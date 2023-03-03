Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On
Subject to the terms and conditions of the Purchase Agreement and Registration
Rights Agreement, from and after the Commencement Date and during the term of
the Purchase Agreement, the Company may, by written notice delivered by to
Lincoln Park, from time to time, direct Lincoln Park to purchase up to 75,000
shares of Common Stock (a "Regular Purchase Amount" and such purchase a "Regular
Purchase"), provided, however, that Lincoln Park's committed obligations under
each Regular Purchase cannot exceed
The Company also has the right to direct Lincoln Park, on any business day on which the Company has properly submitted a Regular Purchase notice for the maximum amount allowed for such Regular Purchase to purchase an additional amount of Common Stock (an "Accelerated Purchase") as provided in the Purchase Agreement. The Company also has the right to direct Lincoln Park, on any business day on which the Company has completed an Accelerated Purchase, to purchase an additional amount of Common Stock (an "Additional Accelerated Purchase") as provided in the Purchase Agreement. The purchase price per share for each such Accelerated Purchase and Additional Accelerated Purchase will be based on prevailing market prices of the Common Stock at the time of sale as computed in accordance with the terms set forth in the Purchase Agreement. The foregoing share amounts and per share prices for each Accelerated Purchase and Additional Accelerated Purchase will be adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction occurring after the date of the Purchase Agreement. The Company and Lincoln Park may mutually agree to increase the number of shares to be purchased by Lincoln Park pursuant to any Accelerated Purchase or Additional Accelerated Purchase.
There are no limitations on use of proceeds, financial or business covenants, restrictions on future financings (other than restrictions on the Company's ability to enter into variable rate transactions described in the Purchase Agreement), rights of first refusal, participation rights, penalties or liquidated damages in the Purchase Agreement. Any proceeds that the Company receives under the Purchase Agreement are expected to be used for expenses primarily related to general corporate purposes, including to fund the clinical development of the Company's lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, conduct the Company's on-going and planned clinical trials and potential future commercialization efforts, and for additional early-stage research and development activities, business development activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Under applicable listing rules of The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"), the
Company is prohibited from issuing to Lincoln Park more than 15,310,115 shares
of Common Stock under the Purchase Agreement (the "Exchange Cap"), including
Purchase Shares and Commitment Shares, as defined below, such maximum number of
shares representing 19.99% of the outstanding shares of the Company's Common
Stock immediately prior to execution of the Purchase Agreement, unless (i) the
Company first obtains stockholder approval in accordance with applicable Nasdaq
listing rules to issue shares in excess of the Exchange Cap to Lincoln Park
under the Purchase Agreement or (ii) the average price paid by Lincoln Park for
all shares of Common Stock issued by the Company under the Purchase Agreement is
equal to or greater than
The Purchase Agreement also prohibits the Company from directing Lincoln Park to
purchase any shares of Common Stock if those shares, when aggregated with all
other shares of Common Stock then beneficially owned by Lincoln Park, would
result in
Sales under the Purchase Agreement may commence only after certain conditions
have been satisfied (the date on which all requisite conditions have been
satisfied, the "Commencement Date"), which include the receipt by Lincoln Park
of a customary opinion of counsel and other certificates and closing documents
and other conditions as set forth in the Purchase Agreement. We anticipate that
such conditions will be satisfied on or around
The Purchase Agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time, for any
reason and without any payment or liability to the Company, by giving notice to
Lincoln Park to terminate the Purchase Agreement with effect one business day
after the notice has been received by Lincoln Park. Lincoln Park, its agents,
representatives and affiliates have agreed not to engage in any direct or
indirect short-selling or hedging of the Company's Common Stock during any time
prior to the termination of the Purchase Agreement. The Company issued 332,668
shares (the "Initial Commitment Shares") of Common Stock to Lincoln Park as an
initial fee for its commitment to purchase shares at the Company's direction
from time to time under the Purchase Agreement. The Company may issue up to
166,334 additional shares (the "Additional Commitment Shares" and, together with
the Initial Commitment Shares, the "Commitment Shares") of Common Stock on a pro
rata basis upon each purchase by Lincoln Park of Purchase Shares from the
Company under the Purchase Agreement, up to an aggregate amount of shares for
which the total aggregate purchase price paid by Lincoln Park equals its
The issuance of the Purchase Shares and Commitment Shares is being made pursuant
to the Company's registration statement on Form S-3 (file number 333-264299)
(the "Registration Statement"), filed with the
A copy of the legal opinion of
The Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement contain customary
representations and warranties, covenants and indemnification provisions that
the parties made to, and solely for the benefit of, each other in the context of
all of the terms and conditions of such agreements and in the context of the
specific relationship between the parties thereto. The provisions of the
Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement, including any
representations and warranties contained therein, are not for the benefit of any
party other than the parties thereto and are not intended as documents for
investors and the public to obtain factual information about the current state
of affairs of the parties thereto. Rather, investors and the public should look
to other disclosures contained in the Company's annual, quarterly and current
reports it may file with the
The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the text of the Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement, which are filed as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Current Report") and are incorporated herein by reference.
This Current Report shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of the Common Stock, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Common Stock in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit Number Exhibit Description 5.1 Opinion of
Holland & Knight LLP. 10.1* Purchase Agreement, dated March 3, 2023, by and between Clene Inc.and Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC. 10.2* Registration Rights Agreement, dated March 3, 2023, by and between Clene Inc.and Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC. 23.1 Consent of Holland & Knight LLP(contained in Exhibit 5.1). 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL).
* Schedules and similar attachments to this exhibit have been omitted pursuant to Item 601(a)(5) of Regulation S-K. We agree to furnish supplementally a copy of such omitted materials to the
SECupon request. 2
