop Down $241 $23.0 Mesquite Star Wind $79 $8.3 Operational Marsh Landing Black Start $19 $5.0 1H21 Previously Announced Deals Provide For Accretive Growth With Weighted Average CAFD Yield of 9.8% 1

Cash Flows Supported by Contracts With a Weighted Average Life of 13 Years 1,2 Primarily With Investment Grade Counterparties ...With an Additional $108 MM of New Investments Providing Diversification at Attractive Economics Acquired CEG's Residual Interest in the Distributed Generation Partnerships and Related SREC Contract On 11/2 acquired CEG's residual interest in the 286 MW Distributed Generation ("DG") Partnerships 3 with CWEN along with a related contract tied to the portfolio's SRECs

with CWEN along with a related contract tied to the portfolio's SRECs 18 year weighted average contract life for DG partnerships portfolio Corporate Capital $43.5 MM Est. Five Yr. Average Annual CAFD $5.3 MM Est. Asset CAFD Yield 12.2% Acquiring the 160 MW Repowered Langford Wind Project Signed binding agreements to acquire 100% of the cash equity interest in the project; Closing expected in 4Q20

35% of output is under contract with Investment Grade counterparties with a 12-year weighted average contract life Corporate Capital $64.3 MM Est. Five Yr. Average Annual CAFD $8.5 MM Est. Asset CAFD Yield 13.2% Nearly $450 Million of New Investments Year to Date at Attractive and Accretive Economics 1 Calculation excludes Marsh Landing Black Start; 2 Weighted average based on asset CAFD; 3 Due to transaction, CWEN will commence consolidation of the DG Partnerships in the 4th quarter of 2020 5 Pro Forma CAFD Outlook Update: Further Growth In Focus from New Drop-Down Offer ($ millions) Pro Forma CAFD ExcludesNew Portfolio Drop Down Offer ~$1.71 CAFD per Share1 ~$1.61 ~$345 CAFD per Share1 $325 2021 CAFD Guidance Updated Pro Forma CAFD Outlook Drop-Down Provides Visible Pro Forma CAFD Growth and Diversification in Technology, Geography, and Customers Investment Portfolio Asset Project Type MW2 State Est. COD Addl. Interest in Mesquite Utility Wind 419 TX Operating Rosamond Central Solar 192 CA 4Q20 Mesquite Sky Utility Wind 345 TX 2021 Black Rock Utility Wind 110 WV 2021 Waiawa Solar/Storage 36 HI 2022 Mililani Solar/Storage 39 HI 2022 Daggett Solar Solar/Storage 482 CA 2022 $230-240 MM potential corporate capital commitment

MM potential corporate capital commitment >14 year blended average contract length primarily with Investment Grade counterparties

Customer diversification with contracts outside of California or with non-utility California LSE's

non-utility California LSE's Further Expansion into storage with 395 MW/1,580 MWh of co-located storage assets at Daggett, Waiawa, and Mililani

co-located storage assets at Daggett, Waiawa, and Mililani CWEN ownership % 3 is subject to further negotiation but is expected to be approx. 50% for all but Daggett Solar Year to Date Committed Growth Leads to the Sustainability of Dividend at Target Growth and Payout Ratio Objectives; Visible Upside to Pro Forma CAFD Outlook from New Portfolio Drop Down Offer 1 Based on 201.6 MM shares outstanding as of 10/31/20; 2 MW capacity is subject to change prior to COD; 3 The Company is expected to act as managing member for the applicable partnerships. The investment is subject to negotiation, both with CEG and the third-party equity investor, and the review and approval by the Company's Independent Directors. 6 Financial Summary Financial Update ($ millions) 3rd Quarter and Year to Date Results 3rd Quarter YTD Adjusted EBITDA $312 $853 CAFD1 $171 $265 3Q20 Financial Highlights:

Conventional: Strong operations and availability bonuses Timing of project debt principal payments from refinancings  Renewables: below expectations, but within sensitivities

 Thermal: lower volumetric sales due to COVID-19 and weather

Maintaining 2020 CAFD Guidance Full Year CAFD $310 Guidance incorporates:

P50 median renewable energy production for full year Contribution of previously committed growth investments and impacts from recent refinancings

