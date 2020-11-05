Clearway Energy : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
Clearway Energy, Inc.
Third Quarter 2020 Results Presentation
November 5, 2020
Safe Harbor
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and
typically can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "should," "anticipate," "forecast," "plan," "guidance," "outlook," "believe" and similar terms. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding impacts related to COVID-19 or any other pandemic, the Company's future relationship and arrangements with GIP and Clearway Energy Group, as well as the Company's future revenues, income, indebtedness, capital structure, strategy, plans, expectations, objectives, projected
financial performance and/or business results and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions.
Although the Company believes that the expectations are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, impacts related to COVID-19 or any other pandemic, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions, including wind and solar performance, competition in wholesale power markets, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in the wholesale power markets, changes in government regulations, the condition of capital markets generally, the Company's ability to access capital markets, cyber terrorism and inadequate cybersecurity, the Company's ability to engage in successful acquisitions activity, unanticipated outages at the
Company's generation facilities, adverse results in current and future litigation, failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions (including receipt of third party consents and regulatory approvals), the Company's ability to enter into new contracts as existing contracts expire, risks relating to the Company's relationships with GIP and Clearway Energy Group, the Company's ability to acquire assets from GIP, Clearway Energy Group or third parties, the Company's ability to close drop down transactions, and the Company's ability to maintain and grow its quarterly dividends.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution guidance are estimates as of November 5, 2020. These estimates are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of that date. The Company disclaims any current intention to update such guidance, except as required by law. Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution are non- GAAP financial measures and are explained in greater detail in the Appendix. The foregoing review of factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this presentation should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company 's future results included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Agenda
Business Update
Christopher Sotos, Chief Executive Officer
Financial Summary
Chad Plotkin, Chief Financial Officer
Closing Remarks and Q&A Christopher Sotos, Chief Executive Officer
Business Update
Financial Update
CAFD Results: $171 MM in 3Q20 and $265 MM year to date
Announcing quarterly dividend increase of 1.8% to $0.318/share in 4Q20
On track for DPS growth at upper end of 5-8% long term range through 2021
CWEN has Now Committed to Invest Approx. $450 MM in New Growth Year to Date
Today's Announcements: Total growth investments of $107.8 MM at a $13.8 MM1 annual avg. asset CAFD
Prior Announcements: Total growth investments of $339 MM at a $36.3 MM1 annual avg. asset CAFD
New Efficient Capital Formation Leads to Sufficient Capital on Hand to Fund All Commitments Made Year to Date
$24 MM in equity capital raised during 3Q20 via the ATM program; $63 MM raised year to date
$96 MM in new corp. capital through the refinancing and upsizing of several non-recourse debt facilities
$243 MM in available cash during the year: release of the PG&E related trapped cash and from the Residential Solar sale in 2Q20
Updated Pro Forma CAFD Per Share of $1.71/share Supports Target 5-8% DPS Growth at 80-85% Payout Ratio
Factors in the impact of financings and the contribution of committed growth investments made year to date
Excludes any additional growth including new Drop Down offer
Continuing to Advance Growth with Clearway Group Through New Drop Down Offer and Additional Collaboration
Received offer from CEG for co-investment in a 1.6 GW Partnership under development; $230-240 MM est. corporate capital
Engaged in structuring of additional portfolio investment of up to 1.1 GW with 2021 to 2023 closing dates; offer expected in 2021
Focused Effort on Driving CAFD and Dividend Per Share Growth over the Long Term
1 Based on 5-year average asset CAFD profile;
Year to Date Execution Leads to Long Term CAFD Per Share Growth
($ millions)
$339 MM of Committed/Closed Investments YTD…
Project
Corp.
