CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.

CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.

(CWEN.A)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/05 01:52:37 pm
28.03 USD   +4.16%
01:12pCLEARWAY ENERGY : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:39aCLEARWAY ENERGY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:27aCLEARWAY ENERGY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
Clearway Energy : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

November 5, 2020

Clearway Energy, Inc.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Presentation

November 5, 2020

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and

typically can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "should," "anticipate," "forecast," "plan," "guidance," "outlook," "believe" and similar terms. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding impacts related to COVID-19 or any other pandemic, the Company's future relationship and arrangements with GIP and Clearway Energy Group, as well as the Company's future revenues, income, indebtedness, capital structure, strategy, plans, expectations, objectives, projected

financial performance and/or business results and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions.

Although the Company believes that the expectations are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, impacts related to COVID-19 or any other pandemic, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions, including wind and solar performance, competition in wholesale power markets, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in the wholesale power markets, changes in government regulations, the condition of capital markets generally, the Company's ability to access capital markets, cyber terrorism and inadequate cybersecurity, the Company's ability to engage in successful acquisitions activity, unanticipated outages at the

Company's generation facilities, adverse results in current and future litigation, failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions (including receipt of third party consents and regulatory approvals), the Company's ability to enter into new contracts as existing contracts expire, risks relating to the Company's relationships with GIP and Clearway Energy Group, the Company's ability to acquire assets from GIP, Clearway Energy Group or third parties, the Company's ability to close drop down transactions, and the Company's ability to maintain and grow its quarterly dividends.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution guidance are estimates as of November 5, 2020. These estimates are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of that date. The Company disclaims any current intention to update such guidance, except as required by law. Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution are non- GAAP financial measures and are explained in greater detail in the Appendix. The foregoing review of factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this presentation should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company 's future results included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

2

Agenda

Business Update

Christopher Sotos, Chief Executive Officer

Financial Summary

Chad Plotkin, Chief Financial Officer

Closing Remarks and Q&A Christopher Sotos, Chief Executive Officer

3

Business Update

  • Financial Update
    • CAFD Results: $171 MM in 3Q20 and $265 MM year to date
    • Announcing quarterly dividend increase of 1.8% to $0.318/share in 4Q20
    • On track for DPS growth at upper end of 5-8% long term range through 2021
  • CWEN has Now Committed to Invest Approx. $450 MM in New Growth Year to Date
    • Today's Announcements: Total growth investments of $107.8 MM at a $13.8 MM1 annual avg. asset CAFD
    • Prior Announcements: Total growth investments of $339 MM at a $36.3 MM1 annual avg. asset CAFD
  • New Efficient Capital Formation Leads to Sufficient Capital on Hand to Fund All Commitments Made Year to Date
    • $24 MM in equity capital raised during 3Q20 via the ATM program; $63 MM raised year to date
    • $96 MM in new corp. capital through the refinancing and upsizing of several non-recourse debt facilities
    • $243 MM in available cash during the year: release of the PG&E related trapped cash and from the Residential Solar sale in 2Q20
  • Updated Pro Forma CAFD Per Share of $1.71/share Supports Target 5-8% DPS Growth at 80-85% Payout Ratio
    • Factors in the impact of financings and the contribution of committed growth investments made year to date
    • Excludes any additional growth including new Drop Down offer
  • Continuing to Advance Growth with Clearway Group Through New Drop Down Offer and Additional Collaboration
    • Received offer from CEG for co-investment in a 1.6 GW Partnership under development; $230-240 MM est. corporate capital
    • Engaged in structuring of additional portfolio investment of up to 1.1 GW with 2021 to 2023 closing dates; offer expected in 2021

Focused Effort on Driving CAFD and Dividend Per Share Growth over the Long Term

1 Based on 5-year average asset CAFD profile;

4

Year to Date Execution Leads to Long Term CAFD Per Share Growth

($ millions)

$339 MM of Committed/Closed Investments YTD…

Project

Corp.

5 Yr. Avg.

Est. COD

Capital

Asset CAFD

April 2020 Dropdown

Rattlesnake Wind

4Q20

Pinnacle Repowering

2H21

Remaining interest in

Operational

Repowering 1.0

Total April Drop Down

$241

$23.0

Mesquite Star Wind

$79

$8.3

Operational

Marsh Landing Black Start

$19

$5.0

1H21

  • Previously Announced Deals Provide For Accretive Growth With Weighted Average CAFD Yield of 9.8%1
  • Cash Flows Supported by Contracts With a Weighted Average Life of 13 Years1,2 Primarily With Investment Grade Counterparties

...With an Additional $108 MM of New Investments Providing Diversification at Attractive Economics

Acquired CEG's Residual Interest in the

Distributed Generation Partnerships and Related SREC Contract

  • On 11/2 acquired CEG's residual interest in the 286 MW Distributed Generation ("DG") Partnerships3 with CWEN along with a related contract tied to the portfolio's SRECs
  • 18 year weighted average contract life for DG partnerships portfolio

