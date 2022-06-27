Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. CLERHP Estructuras, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLR   ES0105121000

CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS, S.A.

(CLR)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39 2022-06-27 am EDT
2.000 EUR   -2.44%
01:05pCLERHP ESTRUCTURAS S A : Acuerdos adoptados por la Junta General Ordinaria de Accionistas
PU
05/23CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS S A : Nuevo proyecto en República Dominicana
PU
04/12CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS S A : Nuevos contratos en Bolivia y Paraguay
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLERHP Estructuras S A : Acuerdos adoptados por la Junta General Ordinaria de Accionistas

06/27/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS, S.A.

OTRA INFORMACIÓN RELEVANTE

Murcia, 27 de junio de 2022

En virtud de lo previsto en el artículo 17 del Reglamento (UE) nº 596/2014 sobre abuso

de mercado y en el artículo 227 del texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores,

aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, y disposiciones

concordantes, así como en la Circular 3/2020 del segmento de negociación BME Growth

de BME MTF Equity, ponemos en su conocimiento la siguiente información relativa a

CLERHP Estructuras, S.A.:

Acuerdos de la Junta General Ordinaria de Accionistas

La Junta General Ordinaria de accionistas, celebrada en el día de hoy, a las 13:00 horas,

en primera convocatoria en el domicilio social de la empresa sito en Avenida de Europa,

número 3 B, entresuelo (Murcia), con asistencia, presentes o representados, del

63,629% del capital social con derecho a voto, aprobó por unanimidad la totalidad de

los puntos del orden del día que le Consejo de Administración de la sociedad había

acordado someter a su deliberación y decisión.

Primero. - Aprobación de la gestión del órgano de administración correspondiente al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2021.

Segundo. - Examen y aprobación de las Cuentas Anuales de la sociedad e Informe de Gestión, correspondiente al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2021.

Tercero. - Examen y aprobación de las Cuentas Anuales consolidadas e Informe de Gestión consolidado, correspondiente al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2021.

Cuarto. -Aplicación de resultados correspondiente al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2021.

La Sociedad da como resultado unas pérdidas de 2.430.598,13€, que se aplicará a resultados negativos del ejercicio 2021.

Quinto.- Delegación de facultades.

Sexto. - Redacción, lectura, y aprobación del Acta de la Junta en la misma sesión (artículo 100 del Reglamento del Registro Mercantil) o nombramiento de Interventores para su aprobación, subsanación o rectificación en los términos fijados en la Ley.

CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS, S.A. Av. Europa, 3B, entresuelo 1 30007 Murcia (España)

La información comunicada ha sido elaborada bajo la exclusiva responsabilidad de la Sociedad y sus administradores. Quedamos a su disposición para cuantas aclaraciones consideren oportunas.

En Murcia, a 27 de junio de 2022

Atentamente,

D. Juan Andrés Romero Hernández

Presidente y Consejero Delegado de CLERHP Estructuras, S.A.

CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS, S.A. Av. Europa, 3B, entresuelo 1 30007 Murcia (España)

The translation of the above relevant information is intended only for information purpose. In case of any discrepancies, the official Spanish version shall prevail.

In accordance with the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 227 of the revised text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and concordant provisions, as well as in Circular 3/2020 of the segment of negotiation BME Growth of BME MTF Equity, we inform you of the following information regarding CLERHP Structures, SA:

Agreements of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, held today, at 1:00 p.m., on first call at the company's registered office located at Avenida de Europa, number 3 B, mezzanine (Murcia), with attendance, present or represented, of 63.629% of the share capital with voting rights, unanimously approved all the items on the agenda that the company's Board of Directors had agreed to submit for deliberation and decision.

First.- Approval of the management of the administrative body corresponding to the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2021.

Second.- Examination and approval of the company's Annual Accounts and Management Report, corresponding to the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2021.

Third.- Examination and approval of the consolidated Annual Accounts and consolidated Management Report, corresponding to the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2021.

Fourth.- Application of results corresponding to the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2021.

The Company results in losses of €2,430,598.13, which will be applied to negative results for the 2021 financial year.

Fifth.- Delegation of powers.

Sixth.- Drafting, reading, and approval of the Minutes of the Meeting in the same session (article 100 of the Mercantile Registry Regulations) or appointment of Auditors for its approval, correction or rectification in the terms established by Law.

The information communicated has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its administrators. We remain at your disposal for any clarifications deemed appropriate.

In Murcia, June 27, 2022

Sincerely,

Mr. Juan Andres Romero Hernandez

President and CEO of CLERHP Structures, SA

CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS, S.A. Av. Europa, 3B, entresuelo 1 30007 Murcia (España)

Disclaimer

CLERHP Estructuras SA published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 17:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 11,4 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net income 2020 -1,18 M -1,25 M -1,25 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,3 M 21,6 M 21,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CLERHP Estructuras, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Juan Andrés Romero Hernández Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Félix Àngel Poza Ceballos Chief Financial Officer
Óscar Vicente-Ortega Sánchez Secretary & Independent Director
Jose Angel Morenete Vega Independent Director
Alejandro Clemares Sempere Vice Chairman & Communications Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS, S.A.50.74%21
VINCI-5.55%52 224
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.60%34 045
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-21.09%26 843
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.01%21 221
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.18%18 804