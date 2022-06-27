CLERHP Estructuras S A : Acuerdos adoptados por la Junta General Ordinaria de Accionistas

The translation of the above relevant information is intended only for information purpose. In case of any discrepancies, the official Spanish version shall prevail.

In accordance with the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 227 of the revised text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and concordant provisions, as well as in Circular 3/2020 of the segment of negotiation BME Growth of BME MTF Equity, we inform you of the following information regarding CLERHP Structures, SA:

Agreements of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, held today, at 1:00 p.m., on first call at the company's registered office located at Avenida de Europa, number 3 B, mezzanine (Murcia), with attendance, present or represented, of 63.629% of the share capital with voting rights, unanimously approved all the items on the agenda that the company's Board of Directors had agreed to submit for deliberation and decision.

First.- Approval of the management of the administrative body corresponding to the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2021.

Second.- Examination and approval of the company's Annual Accounts and Management Report, corresponding to the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2021.

Third.- Examination and approval of the consolidated Annual Accounts and consolidated Management Report, corresponding to the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2021.

Fourth.- Application of results corresponding to the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2021.

The Company results in losses of €2,430,598.13, which will be applied to negative results for the 2021 financial year.

Fifth.- Delegation of powers.

Sixth.- Drafting, reading, and approval of the Minutes of the Meeting in the same session (article 100 of the Mercantile Registry Regulations) or appointment of Auditors for its approval, correction or rectification in the terms established by Law.

The information communicated has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its administrators. We remain at your disposal for any clarifications deemed appropriate.

In Murcia, June 27, 2022

Sincerely,

Mr. Juan Andres Romero Hernandez

President and CEO of CLERHP Structures, SA

CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS, S.A. Av. Europa, 3B, entresuelo 1 30007 Murcia (España)