Corporate Capital

$43.5 MM

Est. Five Yr. Average Annual CAFD

$5.3 MM

Est. Asset CAFD Yield

12.2%

Acquiring the 160 MW Repowered Langford Wind Project

  • Signed binding agreements to acquire 100% of the cash equity interest in the project; Closing expected in 4Q20
  • 35% of output is under contract with Investment Grade counterparties with a 12-year weighted average contract life

Corporate Capital

$64.3 MM

Est. Five Yr. Average Annual CAFD

$8.5 MM

Est. Asset CAFD Yield

13.2%

Nearly $450 Million of New Investments Year to Date at Attractive and Accretive Economics

1 Calculation excludes Marsh Landing Black Start; 2 Weighted average based on asset CAFD; 3 Due to transaction, CWEN will commence consolidation of the DG Partnerships in the 4th quarter of 2020

5

Pro Forma CAFD Outlook Update: Further Growth In Focus from New Drop-Down Offer

($ millions)

Pro Forma CAFD ExcludesNew Portfolio

Drop Down Offer

~$1.71

CAFD

per Share1

~$1.61

~$345

CAFD

per Share1

$325

2021 CAFD Guidance

Updated

Pro Forma CAFD Outlook

Drop-Down Provides Visible Pro Forma CAFD Growth and Diversification in Technology, Geography, and Customers

Investment Portfolio

Asset

Project Type

MW2

State

Est. COD

Addl. Interest in Mesquite

Utility Wind

419

TX

Operating

Rosamond Central

Solar

192

CA

4Q20

Mesquite Sky

Utility Wind

345

TX

2021

Black Rock

Utility Wind

110

WV

2021

Waiawa

Solar/Storage

36

HI

2022

Mililani

Solar/Storage

39

HI

2022

Daggett Solar

Solar/Storage

482

CA

2022

  • $230-240MM potential corporate capital commitment
  • >14 year blended average contract length primarily with Investment Grade counterparties
  • Customer diversification with contracts outside of California or with non-utility California LSE's
  • Further Expansion into storage with 395 MW/1,580 MWh of co-located storage assets at Daggett, Waiawa, and Mililani
  • CWEN ownership %3 is subject to further negotiation but is expected to be approx. 50% for all but Daggett Solar

Year to Date Committed Growth Leads to the Sustainability of Dividend at Target Growth and Payout Ratio Objectives;

Visible Upside to Pro Forma CAFD Outlook from New Portfolio Drop Down Offer

1 Based on 201.6 MM shares outstanding as of 10/31/20; 2 MW capacity is subject to change prior to COD; 3 The Company is expected to act as managing member for the applicable partnerships. The investment is subject to negotiation, both

with CEG and the third-party equity investor, and the review and approval by the Company's Independent Directors.

6

Financial Summary

Financial Update

($ millions)

3rd Quarter and Year to Date Results

3rd Quarter

YTD

Adjusted EBITDA

$312

$853

CAFD1

$171

$265

  • 3Q20 Financial Highlights:
    • Conventional: Strong operations and availability bonuses
    • Timing of project debt principal payments from refinancings Renewables: below expectations, but within sensitivities
      Thermal: lower volumetric sales due to COVID-19 and weather

Maintaining 2020 CAFD Guidance

Full Year

CAFD

$310

  • Guidance incorporates:
    • P50 median renewable energy production for full year
    • Contribution of previously committed growth investments and impacts from recent refinancings
  • Strong Liquidity Position with New Capital Formation Executed at Favorable Levels
    • $96 MM of new corporate capital through the refinancing of non-recourse projects at a 3.3% weighted average coupon2
    • $24 MM3 under the ATM program in 3Q20; $63 MM YTD
    • ~$168 MM of restricted PG&E trapped cash all released; Residential solar portfolio sale for $75 MM in 2Q20
    • Revolver remains fully undrawn

Sufficient Capital to Fund All Existing Growth Commitments Made Year to Date. Excludes the 1.6 GW Partnership Drop Down Offer

YTD Results Within Sensitivity Range. 3Q20 Capital Formation Executed at Favorable Financing Costs with Significant

Flexibility to Fund Existing and Future Growth Commitments

1 Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) is adjusted to reflect trapped/released cash by unconsolidated investments due to the PG&E bankruptcy; 2 See appendix slide 19 for details; 3 ATM proceeds include cash settlements that were received after the end of the 3rd quarter

8

Updating Pro Forma CAFD Outlook and Establishing 2021 Guidance

($ millions)

2021 Guidance and Pro Forma

$96 MM in

Impact Related to the Timing of Expected

CAFD Outlook Assumptions

New Corporate Capital

CODs and Related Annual CAFD Profiles

P50 renewable production

expectations for full year

$340

($9)