5 Yr. Avg.
Est. COD
Capital
Asset CAFD
April 2020 Dropdown
Rattlesnake Wind
4Q20
Pinnacle Repowering
2H21
Remaining interest in
Operational
Repowering 1.0
Total April Drop Down
$241
$23.0
Mesquite Star Wind
$79
$8.3
Operational
Marsh Landing Black Start
$19
$5.0
1H21
Previously Announced Deals Provide For Accretive Growth With Weighted Average CAFD Yield of 9.8%1
Cash Flows Supported by Contracts With a Weighted Average Life of 13 Years1,2 Primarily With Investment Grade Counterparties
...With an Additional $108 MM of New Investments Providing Diversification at Attractive Economics
Acquired CEG's Residual Interest in the
Distributed Generation Partnerships and Related SREC Contract
On 11/2 acquired CEG's residual interest in the 286 MW Distributed Generation ("DG") Partnerships3 with CWEN along with a related contract tied to the portfolio's SRECs
18 year weighted average contract life for DG partnerships portfolio
Corporate Capital
$43.5 MM
Est. Five Yr. Average Annual CAFD
$5.3 MM
Est. Asset CAFD Yield
12.2%
Acquiring the 160 MW Repowered Langford Wind Project
Signed binding agreements to acquire 100% of the cash equity interest in the project; Closing expected in 4Q20
35% of output is under contract with Investment Grade counterparties with a 12-year weighted average contract life
Corporate Capital
$64.3 MM
Est. Five Yr. Average Annual CAFD
$8.5 MM
Est. Asset CAFD Yield
13.2%
Nearly $450 Million of New Investments Year to Date at Attractive and Accretive Economics
1 Calculation excludes Marsh Landing Black Start; 2 Weighted average based on asset CAFD; 3 Due to transaction, CWEN will commence consolidation of the DG Partnerships in the 4th quarter of 2020
Pro Forma CAFD Outlook Update: Further Growth In Focus from New Drop-Down Offer
($ millions)
Pro Forma CAFD ExcludesNew Portfolio
Drop Down Offer
~$1.71
CAFD
per Share1
~$1.61
~$345
CAFD
per Share1
$325
2021 CAFD Guidance
Updated
Pro Forma CAFD Outlook
Drop-Down Provides Visible Pro Forma CAFD Growth and Diversification in Technology, Geography, and Customers
Investment Portfolio
Asset
Project Type
MW2
State
Est. COD
Addl. Interest in Mesquite
Utility Wind
419
TX
Operating
Rosamond Central
Solar
192
CA
4Q20
Mesquite Sky
Utility Wind
345
TX
2021
Black Rock
Utility Wind
110
WV
2021
Waiawa
Solar/Storage
36
HI
2022
Mililani
Solar/Storage
39
HI
2022
Daggett Solar
Solar/Storage
482
CA
2022
$230-240MM potential corporate capital commitment
>14 year blended average contract length primarily with Investment Grade counterparties
Customer diversification with contracts outside of California or with non-utility California LSE's
Further Expansion into storage with 395 MW/1,580 MWh of co-located storage assets at Daggett, Waiawa, and Mililani
CWEN ownership %3 is subject to further negotiation but is expected to be approx. 50% for all but Daggett Solar
Year to Date Committed Growth Leads to the Sustainability of Dividend at Target Growth and Payout Ratio Objectives;
Visible Upside to Pro Forma CAFD Outlook from New Portfolio Drop Down Offer
1 Based on 201.6 MM shares outstanding as of 10/31/20; 2 MW capacity is subject to change prior to COD; 3 The Company is expected to act as managing member for the applicable partnerships. The investment is subject to negotiation, both
with CEG and the third-party equity investor, and the review and approval by the Company's Independent Directors.
Financial Summary
Financial Update
($ millions)
3rd Quarter and Year to Date Results
3rd Quarter
YTD
Adjusted EBITDA
$312
$853
CAFD1
$171
$265
3Q20 Financial Highlights:
Conventional: Strong operations and availability bonuses
Timing of project debt principal payments from refinancings Renewables: below expectations, but within sensitivities Thermal: lower volumetric sales due to COVID-19 and weather
Maintaining 2020 CAFD Guidance
Full Year
CAFD
$310
Guidance incorporates:
P50 median renewable energy production for full year
Contribution of previously committed growth investments and impacts from recent refinancings
Strong Liquidity Position with New Capital Formation Executed at Favorable Levels
$96 MM of new corporate capital through the refinancing of non-recourse projects at a 3.3% weighted average coupon2
$24 MM3 under the ATM program in 3Q20; $63 MM YTD
~$168 MM of restricted PG&E trapped cash all released; Residential solar portfolio sale for $75 MM in 2Q20
Revolver remains fully undrawn
Sufficient Capital to Fund All Existing Growth Commitments Made Year to Date. Excludes the 1.6 GW Partnership Drop Down Offer
YTD Results Within Sensitivity Range. 3Q20 Capital Formation Executed at Favorable Financing Costs with Significant
Flexibility to Fund Existing and Future Growth Commitments
1 Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) is adjusted to reflect trapped/released cash by unconsolidated investments due to the PG&E bankruptcy; 2 See appendix slide 19 for details; 3 ATM proceeds include cash settlements that were received after the end of the 3rd quarter
Updating Pro Forma CAFD Outlook and Establishing 2021 Guidance
($ millions)
