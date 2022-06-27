CLERHP Estructuras S A : Acuerdos adoptados por la Junta General Ordinaria de Accionistas

CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS, S.A.
OTRA INFORMACIÓN RELEVANTE
Murcia, 27 de junio de 2022
En virtud de lo previsto en el artículo 17 del Reglamento (UE) nº 596/2014 sobre abuso
de mercado y en el artículo 227 del texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores,
aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, y disposiciones
concordantes, así como en la Circular 3/2020 del segmento de negociación BME Growth
de BME MTF Equity, ponemos en su conocimiento la siguiente información relativa a
CLERHP Estructuras, S.A.:
Acuerdos de la Junta General Ordinaria de Accionistas
La Junta General Ordinaria de accionistas, celebrada en el día de hoy, a las 13:00 horas,
en primera convocatoria en el domicilio social de la empresa sito en Avenida de Europa,
número 3 B, entresuelo (Murcia), con asistencia, presentes o representados, del
63,629% del capital social con derecho a voto, aprobó por unanimidad la totalidad de
los puntos del orden del día que le Consejo de Administración de la sociedad había
acordado someter a su deliberación y decisión.
Primero. - Aprobación de la gestión del órgano de administración correspondiente al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2021.
Segundo. - Examen y aprobación de las Cuentas Anuales de la sociedad e Informe de Gestión, correspondiente al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2021.
Tercero. - Examen y aprobación de las Cuentas Anuales consolidadas e Informe de Gestión consolidado, correspondiente al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2021.
Cuarto. -Aplicación de resultados correspondiente al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2021.
La Sociedad da como resultado unas pérdidas de 2.430.598,13€, que se aplicará a resultados negativos del ejercicio 2021.
Quinto.- Delegación de facultades.
Sexto. - Redacción, lectura, y aprobación del Acta de la Junta en la misma sesión (artículo 100 del Reglamento del Registro Mercantil) o nombramiento de Interventores para su aprobación, subsanación o rectificación en los términos fijados en la Ley.
La información comunicada ha sido elaborada bajo la exclusiva responsabilidad de la Sociedad y sus administradores. Quedamos a su disposición para cuantas aclaraciones consideren oportunas.
En Murcia, a 27 de junio de 2022
Atentamente,
D. Juan Andrés Romero Hernández
Presidente y Consejero Delegado de CLERHP Estructuras, S.A.
The translation of the above relevant information is intended only for information purpose. In case of any discrepancies, the official Spanish version shall prevail.
In accordance with the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 227 of the revised text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and concordant provisions, as well as in Circular 3/2020 of the segment of negotiation BME Growth of BME MTF Equity, we inform you of the following information regarding CLERHP Structures, SA:
Agreements of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, held today, at 1:00 p.m., on first call at the company's registered office located at Avenida de Europa, number 3 B, mezzanine (Murcia), with attendance, present or represented, of 63.629% of the share capital with voting rights, unanimously approved all the items on the agenda that the company's Board of Directors had agreed to submit for deliberation and decision.
First.- Approval of the management of the administrative body corresponding to the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2021.
Second.- Examination and approval of the company's Annual Accounts and Management Report, corresponding to the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2021.
Third.- Examination and approval of the consolidated Annual Accounts and consolidated Management Report, corresponding to the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2021.
Fourth.- Application of results corresponding to the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2021.
The Company results in losses of €2,430,598.13, which will be applied to negative results for the 2021 financial year.
Fifth.- Delegation of powers.
Sixth.- Drafting, reading, and approval of the Minutes of the Meeting in the same session (article 100 of the Mercantile Registry Regulations) or appointment of Auditors for its approval, correction or rectification in the terms established by Law.
The information communicated has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its administrators. We remain at your disposal for any clarifications deemed appropriate.
In Murcia, June 27, 2022
Sincerely,
Mr. Juan Andres Romero Hernandez
President and CEO of CLERHP Structures, SA