$22

~$(6)

~$345

($17)

New projects achieve COD

~($5)

$325

based on current est. timelines

Current outlook excludes new

drop downs, including the

announced offer for the

investment in the 1.6 GW

partnership

Prior Pro Forma

P&I From

Additional

Budgetary

New Pro Forma Timing of Growth

COVID-19

2021 CAFD

CAFD Outlook

Project Debt

1

Committed

Adjustments

CAFD Outlook

Investments 3

Expected Impacts

Guidance

Refinancings

Growth 2

(Not Long Term)

Mesquite Star

$8.3

Langford

$8.5

DG Partnerships

$5.3

Total

$22.1

  • Lower O&M and capex
  • Higher insurance and other general corporate costs
  • Roll forward of additional actual data in P50 formulations

Expected impact during 2021 related to volumetric sales at Thermal and cash taxes due relative to California suspending the use of State NOL's over the next 3 years

Pro Forma CAFD Realized as Projects Achieve COD. 2021 Expectations Factor in the Timing of Growth Investments and

Impacts Related to COVID-19

1 See slide 19 for details; 2 Based on 5-year average asset CAFD profile; 3 See slide 17 for details

9

Closing Remarks and Q&A

Closing Remarks and Q&A

Progressing on 2020 Goals While Executing On Long Term Objectives

  • Delivering on 2020 Financial Commitments
    • Year to date CAFD results are within sensitivity range
    • Reset dividend following the resolution of the PG&E Bankruptcy; Announcing additional 1.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.318 per share in the 4th quarter
    • Pro Forma corporate leverage metrics continue to be aligned with target ratings; stable at both agencies
  • Continuing to Grow Long Term CAFD Per Share To Support Sustainable Dividend Growth
    • Closed acquisition of the remaining interest in Repowering 1.0
    • Closing of Rattlesnake Wind and Pinnacle Repowering expected to occur in 4Q20 and 2H21, respectively
    • Acquired an interest in the 419 MW Mesquite Star wind project
    • Acquired Clearway Group's (CEG) interests in the Distributed Generation Partnerships (and associated SREC contract); completes full amount of originally planned ROFO program for distributed solar
    • Signed binding agreements to acquire Repowered Langford Wind
    • Acting on new growth with CEG through the most recent drop down offer to co-invest in a 1.6 GW portfolio partnership
    • Engaged with CEG on the structuring of additional portfolio investment opportunities of up to 1.1 GW; Offer expected in 2021 with CODs in the 2021-2023 timeframe
  • Updated Pro Forma CAFD of $345 MM ($1.71/share) Supports DPS Growth in Line With Long Term Target of 5-8% and at Payout Ratio Objectives
  • Continue to expect dividend growth at the high end of target range through 2021
  • Provides CAFD for additional dividend growth in 2022 and beyond

11

Appendix

Appendix

Appendix:

Clearway Group Development Pipeline Update

Clearway Group Development Highlights

  • On target to achieve COD on ~1 GW of construction in 2020
  • Expanded pipeline to 9.4 GW, driven by new construction wind, utility solar, and storage capacity in WECC, ERCOT, and
    CAISO
  • Contracted offtake of 1,072 MW 2020 YTD, including 1,017 MW in utility wind/solar and 55 MW in distributed solar; with additional 811 MW awarded and 1,759 MW shortlisted in offtake opportunities1
  • Developing 2022-2023 Late Stage Projects to optimize offtake, financing, and capital deployment sequencing for CWEN
  • Tailwinds accumulating with additional customer demand and growth opportunities for 2022-2024 across all target markets

9.4 GW Pipeline Owned or Controlled by Clearway Group

By Project Type (MW)

By Project Stage (MW)

992

500 551

161

1,050

3,550

9.4 GW

3,780

9.4 GW

543

4,216

3,582

Storage2

Distributed Solar

Construction

Advanced

Utility Solar

Repower Wind

Intermediate

Early

New Construction Wind

Prospect

5.4 GW of Late Stage Projects3

CWEN ROFO & Offered Partner Investment Projects4

MWAC

5,400

4,800

4,200

3,600

3,000

2,400

1,800

1,200

600

0

Achieved Operations / Sale

2.8 GW

New Construction Wind

Repower Wind

Utility Solar

Storage

Distributed Solar

0.9 GW

382 MW

Committed (Other)

CWEN ROFO/Partner Investment

0.7 GW

670 MW

1 GW

510 MW

496 MW

2020

2021

2022

2023

Target COD (Estimate)

ROFO

Project Type

MWs

New Const.