Strong Liquidity Position with New Capital Formation Executed at Favorable Levels

$96 MM of new corporate capital through the refinancing of non-recourse projects at a 3.3% weighted average coupon 2 $24 MM 3 under the ATM program in 3Q20; $63 MM YTD ~$168 MM of restricted PG&E trapped cash all released; Residential solar portfolio sale for $75 MM in 2Q20 Revolver remains fully undrawn

Sufficient Capital to Fund All Existing Growth Commitments Made Year to Date. Excludes the 1.6 GW Partnership Drop Down Offer YTD Results Within Sensitivity Range. 3Q20 Capital Formation Executed at Favorable Financing Costs with Significant Flexibility to Fund Existing and Future Growth Commitments 1 Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) is adjusted to reflect trapped/released cash by unconsolidated investments due to the PG&E bankruptcy; 2 See appendix slide 19 for details; 3 ATM proceeds include cash settlements that were received after the end of the 3rd quarter 8 Updating Pro Forma CAFD Outlook and Establishing 2021 Guidance ($ millions) 2021 Guidance and Pro Forma $96 MM in Impact Related to the Timing of Expected CAFD Outlook Assumptions New Corporate Capital CODs and Related Annual CAFD Profiles ▪ P50 renewable production expectations for full year $340 ($9) $22 ~$(6) ~$345 ($17) ▪ New projects achieve COD ~($5) $325 based on current est. timelines Current outlook excludes new ▪ drop downs, including the announced offer for the investment in the 1.6 GW partnership Prior Pro Forma P&I From Additional Budgetary New Pro Forma Timing of Growth COVID-19 2021 CAFD CAFD Outlook Project Debt 1 Committed Adjustments CAFD Outlook Investments 3 Expected Impacts Guidance Refinancings Growth 2 (Not Long Term) Mesquite Star $8.3 Langford $8.5 DG Partnerships $5.3 Total $22.1 Lower O&M and capex Higher insurance and other general corporate costs

Roll forward of additional actual data in P50 formulations Expected impact during 2021 related to volumetric sales at Thermal and cash taxes due relative to California suspending the use of State NOL's over the next 3 years Pro Forma CAFD Realized as Projects Achieve COD. 2021 Expectations Factor in the Timing of Growth Investments and Impacts Related to COVID-19 1 See slide 19 for details; 2 Based on 5-year average asset CAFD profile; 3 See slide 17 for details 9 Closing Remarks and Q&A Closing Remarks and Q&A Progressing on 2020 Goals While Executing On Long Term Objectives Delivering on 2020 Financial Commitments

Year to date CAFD results are within sensitivity range Reset dividend following the resolution of the PG&E Bankruptcy; Announcing additional 1.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.318 per share in the 4 th quarter Pro Forma corporate leverage metrics continue to be aligned with target ratings; stable at both agencies

Continuing to Grow Long Term CAFD Per Share To Support Sustainable Dividend Growth

Closed acquisition of the remaining interest in Repowering 1.0 Closing of Rattlesnake Wind and Pinnacle Repowering expected to occur in 4Q20 and 2H21, respectively Acquired an interest in the 419 MW Mesquite Star wind project Acquired Clearway Group's (CEG) interests in the Distributed Generation Partnerships (and associated SREC contract); completes full amount of originally planned ROFO program for distributed solar Signed binding agreements to acquire Repowered Langford Wind Acting on new growth with CEG through the most recent drop down offer to co-invest in a 1.6 GW portfolio partnership Engaged with CEG on the structuring of additional portfolio investment opportunities of up to 1.1 GW; Offer expected in 2021 with CODs in the 2021-2023 timeframe

Updated Pro Forma CAFD of $345 MM ($1.71/share) Supports DPS Growth in Line With Long Term Target of 5-8% and at Payout Ratio Objectives Continue to expect dividend growth at the high end of target range through 2021

Provides CAFD for additional dividend growth in 2022 and beyond 11 Appendix Appendix Appendix: Clearway Group Development Pipeline Update Clearway Group Development Highlights On target to achieve COD on ~1 GW of construction in 2020

