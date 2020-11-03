Log in
CLEVELAND BIOLABS, INC.

CLEVELAND BIOLABS, INC.

(CBLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLEVELAND BIOLABS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. - CBLI

11/03/2020

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CBLI) with Cytocom, Inc. pursuant to which Cleveland BioLabs shareholders will end up owning just 39% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cbli/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,11 M - -
Net income 2019 -2,65 M - -
Net cash 2019 1,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,57x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 33,1 M 33,1 M -
EV / Sales 2018 6,41x
EV / Sales 2019 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart CLEVELAND BIOLABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEVELAND BIOLABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Zosh Chief Executive Officer, CAO & VP-Finance
Langdon L. Miller President & Chief Medical Officer
Lea Verny Chairman
Andrei V. Gudkov Chief Scientific Officer
Anna Evdokimova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEVELAND BIOLABS, INC.321.93%33
LONZA GROUP AG59.34%45 439
SEAGEN INC.47.62%30 383
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.40%29 742
CELLTRION, INC.43.09%28 807
MODERNA, INC.243.10%26 556