599

Wind

Repower

215

Wind

Utility Solar5

849

(+ Storage)

(+ 395)

Total

2,058

1 Offtake YTD values include contract extensions for operating assets (40 MW contracted, 60 MW awarded); 2 Storage capacity under development totals 992 MW/ 4,829 MWh; 3 Reflects pipeline of construction, advanced, intermediate stage

projects (target COD 2020-2023), including projects that have achieved operations or successful sale in 2020 (i.e., Mesquite Star, Norge, and RI Portfolio); 4 Map is inclusive of ROFO projects and offered Partnership Investment Opportunity projects in development & construction stages; ROFO MWs exclude offer for an additional interest in Mesquite Star; 5 Utility Solar ROFO categories include projects offering solar-coupled storage.

Appendix: Clearway Energy ROFO and Committed Renewable Investments

Committed Investments

Asset

Technology

Gross Capacity (MW)

State

Estimated COD

Highlights

Langford Wind

Wind Repowering

160

TX

4Q20

35% of project's output is backed by contracts with investment

grade counterparties with a 12 year weighted average contract life

Rattlesnake

Utility Wind

144

WA

4Q20

20 year PPA with Avista

Pinnacle

Wind Repowering

55

WV

2H21

Plant life extension and O&M cost reduction with new turbines

Amended existing PPAs with existing customers

Clearway Energy ROFO and Offered Partner Investment Projects

Asset

Technology

Gross Capacity (MW)1

State

Estimated COD

Highlights

Additional Mesquite Star

Utility Wind

419

TX

Operational

Majority of output backed by contracts with investment grade

Interest

counterparties; 12 year weighted average contract life

Rosamond Central

Solar

192

CA

4Q20

Long term offtake with CCAs and California municipality

Mesquite Sky

Utility Wind

345

TX

2021

Majority of output backed by contracts with investment grade

counterparties

Black Rock

Utility Wind

110

WV

2021

15 year PPAs with AEP Energy Partners and Toyota Motor NA

Utility Solar +

Includes Mililani I (39 MW; 156MWh storage) and Waiawa (36

Hawaii Solar Phase II

75

HI

2022

MW; 144MWh storage) projects

Storage

20-year PPAs with Hawaiian Electric

Daggett Solar

Utility Solar +

482

CA

2022

Executed PPAs with CCAs and an IG rated C&I customer

Storage

Wildflower

Utility Solar

100

MS

2022

Awarded PPAs with investment grade counterparties

1 MW capacity is subject to change prior to COD; excludes 395 MW/1,580 MWh of co-located storage assets at Daggett, Waiawa, and Mililani

14

Appendix:

Renewable Portfolio Performance in 2020

Production Index

Availability

2020

2020

Q1

Q2

3rd Quarter

Q3

YTD

YTD

Wind Portfolio

MW

Jul

Aug

Sep

California

947

111%

93%

84%

105%

90%

93%

97%

97%

Other West

73

105%

95%

99%

102%

116%

106%

102%

95%

Texas

251

76%

91%

94%

108%

58%

87%

85%

96%

Midwest

380

99%

99%

80%

110%

85%

90%

97%

97%

East

122

95%

114%

68%

110%

84%

86%

99%

97%

Weighted Average Total

1,773

99%

95%

85%

106%

85%

92%

95%

97%

Utility Scale Solar Portfolio

Weighted Average Total

603

93%

98%

102%

95%

90%

96%

96%

98%

  • Represents a measure of the actual production and reimbursable curtailment for the stated period relative to internal median expectations
  • MW capacity and Production Index :
    • includes assets beginning the first quarter after the acquisition date
    • excludes assets with less than one year of operating history
    • excludes equity method investments (Agua, Avenal, Desert Sunlight, Four Brothers, Iron Springs, Granite Mountain, San Juan Mesa, and Elkhorn Ridge)
  • Wind availability represents equivalent availability factor, or availability associated with the wind turbine and balance of plant. Utility solar availability represents energy produced as a percentage of available energy

15

Appendix:

2020 Portfolio CAFD Sensitivity and Seasonality

Variability of Expected Financial Performance: Based on Portfolio as of September 30, 2020

  • Includes contribution of Carlsbad which closed in December 2019
  • Adjusted from 4Q19 to factor in the change in timing of interest payments from the refinancing of the 2024 notes
  • Production variability based on +/- 5 % for both wind and solar for full year
    • Approximates ~P75 for wind and ~P90 for solar
    • Variance can exceed +/- 5% in any given period
  • Seasonality as a result of renewable energy resource, timing of contracted payments on conventional assets, tax equity proceeds, and project debt service
  • Percent ranges in table are primarily driven by potential variability in both wind and solar production of +/- 5%
  • Other items which may impact CAFD include non- recurring events such as forced outages or timing of O&M expense and maintenance capex

Renewable Production Variability:

Annual CAFD Sensitivity

$21

$19

$(21)

$(19)

Wind

Solar

+5% in MWh Production

-5% in MWh Production

2020 Quarterly Estimated Seasonality:

% of Est. Annual Financial Results

Based On 2020 CAFD Guidance

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

CAFD Expectations

1-6%

25-34%

53-60%

8-13%

16

Appendix:

Cash Flow Profile for Growth Investments

To increase visibility and assist in forecasting, the following table summarizes the expected changes in CAFD associated with growth investments relative to 5 year average estimates:

  • Schedule is based on the following closed or committed growth investments:
    • Carlsbad, Repowering 1.0, Rattlesnake, Pinnacle Repowering, Marsh Landing Black Start, Mesquite Star, Langford, and the Residual Interest in the Distributed Generation Partnerships, including the Related SREC Contract
    • Based on current expected COD of under construction growth investments
  • Represents YoY changes starting from 2021E
    • Excludes other potential variances in the portfolio such as, but not limited to, maintenance capex, operating costs, and timing of distributions
  • Estimated net increases to/from non-controlling interests from tax equity financing

Est Changes YoY

($ millions)

2022

2023

Annual change in prepaid and accrued liability1

-

1

Estimated net increase (to)/from non-controlling interest2

2

2

Full Year Contributions from expected 2021 COD dates and Timing of SREC Revenue

7

1

Change in cash interest expense and debt amortization

(1)

5

Total

8

9

1 Relates to levelization of capacity payments over PPA term primarily for Carlsbad; 2 Estimated NCI primarily relates to tax equity financing, distributions (to)/from based on P50 internal median production expectations;

17

Appendix:

Non-Recourse Project Debt Amortization

Forecasted principal payments1 on non-recourse project debt as of December 31, 2019:

Fiscal Year

($ millions)

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Thereafter

Total

Conventional:

El Segundo Energy Center, due 2023

53

57

63

130

-

-

303

Marsh Landing, due 2023

60

62

65

19

-

-

206

Walnut Creek Energy & WCEP Holdings, due 2023

53

57

59

44

-

1

214

Carlsbad Energy Holdings & Carlsbad Holdco, due 2027 and 2038

25

26

28

24

25

670

798

Total Conventional

191

202

215

217

25

671

1,521

Solar:

Alpine, due 20222

8

8

103

-

-

-

119

Avra Valley, due 2031

4

4

4

3

3

29

47

Blythe, due 20282

2

2

2

2

2

5

15

Borrego, due 2025 and 2038

3

3

3

3

3

46

61

CVSR & CVSR Holdco Notes, due 2037

27

29

33

35

37

717

878

Kansas South, due 2031

2

2

2

2

2

14

24

Roadrunner, due 20312

3

3

2

2

2

17

29

TA High Desert, due 2023 and 2033

3

2

3

3

3

26

40

Utah Portfolio, due 20223

14

13

227

-

-

-

254

Buckthorn Solar, due 2025

3

3

3

3

4

112

128

Oahu Solar, due 2026

2

3

3

3

3

78

92

Kawailoa Solar, due 2026

2

2

2

2

2

71

81

SPP and Sol Orchard, due 2032 and 2038

1

1

1

1

1

19

24

Total Solar Assets

74

75

388

59

57

1,139

1,792

Wind:

Alta - Consolidated, due 2031-2035

46

48

50

52

55

635

886

Laredo Ridge, due 2038

6

6

7

7

9

49

84

South Trent, due 2028

4

4

5

5

5

20

43

Tapestry, due 2031

13

10

11

11

12

99

156

Viento, due 2023

8

5

5

24

-

-

42

Total Wind Assets

77

73

78

99

81

803

1,211

Thermal:

Energy Center Minneapolis, due 2031-2037

-

-

-

-

-

328

328

Duquesne, due 2059

-

-

-

-

-

95

95

Total Thermal Assets

-

-

-

-

-

423

423

Total Clearway Energy

$

342

$

350

$

681

$

375

$

163

$

3,036

$

4,947

Unconsolidated Affiliates' Debt

$

47

$

46

$

47

$

49

$

51

$

649

$

889

Total Non Recourse Debt

$

389

$

396

$

728

$

424

$

214

$

3,385

$

5,836

1 Reflects PG&E projects' amortization unaffected from bankruptcy (debt treated as current for GAAP as of 12/31/19); excludes all corporate debt facilities and outstanding draws on the corporate

revolving credit facility; assumes no refinancing of any outstanding principal at maturity, if applicable; excludes the repayment of construction financing in connection with the Repowering 1.0

Partnership which was repaid in 1Q20; non-recourse project debt for CS4 Borrower due 2026 and Chestnut Borrower, LLC, due 2024 were included in Unconsolidated Affiliates' Debt as of 12/31/19;

18

2 Alpine, Blythe, and Roadrunner repaid and refinanced in 3Q20 into $193 MM NIMH Solar due 2024; 3 Utah Portfolio repaid and refinanced in 3Q20 into $296 MM Utah Solar Master Holdings due 2036.