Expanded pipeline to 9.4 GW, driven by new construction wind, utility solar, and storage capacity in WECC, ERCOT, and

CAISO

CAISO Contracted offtake of 1,072 MW 2020 YTD, including 1,017 MW in utility wind/solar and 55 MW in distributed solar; with additional 811 MW awarded and 1,759 MW shortlisted in offtake opportunities 1

Developing 2022-2023 Late Stage Projects to optimize offtake, financing, and capital deployment sequencing for CWEN

2022-2023 Late Stage Projects to optimize offtake, financing, and capital deployment sequencing for CWEN Tailwinds accumulating with additional customer demand and growth opportunities for 2022-2024 across all target markets 9.4 GW Pipeline Owned or Controlled by Clearway Group By Project Type (MW) By Project Stage (MW) 992 500 551 161 1,050 3,550 9.4 GW 3,780 9.4 GW 543 4,216 3,582 Storage2 Distributed Solar Construction Advanced Utility Solar Repower Wind Intermediate Early New Construction Wind Prospect 5.4 GW of Late Stage Projects3 CWEN ROFO & Offered Partner Investment Projects4 MWAC 5,400 4,800 4,200 3,600 3,000 2,400 1,800 1,200 600 0 Achieved Operations / Sale 2.8 GW New Construction Wind Repower Wind Utility Solar Storage Distributed Solar 0.9 GW 382 MW Committed (Other) CWEN ROFO/Partner Investment 0.7 GW 670 MW 1 GW 510 MW 496 MW 2020 2021 2022 2023 Target COD (Estimate) ROFO Project Type MWs New Const. 599 Wind Repower 215 Wind Utility Solar5 849 (+ Storage) (+ 395) Total 2,058 1 Offtake YTD values include contract extensions for operating assets (40 MW contracted, 60 MW awarded); 2 Storage capacity under development totals 992 MW/ 4,829 MWh; 3 Reflects pipeline of construction, advanced, intermediate stage projects (target COD 2020-2023), including projects that have achieved operations or successful sale in 2020 (i.e., Mesquite Star, Norge, and RI Portfolio); 4 Map is inclusive of ROFO projects and offered Partnership Investment Opportunity projects in development & construction stages; ROFO MWs exclude offer for an additional interest in Mesquite Star; 5 Utility Solar ROFO categories include projects offering solar-coupled storage. Appendix: Clearway Energy ROFO and Committed Renewable Investments Committed Investments Asset Technology Gross Capacity (MW) State Estimated COD Highlights Langford Wind Wind Repowering 160 TX 4Q20 • 35% of project's output is backed by contracts with investment grade counterparties with a 12 year weighted average contract life Rattlesnake Utility Wind 144 WA 4Q20 • 20 year PPA with Avista Pinnacle Wind Repowering 55 WV 2H21 • Plant life extension and O&M cost reduction with new turbines • Amended existing PPAs with existing customers Clearway Energy ROFO and Offered Partner Investment Projects Asset Technology Gross Capacity (MW)1 State Estimated COD Highlights Additional Mesquite Star Utility Wind 419 TX Operational • Majority of output backed by contracts with investment grade Interest counterparties; 12 year weighted average contract life Rosamond Central Solar 192 CA 4Q20 • Long term offtake with CCAs and California municipality Mesquite Sky Utility Wind 345 TX 2021 • Majority of output backed by contracts with investment grade counterparties Black Rock Utility Wind 110 WV 2021 • 15 year PPAs with AEP Energy Partners and Toyota Motor NA Utility Solar + • Includes Mililani I (39 MW; 156MWh storage) and Waiawa (36 Hawaii Solar Phase II 75 HI 2022 MW; 144MWh storage) projects Storage • 20-year PPAs with Hawaiian Electric Daggett Solar Utility Solar + 482 CA 2022 • Executed PPAs with CCAs and an IG rated C&I customer Storage Wildflower Utility Solar 100 MS 2022 • Awarded PPAs with investment grade counterparties 1 MW capacity is subject to change prior to COD; excludes 395 MW/1,580 MWh of co-located storage assets at Daggett, Waiawa, and Mililani 14 Appendix: Renewable Portfolio Performance in 2020 Production Index Availability 2020 2020 Q1 Q2 3rd Quarter Q3 YTD YTD Wind Portfolio MW Jul Aug Sep California 947 111% 93% 84% 105% 90% 93% 97% 97% Other West 73 105% 95% 99% 102% 116% 106% 102% 95% Texas 251 76% 91% 94% 108% 58% 87% 85% 96% Midwest 380 99% 99% 80% 110% 85% 90% 97% 97% East 122 95% 114% 68% 110% 84% 86% 99% 97% Weighted Average Total 1,773 99% 95% 85% 106% 85% 92% 95% 97% Utility Scale Solar Portfolio Weighted Average Total 603 93% 98% 102% 95% 90% 96% 96% 98% Represents a measure of the actual production and reimbursable curtailment for the stated period relative to internal median expectations