2021 Guidance and Pro Forma
$96 MM in
Impact Related to the Timing of Expected
CAFD Outlook Assumptions
New Corporate Capital
CODs and Related Annual CAFD Profiles
▪
P50 renewable production
expectations for full year
$340
($9)
$22
~$(6)
~$345
($17)
▪ New projects achieve COD
~($5)
$325
based on current est. timelines
Current outlook excludes new
▪
drop downs, including the
announced offer for the
investment in the 1.6 GW
partnership
Prior Pro Forma
P&I From
Additional
Budgetary
New Pro Forma Timing of Growth
COVID-19
2021 CAFD
CAFD Outlook
Project Debt
1
Committed
Adjustments
CAFD Outlook
Investments 3
Expected Impacts
Guidance
Refinancings
Growth 2
(Not Long Term)
Mesquite Star
$8.3
Langford
$8.5
DG Partnerships
$5.3
Total
$22.1
Lower O&M and capex
Higher insurance and other general corporate costs
Roll forward of additional actual data in P50 formulations
Expected impact during 2021 related to volumetric sales at Thermal and cash taxes due relative to California suspending the use of State NOL's over the next 3 years
Pro Forma CAFD Realized as Projects Achieve COD. 2021 Expectations Factor in the Timing of Growth Investments and
Impacts Related to COVID-19
1 See slide 19 for details; 2 Based on 5-year average asset CAFD profile; 3 See slide 17 for details
Closing Remarks and Q&A
Closing Remarks and Q&A
Progressing on 2020 Goals While Executing On Long Term Objectives
Delivering on 2020 Financial Commitments
Year to date CAFD results are within sensitivity range
Reset dividend following the resolution of the PG&E Bankruptcy; Announcing additional 1.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.318 per share in the 4th quarter
Pro Forma corporate leverage metrics continue to be aligned with target ratings; stable at both agencies
Continuing to Grow Long Term CAFD Per Share To Support Sustainable Dividend Growth
Closed acquisition of the remaining interest in Repowering 1.0
Closing of Rattlesnake Wind and Pinnacle Repowering expected to occur in 4Q20 and 2H21, respectively
Acquired an interest in the 419 MW Mesquite Star wind project
Acquired Clearway Group's (CEG) interests in the Distributed Generation Partnerships (and associated SREC contract); completes full amount of originally planned ROFO program for distributed solar
Signed binding agreements to acquire Repowered Langford Wind
Acting on new growth with CEG through the most recent drop down offer to co-invest in a 1.6 GW portfolio partnership
Engaged with CEG on the structuring of additional portfolio investment opportunities of up to 1.1 GW; Offer expected in 2021 with CODs in the 2021-2023 timeframe
Updated Pro Forma CAFD of $345 MM ($1.71/share) Supports DPS Growth in Line With Long Term Target of 5-8% and at Payout Ratio Objectives
Continue to expect dividend growth at the high end of target range through 2021
Provides CAFD for additional dividend growth in 2022 and beyond
Appendix
Appendix
Appendix:
Clearway Group Development Pipeline Update
Clearway Group Development Highlights
On target to achieve COD on ~1 GW of construction in 2020
Expanded pipeline to 9.4 GW, driven by new construction wind, utility solar, and storage capacity in WECC, ERCOT, and
CAISO
Contracted offtake of 1,072 MW 2020 YTD, including 1,017 MW in utility wind/solar and 55 MW in distributed solar; with additional 811 MW awarded and 1,759 MW shortlisted in offtake opportunities1
Developing 2022-2023 Late Stage Projects to optimize offtake, financing, and capital deployment sequencing for CWEN
Tailwinds accumulating with additional customer demand and growth opportunities for 2022-2024 across all target markets
9.4 GW Pipeline Owned or Controlled by Clearway Group
By Project Type (MW)
By Project Stage (MW)
992
500 551
161
1,050
3,550
9.4 GW
3,780
9.4 GW
543
4,216
3,582
Storage2
Distributed Solar
Construction
Advanced
Utility Solar
Repower Wind
Intermediate
Early
New Construction Wind
Prospect
5.4 GW of Late Stage Projects3
CWEN ROFO & Offered Partner Investment Projects4
MWAC
5,400
4,800
4,200
3,600
3,000
2,400
1,800
1,200
600
0
Achieved Operations / Sale
2.8 GW
New Construction Wind
Repower Wind
Utility Solar
Storage
Distributed Solar
0.9 GW
382 MW
Committed (Other)
CWEN ROFO/Partner Investment
0.7 GW
670 MW
1 GW
510 MW
496 MW
2020
2021
2022
2023
Target COD (Estimate)
ROFO
Project Type
MWs
New Const.
599
Wind
Repower
215
Wind
Utility Solar5
849
(+ Storage)
(+ 395)
Total
2,058
1 Offtake YTD values include contract extensions for operating assets (40 MW contracted, 60 MW awarded); 2 Storage capacity under development totals 992 MW/ 4,829 MWh; 3 Reflects pipeline of construction, advanced, intermediate stage
projects (target COD 2020-2023), including projects that have achieved operations or successful sale in 2020 (i.e., Mesquite Star, Norge, and RI Portfolio); 4 Map is inclusive of ROFO projects and offered Partnership Investment Opportunity projects in development & construction stages; ROFO MWs exclude offer for an additional interest in Mesquite Star; 5 Utility Solar ROFO categories include projects offering solar-coupled storage.
