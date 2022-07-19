Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Clene Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLNN   US1856341029

CLENE INC.

(CLNN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
4.680 USD   -3.11%
04:15pINSIDER SELL : Clene
MT
04:14pCLENE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
07:56aClene's Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapy Gets Positive Opinion on Orphan Designation From European Medicines Agency
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clene : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Etherington Robert Dee
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Clene Inc. [CLNN] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Executive Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
6550 SOUTH MILLROCK DRIVE , SUITE G50
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SALT LAKE CITY UT 84121
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Etherington Robert Dee
6550 SOUTH MILLROCK DRIVE
SUITE G50
SALT LAKE CITY, UT84121

Chief Executive Officer
Signatures
/s/ Jerry Miraglia POA 2022-07-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The sales reported in this Form 4 represent shares of common stock of Clene Inc. required to be sold by Mr. Etherington to satisfy tax obligations in connection with the vesting of 80,076 restricted stock awards. The sales occurred automatically to satisfy tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell to cover" transaction pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan at a weighted average price of $4.72; the shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $4.36 to $4.94, inclusive.
(2) The securities are owned by RDE RX Ventures LLC. Mr. Etherington is the manager of RDE RX Ventures LLC. The shares owned by RDE RX Ventures LLC may also be deemed to be beneficially owned by Mr. Etherington.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Clene Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 20:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CLENE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,24 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
EV / Sales 2022 624x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart CLENE INC.
Duration : Period :
Clene Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLENE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,83 $
Average target price 14,71 $
Spread / Average Target 205%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Dee Etherington President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Morgan R. Brown Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Jeffrey Matlin Chairman
Mark G. Mortenson Chief Science Officer
Robert Glanzman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLENE INC.17.80%306
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.13%76 388
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.26%73 162
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.80%63 215
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.35%44 515
BIONTECH SE-37.54%39 133