MW capacity and Production Index :

includes assets beginning the first quarter after the acquisition date excludes assets with less than one year of operating history excludes equity method investments (Agua, Avenal, Desert Sunlight, Four Brothers, Iron Springs, Granite Mountain, San Juan Mesa, and Elkhorn Ridge)

Wind availability represents equivalent availability factor, or availability associated with the wind turbine and balance of plant. Utility solar availability represents energy produced as a percentage of available energy 15 Appendix: 2020 Portfolio CAFD Sensitivity and Seasonality Variability of Expected Financial Performance: Based on Portfolio as of September 30, 2020 Includes contribution of Carlsbad which closed in December 2019

Adjusted from 4Q19 to factor in the change in timing of interest payments from the refinancing of the 2024 notes

Production variability based on +/- 5 % for both wind and solar for full year

Approximates ~P75 for wind and ~P90 for solar Variance can exceed +/- 5% in any given period

Seasonality as a result of renewable energy resource, timing of contracted payments on conventional assets, tax equity proceeds, and project debt service

Percent ranges in table are primarily driven by potential variability in both wind and solar production of +/- 5%

Other items which may impact CAFD include non- recurring events such as forced outages or timing of O&M expense and maintenance capex Renewable Production Variability: Annual CAFD Sensitivity $21 $19 $(21) $(19) Wind Solar +5% in MWh Production -5% in MWh Production 2020 Quarterly Estimated Seasonality: % of Est. Annual Financial Results Based On 2020 CAFD Guidance 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q CAFD Expectations 1-6% 25-34% 53-60% 8-13% 16 Appendix: Cash Flow Profile for Growth Investments To increase visibility and assist in forecasting, the following table summarizes the expected changes in CAFD associated with growth investments relative to 5 year average estimates: Schedule is based on the following closed or committed growth investments:

Carlsbad, Repowering 1.0, Rattlesnake, Pinnacle Repowering, Marsh Landing Black Start, Mesquite Star, Langford, and the Residual Interest in the Distributed Generation Partnerships, including the Related SREC Contract Based on current expected COD of under construction growth investments

Represents YoY changes starting from 2021E

Excludes other potential variances in the portfolio such as, but not limited to, maintenance capex, operating costs, and timing of distributions