Appendix: Clearway Energy ROFO and Committed Renewable Investments
Committed Investments
Asset
Technology
Gross Capacity (MW)
State
Estimated COD
Highlights
Langford Wind
Wind Repowering
160
TX
4Q20
• 35% of project's output is backed by contracts with investment
grade counterparties with a 12 year weighted average contract life
Rattlesnake
Utility Wind
144
WA
4Q20
• 20 year PPA with Avista
Pinnacle
Wind Repowering
55
WV
2H21
• Plant life extension and O&M cost reduction with new turbines
• Amended existing PPAs with existing customers
Clearway Energy ROFO and Offered Partner Investment Projects
Asset
Technology
Gross Capacity (MW)1
State
Estimated COD
Highlights
Additional Mesquite Star
Utility Wind
419
TX
Operational
•
Majority of output backed by contracts with investment grade
Interest
counterparties; 12 year weighted average contract life
Rosamond Central
Solar
192
CA
4Q20
•
Long term offtake with CCAs and California municipality
Mesquite Sky
Utility Wind
345
TX
2021
• Majority of output backed by contracts with investment grade
counterparties
Black Rock
Utility Wind
110
WV
2021
•
15 year PPAs with AEP Energy Partners and Toyota Motor NA
Utility Solar +
•
Includes Mililani I (39 MW; 156MWh storage) and Waiawa (36
Hawaii Solar Phase II
75
HI
2022
MW; 144MWh storage) projects
Storage
•
20-year PPAs with Hawaiian Electric
Daggett Solar
Utility Solar +
482
CA
2022
•
Executed PPAs with CCAs and an IG rated C&I customer
Storage
Wildflower
Utility Solar
100
MS
2022
•
Awarded PPAs with investment grade counterparties
1 MW capacity is subject to change prior to COD; excludes 395 MW/1,580 MWh of co-located storage assets at Daggett, Waiawa, and Mililani
Appendix:
Renewable Portfolio Performance in 2020
Production Index
Availability
2020
2020
Q1
Q2
3rd Quarter
Q3
YTD
YTD
Wind Portfolio
MW
Jul
Aug
Sep
California
947
111%
93%
84%
105%
90%
93%
97%
97%
Other West
73
105%
95%
99%
102%
116%
106%
102%
95%
Texas
251
76%
91%
94%
108%
58%
87%
85%
96%
Midwest
380
99%
99%
80%
110%
85%
90%
97%
97%
East
122
95%
114%
68%
110%
84%
86%
99%
97%
Weighted Average Total
1,773
99%
95%
85%
106%
85%
92%
95%
97%
Utility Scale Solar Portfolio
Weighted Average Total
603
93%
98%
102%
95%
90%
96%
96%
98%
Represents a measure of the actual production and reimbursable curtailment for the stated period relative to internal median expectations
MW capacity and Production Index :
includes assets beginning the first quarter after the acquisition date
excludes assets with less than one year of operating history
excludes equity method investments (Agua, Avenal, Desert Sunlight, Four Brothers, Iron Springs, Granite Mountain, San Juan Mesa, and Elkhorn Ridge)
Wind availability represents equivalent availability factor, or availability associated with the wind turbine and balance of plant. Utility solar availability represents energy produced as a percentage of available energy
Appendix:
2020 Portfolio CAFD Sensitivity and Seasonality
Variability of Expected Financial Performance: Based on Portfolio as of September 30, 2020
Includes contribution of Carlsbad which closed in December 2019
Adjusted from 4Q19 to factor in the change in timing of interest payments from the refinancing of the 2024 notes
Production variability based on +/- 5 % for both wind and solar for full year
Approximates ~P75 for wind and ~P90 for solar
Variance can exceed +/- 5% in any given period
Seasonality as a result of renewable energy resource, timing of contracted payments on conventional assets, tax equity proceeds, and project debt service
Percent ranges in table are primarily driven by potential variability in both wind and solar production of +/- 5%
Other items which may impact CAFD include non- recurring events such as forced outages or timing of O&M expense and maintenance capex
Renewable Production Variability:
Annual CAFD Sensitivity
$21
$19
$(21)
$(19)
Wind
Solar
+5% in MWh Production
-5% in MWh Production
2020 Quarterly Estimated Seasonality:
% of Est. Annual Financial Results
Based On 2020 CAFD Guidance
