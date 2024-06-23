7,500,000 Ordinary Shares of Cleo Diagnostics Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024.

June 22, 2024 Share

7,500,000 Ordinary Shares of Cleo Diagnostics Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 310 days starting from 18-AUG-2023 to 23-JUN-2024.



Details:

Prior to the company?s shares being admitted to Official Quotation, the company will enter into escrow agreements with certain recipients of Restricted Securities in accordance with Chapter 9 of the Listing Rules, and the company will announce to ASX full details (quantity and duration) of the Securities required to be held in escrow.



As at the date of this Prospectus, the company expects that up to 54,650,000 Shares and 14,000,000 Options to be subject to 24 months escrow upon Admission and up to 5,850,000 Shares to be subject to 12 months escrow commencing on the Relevant Issue Date. The company may, in its discretion, resolve to enter into voluntary restriction agreements.