Appendix:

Non-Recourse Project Refinancing

($ millions, where applicable)

$956 MM of Non-Recourse Refinancing Resulting in Corporate Proceeds of $96 MM

Non-Recourse

Refinancing

Maturity

All-in

Corporate

Secured Projects

Amortizing

Interest

Refinancing

Size

Date

Capital Raised

Rate

Utah Solar Master

Four Brothers, Granite Mountain,

$296

2036

Yes

3.59%

$9

Holdings, LLC

Iron Springs

NIMH Solar LLC1

Alpine, Blythe,

$193

2024

Yes

3.11%

$45

Roadrunner

DG Partnerships

Portfolio of Distributed

$467

2040

Yes

3.51%

$42

Refinancing

Generation Projects across US

  • Corporate Capital Raised: reflects cash distributions to CWEN available for growth after repaying existing non- recourse debt, unwinding interest rate swaps (if applicable to the refinancing), and paying related fees and expenses

1 NIMH Solar LLC's (NIMH) all-in interest rate is inclusive of the impact of an interest rate swap credit spread; amortizing term loan facility with $141 MM due at maturity; At maturity Alpine, Blythe and Roadrunner have a weighted average remaining contract life of 8 years based on asset CAFD

19

Appendix:

Current Operating Assets1

(As of September 30, 2020)

Solar2

Wind

Percentage

Net Capacity

PPA

Projects

Ownership

(MW)

Offtake Counterparty

Expiration

Agua Caliente

16%

46

Pacific Gas and Electric

2039

Alpine

100%

66

Pacific Gas and Electric

2033

Avenal

50%

23

Pacific Gas and Electric

2031

Avra Valley

100%

26

Tucson Electric Power

2032

Blythe

100%

21

Southern California Edison

2029

Borrego

100%

26

San Diego Gas and Electric

2038

Buckthorn3

100%

154

City of Geogetown, TX

2043

CVSR

100%

250

Pacific Gas and Electric

2038

Desert Sunlight 250

25%

63

Southern California Edison

2034

Desert Sunlight 300

25%

75

Pacific Gas and Electric

2039

Four Brothers3

50%

160

PacifiCorp

2036

Granite Mountain3

50%

65

PacifiCorp

2036

Iron Springs3

50%

40

PacifiCorp

2036

Kansas South

100%

20

Pacific Gas and Electric

2033

Oahu Solar Projects 3

95%

58

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc

2041

Kawailoa 3

49%

24

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc

2041

Roadrunner

100%

20

El Paso Electric

2031

TA High Desert

100%

20

Southern California Edison

2033

DG Projects3

100%

159

Various

2023-2044

1,316

2019 CAFD by Asset Class5

2019 Adj EBITDA by Asset Class5

(63% From Renewables)

(62% From Renewables)

12%

6%

25%

32%

28%

34%

29%

34%

Conventional

Solar

Wind

Thermal

Percentage

Net Capacity

PPA

Projects

Ownership

(MW)

Offtake Counterparty

Expiration

Alta I-V

100%

720

Southern California Edison

2035

Alta X-XI3

100%

227

Southern California Edison

2038

Buffalo Bear

100%

19

Western Farmers Electric Co-operative

2033

Laredo Ridge

100%

80

Nebraska Public Power District

2031

Pinnacle

100%

55

Maryland Department of General Services and

2031

University System of Maryland

South Trent

100%

101

AEP Energy Partners

2029

Spring Canyon II-III3

90.1%

57

Platte River Power Authority

2039

Taloga

100%

130

Oklahoma Gas & Electric

2031

Repowering Partnership 3

100%

283

Various

2027/

2029

Mesquite Star3

50%

210

Various

2032-2035

Wind TE Holdco

100%

531

Various

Various

2413

Conventional

Percentage

Net Capacity

PPA

Projects

Ownership

(MW)

Offtake Counterparty

Expiration

El Segundo

100%

550

Southern California Edison

2023

GenConn Devon

50%

95

Connecticut Light & Power

2040

GenConn Middletown

50%

95

Connecticut Light & Power

2041

Marsh Landing

100%

720

Pacific Gas and Electric

2023

Walnut Creek

100%

485

Southern California Edison

2023

Carlsbad

100%

527

San Diego Gas and Electric

2038

2,472

Thermal

Percentage

Net Capacity

PPA

Projects

Ownership

(MWt)

Offtake Counterparty

Expiration

Thermal generation

100%

39

Various

Various

Thermal equivalent MWt4

100%

1,475

Various

Various

1,514

1 Net capacity, shown in MWac, represents the maximum, or rated, generating capacity of the facility multiplied by the Company's percentage ownership in the facility; 2 Excludes capacity related to DG Partnerships; 3Projects are part of tax equity arrangements; 4 For thermal energy, net capacity represents MWt for steam or chilled water and includes 19 MWt available under the right-to-use provisions

contained in agreements between two of the Company's thermal facilities and certain of its customers ; 5 CAFD and Adj EBITDA ratios based on 2019 actuals; excludes Carlsbad and corporate costs