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
CAFD Expectations
1-6%
25-34%
53-60%
8-13%
Appendix:
Cash Flow Profile for Growth Investments
To increase visibility and assist in forecasting, the following table summarizes the expected changes in CAFD associated with growth investments relative to 5 year average estimates:
Schedule is based on the following closed or committed growth investments:
Carlsbad, Repowering 1.0, Rattlesnake, Pinnacle Repowering, Marsh Landing Black Start, Mesquite Star, Langford, and the Residual Interest in the Distributed Generation Partnerships, including the Related SREC Contract
Based on current expected COD of under construction growth investments
Represents YoY changes starting from 2021E
Excludes other potential variances in the portfolio such as, but not limited to, maintenance capex, operating costs, and timing of distributions
Estimated net increases to/from non-controlling interests from tax equity financing
Est Changes YoY
($ millions)
2022
2023
Annual change in prepaid and accrued liability1
-
1
Estimated net increase (to)/from non-controlling interest2
2
2
Full Year Contributions from expected 2021 COD dates and Timing of SREC Revenue
7
1
Change in cash interest expense and debt amortization
(1)
5
Total
8
9
1 Relates to levelization of capacity payments over PPA term primarily for Carlsbad; 2 Estimated NCI primarily relates to tax equity financing, distributions (to)/from based on P50 internal median production expectations;
Appendix:
Non-Recourse Project Debt Amortization
Forecasted principal payments1 on non-recourse project debt as of December 31, 2019:
Fiscal Year
($ millions)
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Thereafter
Total
Conventional:
El Segundo Energy Center, due 2023
53
57
63
130
-
-
303
Marsh Landing, due 2023
60
62
65
19
-
-
206
Walnut Creek Energy & WCEP Holdings, due 2023
53
57
59
44
-
1
214
Carlsbad Energy Holdings & Carlsbad Holdco, due 2027 and 2038
25
26
28
24
25
670
798
Total Conventional
191
202
215
217
25
671
1,521
Solar:
Alpine, due 20222
8
8
103
-
-
-
119
Avra Valley, due 2031
4
4
4
3
3
29
47
Blythe, due 20282
2
2
2
2
2
5
15
Borrego, due 2025 and 2038
3
3
3
3
3
46
61
CVSR & CVSR Holdco Notes, due 2037
27
29
33
35
37
717
878
Kansas South, due 2031
2
2
2
2
2
14
24
Roadrunner, due 20312
3
3
2
2
2
17
29
TA High Desert, due 2023 and 2033
3
2
3
3
3
26
40
Utah Portfolio, due 20223
14
13
227
-
-
-
254
Buckthorn Solar, due 2025
3
3
3
3
4
112
128
Oahu Solar, due 2026
2
3
3
3
3
78
92
Kawailoa Solar, due 2026
2
2
2
2
2
71
81
SPP and Sol Orchard, due 2032 and 2038
1
1
1
1
1
19
24
Total Solar Assets
74
75
388
59
57
1,139
1,792
Wind:
Alta - Consolidated, due 2031-2035
46
48
50
52
55
635
886
Laredo Ridge, due 2038
6
6
7
7
9
49
84
South Trent, due 2028
4
4
5
5
5
20
43
Tapestry, due 2031
13
10
11
11
12
99
156
Viento, due 2023
8
5
5
24
-
-
42
Total Wind Assets
77
73
78
99
81
803
1,211
Thermal:
Energy Center Minneapolis, due 2031-2037
-
-
-
-
-
328
328
Duquesne, due 2059
-
-
-
-
-
95
95
Total Thermal Assets
-
-
-
-
-
423
423
Total Clearway Energy
$
342
$
350
$
681
$
375
$
163
$
3,036
$
4,947
Unconsolidated Affiliates' Debt
$
47
$
46
$
47
$
49
$
51
$
649
$
889
Total Non Recourse Debt
$
389
$
396
$
728
$
424
$
214
$
3,385
$
5,836
1 Reflects PG&E projects' amortization unaffected from bankruptcy (debt treated as current for GAAP as of 12/31/19); excludes all corporate debt facilities and outstanding draws on the corporate
revolving credit facility; assumes no refinancing of any outstanding principal at maturity, if applicable; excludes the repayment of construction financing in connection with the Repowering 1.0
Partnership which was repaid in 1Q20; non-recourse project debt for CS4 Borrower due 2026 and Chestnut Borrower, LLC, due 2024 were included in Unconsolidated Affiliates' Debt as of 12/31/19;
2 Alpine, Blythe, and Roadrunner repaid and refinanced in 3Q20 into $193 MM NIMH Solar due 2024; 3 Utah Portfolio repaid and refinanced in 3Q20 into $296 MM Utah Solar Master Holdings due 2036.