Estimated net increases to/from non-controlling interests from tax equity financing Est Changes YoY ($ millions) 2022 2023 Annual change in prepaid and accrued liability1 - 1 Estimated net increase (to)/from non-controlling interest2 2 2 Full Year Contributions from expected 2021 COD dates and Timing of SREC Revenue 7 1 Change in cash interest expense and debt amortization (1) 5 Total 8 9 1 Relates to levelization of capacity payments over PPA term primarily for Carlsbad; 2 Estimated NCI primarily relates to tax equity financing, distributions (to)/from based on P50 internal median production expectations; 17 Appendix: Non-Recourse Project Debt Amortization Forecasted principal payments1 on non-recourse project debt as of December 31, 2019: Fiscal Year ($ millions) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Thereafter Total Conventional: El Segundo Energy Center, due 2023 53 57 63 130 - - 303 Marsh Landing, due 2023 60 62 65 19 - - 206 Walnut Creek Energy & WCEP Holdings, due 2023 53 57 59 44 - 1 214 Carlsbad Energy Holdings & Carlsbad Holdco, due 2027 and 2038 25 26 28 24 25 670 798 Total Conventional 191 202 215 217 25 671 1,521 Solar: Alpine, due 20222 8 8 103 - - - 119 Avra Valley, due 2031 4 4 4 3 3 29 47 Blythe, due 20282 2 2 2 2 2 5 15 Borrego, due 2025 and 2038 3 3 3 3 3 46 61 CVSR & CVSR Holdco Notes, due 2037 27 29 33 35 37 717 878 Kansas South, due 2031 2 2 2 2 2 14 24 Roadrunner, due 20312 3 3 2 2 2 17 29 TA High Desert, due 2023 and 2033 3 2 3 3 3 26 40 Utah Portfolio, due 20223 14 13 227 - - - 254 Buckthorn Solar, due 2025 3 3 3 3 4 112 128 Oahu Solar, due 2026 2 3 3 3 3 78 92 Kawailoa Solar, due 2026 2 2 2 2 2 71 81 SPP and Sol Orchard, due 2032 and 2038 1 1 1 1 1 19 24 Total Solar Assets 74 75 388 59 57 1,139 1,792 Wind: Alta - Consolidated, due 2031-2035 46 48 50 52 55 635 886 Laredo Ridge, due 2038 6 6 7 7 9 49 84 South Trent, due 2028 4 4 5 5 5 20 43 Tapestry, due 2031 13 10 11 11 12 99 156 Viento, due 2023 8 5 5 24 - - 42 Total Wind Assets 77 73 78 99 81 803 1,211 Thermal: Energy Center Minneapolis, due 2031-2037 - - - - - 328 328 Duquesne, due 2059 - - - - - 95 95 Total Thermal Assets - - - - - 423 423 Total Clearway Energy $ 342 $ 350 $ 681 $ 375 $ 163 $ 3,036 $ 4,947 Unconsolidated Affiliates' Debt $ 47 $ 46 $ 47 $ 49 $ 51 $ 649 $ 889 Total Non Recourse Debt $ 389 $ 396 $ 728 $ 424 $ 214 $ 3,385 $ 5,836 1 Reflects PG&E projects' amortization unaffected from bankruptcy (debt treated as current for GAAP as of 12/31/19); excludes all corporate debt facilities and outstanding draws on the corporate revolving credit facility; assumes no refinancing of any outstanding principal at maturity, if applicable; excludes the repayment of construction financing in connection with the Repowering 1.0 Partnership which was repaid in 1Q20; non-recourse project debt for CS4 Borrower due 2026 and Chestnut Borrower, LLC, due 2024 were included in Unconsolidated Affiliates' Debt as of 12/31/19; 18 2 Alpine, Blythe, and Roadrunner repaid and refinanced in 3Q20 into $193 MM NIMH Solar due 2024; 3 Utah Portfolio repaid and refinanced in 3Q20 into $296 MM Utah Solar Master Holdings due 2036. Appendix: Non-Recourse Project Refinancing ($ millions, where applicable) $956 MM of Non-Recourse Refinancing Resulting in Corporate Proceeds of $96 MM Non-Recourse Refinancing Maturity All-in Corporate Secured Projects Amortizing Interest Refinancing Size Date Capital Raised Rate Utah Solar Master Four Brothers, Granite Mountain, $296 2036 Yes 3.59% $9 Holdings, LLC Iron Springs NIMH Solar LLC1 Alpine, Blythe, $193 2024 Yes 3.11% $45 Roadrunner DG Partnerships Portfolio of Distributed $467 2040 Yes 3.51% $42 Refinancing Generation Projects across US Corporate Capital Raised: reflects cash distributions to CWEN available for growth after repaying existing non- recourse debt, unwinding interest rate swaps (if applicable to the refinancing), and paying related fees and expenses 1 NIMH Solar LLC's (NIMH) all-in interest rate is inclusive of the impact of an interest rate swap credit spread; amortizing term loan facility with $141 MM due at maturity; At maturity Alpine, Blythe and Roadrunner have a weighted average remaining contract life of 8 years based on asset CAFD 19 Appendix: Current Operating Assets1 (As of September 30, 2020) Solar2 Wind Percentage Net Capacity PPA Projects Ownership (MW) Offtake Counterparty Expiration Agua Caliente 16% 46 Pacific Gas and Electric 2039 Alpine 100% 66 Pacific Gas and Electric 2033 Avenal 50% 23 Pacific Gas and Electric 2031 Avra Valley 100% 26 Tucson Electric Power 2032 Blythe 100% 21 Southern California Edison 2029 