20

Reg. G Schedules

Appendix

Reg. G: Actuals

($ millions)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

Net Income (Loss)

$42

$35

$11

$(48)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

9

(11)

13

(14)

Interest Expense, net

83

104

343

332

Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO

102

113

303

289

Contract Amortization

22

18

66

52

Impairment losses

-

-

-

19

Loss on Debt Extinguishment

6

-

9

1

Mark to Market (MtM) Losses on economic hedges

-

2

8

9

Transaction and integration costs

1

-

2

2

Other non recurring charges

2

2

(44)

4

Adjustments to reflect Clearway Energy's pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from

44

36

140

121

Unconsolidated Affiliates

Non-Cash Equity Compensation

1

1

2

2

Adjusted EBITDA

312

300

853

769

Cash interest paid

(91)

(68)

(238)

(221)

Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for tolling agreements

92

72

15

12

Adjustment to reflect Walnut Creek investment payments

-

-

-

(5)

Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates

(61)

(71)

(161)

(172)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

41

10

51

32

Changes in working capital and other

(36)

(19)

(79)

(41)

Cash from Operating Activities

257

224

441

374

Changes in working capital and other

36

19

79

41

Development Expenses1

2

1

4

4

Return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates

30

20

53

37

Net contributions (to)/from non-controlling interest2

(7)

(1)

(10)

(1)

Maintenance Capital expenditures3

(2)

(6)

(16)

(12)

Principal amortization of indebtedness4

(101)

(83)

(254)

(229)

Adjustments to reflect CAFD generated by unconsolidated investments that are unable

(44)

3

(32)

18

to distribute project dividends due to the PG&E bankruptcy

Cash Available for Distribution

$171

$177

$265

$232

1 Primarily relates to Thermal Development Expense; 2 2020 excludes $152 MM of contributions relating to funding of Repowering 1.0 Partnership; 2019 excludes $18 MM of contributions related to funding of Oahu tax equity partnership; 3 Net of allocated insurance proceeds; 4 2020 excludes $260 MM for the repayment of construction financing in connection with the Repowering 1.0 Partnership, $247 MM for the refinancing of the Utah Solar Portfolio, $158 MM for the refinancing of Alpine, Blythe, and Roadrunner (NIMH Solar), and $135 MM total consideration for the redemption of Corporate Notes; 2019 excludes $220

MM for the redemption of Corporate Notes, $101 million repaid at Viento in connection with the Repowering Partnership, $22 million for revolver repayments, and $3 million for the refinancing of South Trent 22

Reg. G: 2020 and 2021 Guidance

($ millions)

2020 Full Year

2021 Full Year

Guidance

Guidance

Net Income1

$160

$150

Income Tax Expense

30

30

Interest Expense, net

335

340

Depreciation, Amortization, Contract Amortization, and ARO Expense

455

510

Adjustments to reflect Clearway Energy's pro-rata share of Adjusted

140

90

EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates

Non-Cash Equity Compensation

-

5

Adjusted EBITDA

1,120

1,125

Cash interest paid

(325)

(325)

Changes in prepaid and accrued capacity payments

(1)

5

Adjustment to reflect sale-type lease2

-

(7)

Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates

(218)

(143)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates3

125

95

Income Tax Payments

-

(1)

Cash from Operating Activities

701

749

Development Expense4

4

5

Net contributions to non-controlling interest5

(24)

(20)

Maintenance Capital expenditures

(32)

(28)

Principal amortization of indebtedness

(339)

(381)

Cash Available for Distribution

$310

$325

Add Back: Principal amortization of indebtedness

339

381

Adjusted Cash from Operations

649

706

1 Net Income guidance assumes $0 impact for mark-to-market accounting for derivatives and Hypothetical Liquidation at Book Value (HLBV) adjustments for equity method investments; 2 Adjustment to reverse non-cash gain at COD for Marsh Landing Black Start; 3 Distribution from unconsolidated affiliates can be classified as Return of Investment from Unconsolidated Affiliates when actuals are

reported. This is below cash from operating activities; 4 Primarily Thermal Development Expenses; 5 Includes tax equity proceeds and distributions to tax equity investors

23

Reg. G: Pro Forma Outlook CAFD

($ millions)

Prior

Pro Forma

Pro Forma

CAFD Outlook

CAFD Outlook

Net Income1

$167

$170

Income Tax Expense

35

30

Interest Expense, net

323

315

Depreciation, Amortization, Contract Amortization, and ARO Expense

469

510

Adjustments to reflect Clearway Energy's pro-rata share of Adjusted

138

90

EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates

Non-Cash Equity Compensation

-

5

Adjusted EBITDA

1,132

1,120

Cash interest paid

(321)

(306)

Changes in prepaid and accrued capacity payments

6

10

Adjustment to reflect sale-type lease2

-

6

Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates

(215)