Appendix:
Non-Recourse Project Refinancing
($ millions, where applicable)
$956 MM of Non-Recourse Refinancing Resulting in Corporate Proceeds of $96 MM
Non-Recourse
Refinancing
Maturity
All-in
Corporate
Secured Projects
Amortizing
Interest
Refinancing
Size
Date
Capital Raised
Rate
Utah Solar Master
Four Brothers, Granite Mountain,
$296
2036
Yes
3.59%
$9
Holdings, LLC
Iron Springs
NIMH Solar LLC1
Alpine, Blythe,
$193
2024
Yes
3.11%
$45
Roadrunner
DG Partnerships
Portfolio of Distributed
$467
2040
Yes
3.51%
$42
Refinancing
Generation Projects across US
Corporate Capital Raised: reflects cash distributions to CWEN available for growth after repaying existing non- recourse debt, unwinding interest rate swaps (if applicable to the refinancing), and paying related fees and expenses
1 NIMH Solar LLC's (NIMH) all-in interest rate is inclusive of the impact of an interest rate swap credit spread; amortizing term loan facility with $141 MM due at maturity; At maturity Alpine, Blythe and Roadrunner have a weighted average remaining contract life of 8 years based on asset CAFD
Appendix:
Current Operating Assets1
(As of September 30, 2020)
Solar2
Wind
Percentage
Net Capacity
PPA
Projects
Ownership
(MW)
Offtake Counterparty
Expiration
Agua Caliente
16%
46
Pacific Gas and Electric
2039
Alpine
100%
66
Pacific Gas and Electric
2033
Avenal
50%
23
Pacific Gas and Electric
2031
Avra Valley
100%
26
Tucson Electric Power
2032
Blythe
100%
21
Southern California Edison
2029
Borrego
100%
26
San Diego Gas and Electric
2038
Buckthorn3
100%
154
City of Geogetown, TX
2043
CVSR
100%
250
Pacific Gas and Electric
2038
Desert Sunlight 250
25%
63
Southern California Edison
2034
Desert Sunlight 300
25%
75
Pacific Gas and Electric
2039
Four Brothers3
50%
160
PacifiCorp
2036
Granite Mountain3
50%
65
PacifiCorp
2036
Iron Springs3
50%
40
PacifiCorp
2036
Kansas South
100%
20
Pacific Gas and Electric
2033
Oahu Solar Projects 3
95%
58
Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc
2041
Kawailoa 3
49%
24
Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc
2041
Roadrunner
100%
20
El Paso Electric
2031
TA High Desert
100%
20
Southern California Edison
2033
DG Projects3
100%
159
Various
2023-2044
1,316
2019 CAFD by Asset Class5
2019 Adj EBITDA by Asset Class5
(63% From Renewables)
(62% From Renewables)
12%
6%
25%
32%
28%
34%
29%
34%
Conventional
Solar
Wind
Thermal
Percentage
Net Capacity
PPA
Projects
Ownership
(MW)
Offtake Counterparty
Expiration
Alta I-V
100%
720
Southern California Edison
2035
Alta X-XI3
100%
227
Southern California Edison
2038
Buffalo Bear
100%
19
Western Farmers Electric Co-operative
2033
Laredo Ridge
100%
80
Nebraska Public Power District
2031
Pinnacle
100%
55
Maryland Department of General Services and
2031
University System of Maryland
South Trent
100%
101
AEP Energy Partners
2029
Spring Canyon II-III3
90.1%
57
Platte River Power Authority
2039
Taloga
100%
130
Oklahoma Gas & Electric
2031
Repowering Partnership 3
100%
283
Various
2027/
2029
Mesquite Star3
50%
210
Various
2032-2035
Wind TE Holdco
100%
531
Various
Various
2413
Conventional
Percentage
Net Capacity
PPA
Projects
Ownership
(MW)
Offtake Counterparty
Expiration
El Segundo
100%
550
Southern California Edison
2023
GenConn Devon
50%
95
Connecticut Light & Power
2040
GenConn Middletown
50%
95
Connecticut Light & Power
2041
Marsh Landing
100%
720
Pacific Gas and Electric
2023
Walnut Creek
100%
485
Southern California Edison
2023
Carlsbad
100%
527
San Diego Gas and Electric
2038
2,472
Thermal
Percentage
Net Capacity
PPA
Projects
Ownership
(MWt)
Offtake Counterparty
Expiration
Thermal generation
100%
39
Various
Various
Thermal equivalent MWt4
100%
1,475
Various
Various
1,514
1 Net capacity, shown in MWac, represents the maximum, or rated, generating capacity of the facility multiplied by the Company's percentage ownership in the facility; 2 Excludes capacity related to DG Partnerships; 3Projects are part of tax equity arrangements; 4 For thermal energy, net capacity represents MWt for steam or chilled water and includes 19 MWt available under the right-to-use provisions
contained in agreements between two of the Company's thermal facilities and certain of its customers ; 5 CAFD and Adj EBITDA ratios based on 2019 actuals; excludes Carlsbad and corporate costs
Reg. G Schedules
Appendix
Reg. G: Actuals
($ millions)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2020
9/30/2019
9/30/2020
9/30/2019
Net Income (Loss)
$42
$35
$11
$(48)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
9
(11)
13
(14)
Interest Expense, net
83
104
343
332
Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO
102
113
303
289
Contract Amortization
22
18
66
52
Impairment losses
-
-
-
19
Loss on Debt Extinguishment
6
-
9
1
Mark to Market (MtM) Losses on economic hedges
-
2
8
9
Transaction and integration costs
1
-
2
2
Other non recurring charges
2
2
(44)
4
Adjustments to reflect Clearway Energy's pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from
44
36
140
121
Unconsolidated Affiliates
Non-Cash Equity Compensation
1
1
2
2
Adjusted EBITDA
312
300
853
769
Cash interest paid
(91)
(68)
(238)
(221)
Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for tolling agreements
92
72
15
12
Adjustment to reflect Walnut Creek investment payments
-
-
-
(5)
Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates
(61)
(71)
(161)
(172)