Borrego 100% 26 San Diego Gas and Electric 2038 Buckthorn3 100% 154 City of Geogetown, TX 2043 CVSR 100% 250 Pacific Gas and Electric 2038 Desert Sunlight 250 25% 63 Southern California Edison 2034 Desert Sunlight 300 25% 75 Pacific Gas and Electric 2039 Four Brothers3 50% 160 PacifiCorp 2036 Granite Mountain3 50% 65 PacifiCorp 2036 Iron Springs3 50% 40 PacifiCorp 2036 Kansas South 100% 20 Pacific Gas and Electric 2033 Oahu Solar Projects 3 95% 58 Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc 2041 Kawailoa 3 49% 24 Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc 2041 Roadrunner 100% 20 El Paso Electric 2031 TA High Desert 100% 20 Southern California Edison 2033 DG Projects3 100% 159 Various 2023-2044 1,316 2019 CAFD by Asset Class5 2019 Adj EBITDA by Asset Class5 (63% From Renewables) (62% From Renewables) 12% 6% 25% 32% 28% 34% 29% 34% Conventional Solar Wind Thermal Percentage Net Capacity PPA Projects Ownership (MW) Offtake Counterparty Expiration Alta I-V 100% 720 Southern California Edison 2035 Alta X-XI3 100% 227 Southern California Edison 2038 Buffalo Bear 100% 19 Western Farmers Electric Co-operative 2033 Laredo Ridge 100% 80 Nebraska Public Power District 2031 Pinnacle 100% 55 Maryland Department of General Services and 2031 University System of Maryland South Trent 100% 101 AEP Energy Partners 2029 Spring Canyon II-III3 90.1% 57 Platte River Power Authority 2039 Taloga 100% 130 Oklahoma Gas & Electric 2031 Repowering Partnership 3 100% 283 Various 2027/ 2029 Mesquite Star3 50% 210 Various 2032-2035 Wind TE Holdco 100% 531 Various Various 2413 Conventional Percentage Net Capacity PPA Projects Ownership (MW) Offtake Counterparty Expiration El Segundo 100% 550 Southern California Edison 2023 GenConn Devon 50% 95 Connecticut Light & Power 2040 GenConn Middletown 50% 95 Connecticut Light & Power 2041 Marsh Landing 100% 720 Pacific Gas and Electric 2023 Walnut Creek 100% 485 Southern California Edison 2023 Carlsbad 100% 527 San Diego Gas and Electric 2038 2,472 Thermal Percentage Net Capacity PPA Projects Ownership (MWt) Offtake Counterparty Expiration Thermal generation 100% 39 Various Various Thermal equivalent MWt4 100% 1,475 Various Various 1,514 1 Net capacity, shown in MWac, represents the maximum, or rated, generating capacity of the facility multiplied by the Company's percentage ownership in the facility; 2 Excludes capacity related to DG Partnerships; 3Projects are part of tax equity arrangements; 4 For thermal energy, net capacity represents MWt for steam or chilled water and includes 19 MWt available under the right-to-use provisions contained in agreements between two of the Company's thermal facilities and certain of its customers ; 5 CAFD and Adj EBITDA ratios based on 2019 actuals; excludes Carlsbad and corporate costs 20 Reg. G Schedules Appendix Reg. G: Actuals ($ millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Net Income (Loss) $42 $35 $11 $(48) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 9 (11) 13 (14) Interest Expense, net 83 104 343 332 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 102 113 303 289 Contract Amortization 22 18 66 52 Impairment losses - - - 19 Loss on Debt Extinguishment 6 - 9 1 Mark to Market (MtM) Losses on economic hedges - 2 8 9 Transaction and integration costs 1 - 2 2 Other non recurring charges 2 2 (44) 4 Adjustments to reflect Clearway Energy's pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from 44 36 140 121 Unconsolidated Affiliates Non-Cash Equity Compensation 1 1 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA 312 300 853 769 Cash interest paid (91) (68) (238) (221) Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for tolling agreements 92 72 15 12 Adjustment to reflect Walnut Creek investment payments - - - (5) Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (61) (71) (161) (172) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 41 10 51 32 Changes in working capital and other (36) (19) (79) (41) Cash from Operating Activities 257 224 441 374 Changes in working capital and other 36 19 79 41 Development Expenses1 2 1 4 4 Return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates 30 20 53 37 Net contributions (to)/from non-controlling interest2 (7) (1) (10) (1) Maintenance Capital expenditures3 (2) (6) (16) (12) Principal amortization of indebtedness4 (101) (83) (254) (229) Adjustments to reflect CAFD generated by unconsolidated investments that are unable (44) 3 (32) 18 to distribute project dividends due to the PG&E bankruptcy Cash Available for Distribution $171 $177 $265 $232 1 Primarily relates to Thermal Development