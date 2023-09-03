Cleopatra Hospitals Group S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Cleopatra Hospitals Group S.A.E. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was EGP 807.68 million compared to EGP 604.6 million a year ago. Net income was EGP 96.62 million compared to EGP 68.44 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EGP 0.07 compared to EGP 0.05 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was EGP 0.07 compared to EGP 0.05 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was EGP 0.07 compared to EGP 0.05 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was EGP 0.07 compared to EGP 0.05 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was EGP 1,584.54 million compared to EGP 1,211.29 million a year ago. Net income was EGP 191.24 million compared to EGP 164.43 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EGP 0.15 compared to EGP 0.11 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was EGP 0.15 compared to EGP 0.11 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was EGP 0.15 compared to EGP 0.11 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was EGP 0.15 compared to EGP 0.11 a year ago.