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
41
10
51
32
Changes in working capital and other
(36)
(19)
(79)
(41)
Cash from Operating Activities
257
224
441
374
Changes in working capital and other
36
19
79
41
Development Expenses1
2
1
4
4
Return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates
30
20
53
37
Net contributions (to)/from non-controlling interest2
(7)
(1)
(10)
(1)
Maintenance Capital expenditures3
(2)
(6)
(16)
(12)
Principal amortization of indebtedness4
(101)
(83)
(254)
(229)
Adjustments to reflect CAFD generated by unconsolidated investments that are unable
(44)
3
(32)
18
to distribute project dividends due to the PG&E bankruptcy
Cash Available for Distribution
$171
$177
$265
$232
1 Primarily relates to Thermal Development Expense; 2 2020 excludes $152 MM of contributions relating to funding of Repowering 1.0 Partnership; 2019 excludes $18 MM of contributions related to funding of Oahu tax equity partnership; 3 Net of allocated insurance proceeds; 4 2020 excludes $260 MM for the repayment of construction financing in connection with the Repowering 1.0 Partnership, $247 MM for the refinancing of the Utah Solar Portfolio, $158 MM for the refinancing of Alpine, Blythe, and Roadrunner (NIMH Solar), and $135 MM total consideration for the redemption of Corporate Notes; 2019 excludes $220
MM for the redemption of Corporate Notes, $101 million repaid at Viento in connection with the Repowering Partnership, $22 million for revolver repayments, and $3 million for the refinancing of South Trent 22
Reg. G: 2020 and 2021 Guidance
($ millions)
2020 Full Year
2021 Full Year
Guidance
Guidance
Net Income1
$160
$150
Income Tax Expense
30
30
Interest Expense, net
335
340
Depreciation, Amortization, Contract Amortization, and ARO Expense
455
510
Adjustments to reflect Clearway Energy's pro-rata share of Adjusted
140
90
EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates
Non-Cash Equity Compensation
-
5
Adjusted EBITDA
1,120
1,125
Cash interest paid
(325)
(325)
Changes in prepaid and accrued capacity payments
(1)
5
Adjustment to reflect sale-type lease2
-
(7)
Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates
(218)
(143)
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates3
125
95
Income Tax Payments
-
(1)
Cash from Operating Activities
701
749
Development Expense4
4
5
Net contributions to non-controlling interest5
(24)
(20)
Maintenance Capital expenditures
(32)
(28)
Principal amortization of indebtedness
(339)
(381)
Cash Available for Distribution
$310
$325
Add Back: Principal amortization of indebtedness
339
381
Adjusted Cash from Operations
649
706
1 Net Income guidance assumes $0 impact for mark-to-market accounting for derivatives and Hypothetical Liquidation at Book Value (HLBV) adjustments for equity method investments; 2 Adjustment to reverse non-cash gain at COD for Marsh Landing Black Start; 3 Distribution from unconsolidated affiliates can be classified as Return of Investment from Unconsolidated Affiliates when actuals are
reported. This is below cash from operating activities; 4 Primarily Thermal Development Expenses; 5 Includes tax equity proceeds and distributions to tax equity investors
Reg. G: Pro Forma Outlook CAFD
($ millions)
Prior
Pro Forma
Pro Forma
CAFD Outlook
CAFD Outlook
Net Income1
$167
$170
Income Tax Expense
35
30
Interest Expense, net
323
315
Depreciation, Amortization, Contract Amortization, and ARO Expense
469
510
Adjustments to reflect Clearway Energy's pro-rata share of Adjusted
138
90
EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates
Non-Cash Equity Compensation
-
5
Adjusted EBITDA
1,132
1,120
Cash interest paid
(321)
(306)
Changes in prepaid and accrued capacity payments
6
10
Adjustment to reflect sale-type lease2
-
6
Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates
(215)
(141)
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates3
123
96
Cash from Operating Activities
725
785
Development Expense4
4
5
Net contributions to non-controlling interest5
(12)
(18)
Maintenance Capital expenditures
(29)
(30)
Principal amortization of indebtedness
(348)
(397)
Cash Available for Distribution
$340
$345
Add Back: Principal amortization of indebtedness
348
397
Adjusted Cash from Operations
688
742
1 Net Income guidance assumes $0 impact for mark-to-market accounting for derivatives and Hypothetical Liquidation at Book Value (HLBV) adjustments for equity method investments; 2 Adjustment to reflect cash generated from sales-type lease projects primarily Marsh Landing Black Start; 3 Distribution from unconsolidated affiliates can be classified as Return of Investment from Unconsolidated
Affiliates when actuals are reported. This is below cash from operating activities; 4 Primarily Thermal Development Expenses; 5 Includes tax equity proceeds and distributions to tax equity investors
Reg. G: Growth Investments
($ millions)
Dropdown
Mesquite Star
Black Start
Langford
DG/SREC
Portfolio
5 Year Average
5 Year Average
5 Year Average
5 Year Average
5 Year Average
from 2021 - 2025
from 2021 - 2025
from 2021 - 2025
from 2021 - 2025
from 2021 - 2025
Net Income
$4
$(1.1)
-
$0.3
$4.6
Interest Expense, net
(4)
-
-
-
-
Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO Expense
8
-
-
5.2
-
Adjustment to reflect CWEN share of Adjusted
-
8.0
-
-
-
EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates
Adjusted EBITDA
8
6.9
-
5.5
4.6
Cash interest paid
4
-
-
-
-
Adjustment to reflect sale-type lease1
-
-
5
-
-
Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated
-
(6.9)
-
-
-
Affiliates
Cash Distributions from Unconsolidated Affiliates
-
8.3
-
-
-
Cash from Operating Activities
12
8.3
5
5.5
4.6
Net distributions from non-controlling interest
8
-
-
3.0
0.7
Maintenance capital expenditures
1
-
-
-
-
Principal amortization of indebtedness
2
-
-
-
-
Estimated Cash Available for Distribution
$23
$8.3
$5
$8.5
$5.3
1 Adjustment to reflect cash generated from sales-type lease projects
Reg. G
Non-GAAP Financial Information
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that Clearway Energy's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
EBITDA represents net income before interest (including loss on debt extinguishment), taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is presented because Clearway Energy considers it an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes debt and equity holders frequently use EBITDA to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;
EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments;
Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA differently than Clearway Energy does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to invest in the growth of Clearway Energy's business. Clearway Energy compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a further supplemental measure of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for mark-to-market gains or losses, non cash equity compensation expense, asset write offs and impairments; and factors which we do not consider indicative of future operating performance such as transition and integration related costs. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons Clearway Energy considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to EBITDA. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, the reader should be aware that in the future Clearway Energy may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this news release.
Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. This measure is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.
Additionally, management believes that investors commonly adjust EBITDA information to eliminate the effect of restructuring and other expenses, which vary widely from company to company and impair comparability. As we define it, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for the effects of impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, non cash equity compensation expense, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, adjustments to exclude gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments. We adjust for these items in our Adjusted EBITDA as our management believes that these items would distort their ability to efficiently view and assess our core operating trends.
In summary, our management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with our Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning our financial performance.
Cash Available for Distribution: A non-GAAP measure, Cash Available for Distribution is defined as of September 30, 2020 as Adjusted EBITDA plus cash distributions/return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates, adjustments to reflect CAFD generated by unconsolidated investments that were not able to distribute project dividends prior to PG&E's emergence from bankruptcy on July 1, 2020 and subsequent release post-bankruptcy, cash receipts from notes receivable, cash distributions from noncontrolling interests, adjustments to reflect sales-type lease cash payments, less cash distributions to noncontrolling interests, maintenance capital expenditures, pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates, cash interest paid, income taxes paid, principal amortization of indebtedness, Walnut Creek investment payments, changes in prepaid and accrued capacity payments, and adjusted for development expenses. Management believes CAFD is a relevant supplemental measure of the Company's ability to earn and distribute cash returns to investors. We believe CAFD is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of our ability to make quarterly distributions. In addition, CAFD is used by our management team for determining future acquisitions and managing our growth. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to CAFD is cash provided by operating activities.
However, CAFD has limitations as an analytical tool because it does not include changes in operating assets and liabilities and excludes the effect of certain other cash flow items, all of which could have a material effect on our financial condition and results from operations. CAFD is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered an alternative to cash provided by operating activities or any other performance or liquidity measure determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs. In addition, our calculations of CAFD are not necessarily comparable to CAFD as calculated by other companies. Investors should not rely on these measures as a substitute for any GAAP measure, including cash provided by operating activities.
Clearway Energy Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:11:04 UTC