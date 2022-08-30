Log in
Clene to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

08/30/2022 | 07:01am EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference
Date: September 8, 2022
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, MA
Format: 1x1 meetings

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
Dates: September 12-13, 2022
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
Date, Time and Location of Presentation: September 13, 2022, at 12:00 ET (Kennedy I)
Format: Corporate Presentation and 1x1 meetings

About CNM-Au8®
CNM-Au8 is Clene’s lead asset in mid- and late-stage clinical development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. An oral suspension of gold nanocrystals, CNM-Au8 was developed to restore neuronal health and function by increasing energy production and utilization. The catalytically active nanocrystals of CNM-Au8 drive critical cellular energy producing reactions that enable neuroprotection and remyelination by increasing neuronal and glial resilience to disease-relevant stressors. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.

About Clene
Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease by targeting energetic failure, an underlying cause of many neurological diseases. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com
(858) 717-2310

Investor Contact
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
617-283-2856