Expense; 2 2020 excludes $152 MM of contributions relating to funding of Repowering 1.0 Partnership; 2019 excludes $18 MM of contributions related to funding of Oahu tax equity partnership; 3 Net of allocated insurance proceeds; 4 2020 excludes $260 MM for the repayment of construction financing in connection with the Repowering 1.0 Partnership, $247 MM for the refinancing of the Utah Solar Portfolio, $158 MM for the refinancing of Alpine, Blythe, and Roadrunner (NIMH Solar), and $135 MM total consideration for the redemption of Corporate Notes; 2019 excludes $220 MM for the redemption of Corporate Notes, $101 million repaid at Viento in connection with the Repowering Partnership, $22 million for revolver repayments, and $3 million for the refinancing of South Trent 22 Reg. G: 2020 and 2021 Guidance ($ millions) 2020 Full Year 2021 Full Year Guidance Guidance Net Income1 $160 $150 Income Tax Expense 30 30 Interest Expense, net 335 340 Depreciation, Amortization, Contract Amortization, and ARO Expense 455 510 Adjustments to reflect Clearway Energy's pro-rata share of Adjusted 140 90 EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates Non-Cash Equity Compensation - 5 Adjusted EBITDA 1,120 1,125 Cash interest paid (325) (325) Changes in prepaid and accrued capacity payments (1) 5 Adjustment to reflect sale-type lease2 - (7) Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (218) (143) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates3 125 95 Income Tax Payments - (1) Cash from Operating Activities 701 749 Development Expense4 4 5 Net contributions to non-controlling interest5 (24) (20) Maintenance Capital expenditures (32) (28) Principal amortization of indebtedness (339) (381) Cash Available for Distribution $310 $325 Add Back: Principal amortization of indebtedness 339 381 Adjusted Cash from Operations 649 706 1 Net Income guidance assumes $0 impact for mark-to-market accounting for derivatives and Hypothetical Liquidation at Book Value (HLBV) adjustments for equity method investments; 2 Adjustment to reverse non-cash gain at COD for Marsh Landing Black Start; 3 Distribution from unconsolidated affiliates can be classified as Return of Investment from Unconsolidated Affiliates when actuals are reported. This is below cash from operating activities; 4 Primarily Thermal Development Expenses; 5 Includes tax equity proceeds and distributions to tax equity investors 23 Reg. G: Pro Forma Outlook CAFD ($ millions) Prior Pro Forma Pro Forma CAFD Outlook CAFD Outlook Net Income1 $167 $170 Income Tax Expense 35 30 Interest Expense, net 323 315 Depreciation, Amortization, Contract Amortization, and ARO Expense 469 510 Adjustments to reflect Clearway Energy's pro-rata share of Adjusted 138 90 EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates Non-Cash Equity Compensation - 5 Adjusted EBITDA 1,132 1,120 Cash interest paid (321) (306) Changes in prepaid and accrued capacity payments 6 10 Adjustment to reflect sale-type lease2 - 6 Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (215) (141) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates3 123 96 Cash from Operating Activities 725 785 Development Expense4 4 5 Net contributions to non-controlling interest5 (12) (18) Maintenance Capital expenditures (29) (30) Principal amortization of indebtedness (348) (397) Cash Available for Distribution $340 $345 Add Back: Principal amortization of indebtedness 348 397 Adjusted Cash from Operations 688 742 1 Net Income guidance assumes $0 impact for mark-to-market accounting for derivatives and Hypothetical Liquidation at Book Value (HLBV) adjustments for equity method investments; 2 Adjustment to reflect cash generated from sales-type lease projects primarily Marsh Landing Black Start; 3 Distribution from unconsolidated affiliates can be classified as Return of Investment from Unconsolidated Affiliates when actuals are reported. This is below cash from operating activities; 4 Primarily Thermal Development Expenses; 5 Includes tax equity proceeds and distributions to tax equity investors 24 Reg. G: Growth Investments ($ millions) Dropdown Mesquite Star Black Start Langford DG/SREC Portfolio 5 Year Average 5 Year Average 5 Year Average 5 Year Average 5 Year Average from 2021 - 2025 from 2021 - 2025 from 2021 - 2025 from 2021 - 2025 from 2021 - 2025 Net Income $4 $(1.1) - $0.3 $4.6 Interest Expense, net (4) - - - - Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO Expense 8 - - 5.2 - Adjustment to reflect CWEN share of Adjusted - 8.0 - - - EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates Adjusted EBITDA 8 6.9 - 5.5 4.6 Cash interest