(141)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates3

123

96

Cash from Operating Activities

725

785

Development Expense4

4

5

Net contributions to non-controlling interest5

(12)

(18)

Maintenance Capital expenditures

(29)

(30)

Principal amortization of indebtedness

(348)

(397)

Cash Available for Distribution

$340

$345

Add Back: Principal amortization of indebtedness

348

397

Adjusted Cash from Operations

688

742

1 Net Income guidance assumes $0 impact for mark-to-market accounting for derivatives and Hypothetical Liquidation at Book Value (HLBV) adjustments for equity method investments; 2 Adjustment to reflect cash generated from sales-type lease projects primarily Marsh Landing Black Start; 3 Distribution from unconsolidated affiliates can be classified as Return of Investment from Unconsolidated

Affiliates when actuals are reported. This is below cash from operating activities; 4 Primarily Thermal Development Expenses; 5 Includes tax equity proceeds and distributions to tax equity investors

24

Reg. G: Growth Investments

($ millions)

Dropdown

Mesquite Star

Black Start

Langford

DG/SREC

Portfolio

5 Year Average

5 Year Average

5 Year Average

5 Year Average

5 Year Average

from 2021 - 2025

from 2021 - 2025

from 2021 - 2025

from 2021 - 2025

from 2021 - 2025

Net Income

$4

$(1.1)

-

$0.3

$4.6

Interest Expense, net

(4)

-

-

-

-

Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO Expense

8

-

-

5.2

-

Adjustment to reflect CWEN share of Adjusted

-

8.0

-

-

-

EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates

Adjusted EBITDA

8

6.9

-

5.5

4.6

Cash interest paid

4

-

-

-

-

Adjustment to reflect sale-type lease1

-

-

5

-

-

Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated

-

(6.9)

-

-

-

Affiliates

Cash Distributions from Unconsolidated Affiliates

-

8.3

-

-

-

Cash from Operating Activities

12

8.3

5

5.5

4.6

Net distributions from non-controlling interest

8

-

-

3.0

0.7

Maintenance capital expenditures

1

-

-

-

-

Principal amortization of indebtedness

2

-

-

-

-

Estimated Cash Available for Distribution

$23

$8.3

$5

$8.5

$5.3

1 Adjustment to reflect cash generated from sales-type lease projects

25

Reg. G

Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that Clearway Energy's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

  • EBITDA represents net income before interest (including loss on debt extinguishment), taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is presented because Clearway Energy considers it an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes debt and equity holders frequently use EBITDA to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
  • EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;
  • EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA differently than Clearway Energy does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to invest in the growth of Clearway Energy's business. Clearway Energy compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a further supplemental measure of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for mark-to-market gains or losses, non cash equity compensation expense, asset write offs and impairments; and factors which we do not consider indicative of future operating performance such as transition and integration related costs. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons Clearway Energy considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to EBITDA. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, the reader should be aware that in the future Clearway Energy may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this news release.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. This measure is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Additionally, management believes that investors commonly adjust EBITDA information to eliminate the effect of restructuring and other expenses, which vary widely from company to company and impair comparability. As we define it, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for the effects of impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, non cash equity compensation expense, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, adjustments to exclude gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments. We adjust for these items in our Adjusted EBITDA as our management believes that these items would distort their ability to efficiently view and assess our core operating trends.

In summary, our management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with our Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning our financial performance.

Cash Available for Distribution: A non-GAAP measure, Cash Available for Distribution is defined as of September 30, 2020 as Adjusted EBITDA plus cash distributions/return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates, adjustments to reflect CAFD generated by unconsolidated investments that were not able to distribute project dividends prior to PG&E's emergence from bankruptcy on July 1, 2020 and subsequent release post-bankruptcy, cash receipts from notes receivable, cash distributions from noncontrolling interests, adjustments to reflect sales-type lease cash payments, less cash distributions to noncontrolling interests, maintenance capital expenditures, pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates, cash interest paid, income taxes paid, principal amortization of indebtedness, Walnut Creek investment payments, changes in prepaid and accrued capacity payments, and adjusted for development expenses. Management believes CAFD is a relevant supplemental measure of the Company's ability to earn and distribute cash returns to investors. We believe CAFD is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of our ability to make quarterly distributions. In addition, CAFD is used by our management team for determining future acquisitions and managing our growth. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to CAFD is cash provided by operating activities.

However, CAFD has limitations as an analytical tool because it does not include changes in operating assets and liabilities and excludes the effect of certain other cash flow items, all of which could have a material effect on our financial condition and results from operations. CAFD is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered an alternative to cash provided by operating activities or any other performance or liquidity measure determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs. In addition, our calculations of CAFD are not necessarily comparable to CAFD as calculated by other companies. Investors should not rely on these measures as a substitute for any GAAP measure, including cash provided by operating activities.

26

Disclaimer

Clearway Energy Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:11:04 UTC