paid 4 - - - - Adjustment to reflect sale-type lease1 - - 5 - - Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated - (6.9) - - - Affiliates Cash Distributions from Unconsolidated Affiliates - 8.3 - - - Cash from Operating Activities 12 8.3 5 5.5 4.6 Net distributions from non-controlling interest 8 - - 3.0 0.7 Maintenance capital expenditures 1 - - - - Principal amortization of indebtedness 2 - - - - Estimated Cash Available for Distribution $23 $8.3 $5 $8.5 $5.3 1 Adjustment to reflect cash generated from sales-type lease projects 25 Reg. G Non-GAAP Financial Information EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that Clearway Energy's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA represents net income before interest (including loss on debt extinguishment), taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is presented because Clearway Energy considers it an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes debt and equity holders frequently use EBITDA to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA differently than Clearway Energy does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to invest in the growth of Clearway Energy's business. Clearway Energy compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a further supplemental measure of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for mark-to-market gains or losses, non cash equity compensation expense, asset write offs and impairments; and factors which we do not consider indicative of future operating performance such as transition and integration related costs. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons Clearway Energy considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to EBITDA. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, the reader should be aware that in the future Clearway Energy may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this news release. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. This measure is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Additionally, management believes that investors commonly adjust EBITDA information to eliminate the effect of restructuring and other expenses, which vary widely from company to company and impair comparability. As we define it, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for the effects of impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, non cash equity compensation expense, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, adjustments to exclude gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments. We adjust for these items in our Adjusted EBITDA as our management believes that these items would distort their ability to efficiently view and assess our core operating trends. In summary, our management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with our Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning our financial performance. Cash Available for Distribution: A non-GAAP measure, Cash Available for Distribution is defined as of September 30, 2020 as Adjusted EBITDA plus cash distributions/return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates, adjustments to reflect CAFD generated by unconsolidated investments that were not able to distribute project dividends prior to PG&E's emergence from bankruptcy on July 1, 2020 and subsequent release post-bankruptcy, cash receipts from notes receivable, cash distributions from noncontrolling interests, adjustments to reflect sales-type lease cash payments, less cash distributions to noncontrolling interests, maintenance capital expenditures, pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates, cash interest paid, income taxes paid, principal amortization of indebtedness, Walnut Creek investment payments, changes in prepaid and accrued capacity payments, and adjusted for development expenses. Management believes CAFD is a relevant supplemental measure of the Company's ability to earn and distribute cash returns to investors. We believe CAFD is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of our ability to make quarterly distributions. In addition, CAFD is used by our management team for determining future acquisitions and managing our growth. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to CAFD is cash provided by operating activities. However, CAFD has limitations as an analytical tool because it does not include changes in operating assets and liabilities and excludes the effect of certain other cash flow items, all of which could have a material effect on our financial condition and results from operations. 