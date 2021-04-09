Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cleveland BioLabs, Inc.    CBLI

CLEVELAND BIOLABS, INC.

(CBLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDCA, PTVCA, CBLI, and WIFI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

04/09/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP.  Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity.  If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Progressive Corporation.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, PTVCA shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash for each share of PTVCA common stock that they hold.  If you own PTVCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ptvca/

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held biopharmaceutical company, Cytocom, Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one newly-combined entity that will continue to trade publicly.  If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cbli 

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Digital Colony Management, LLC.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, WIFI shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash for each WIFI share that they own.  If you own WIFI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wifi 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-mdca-ptvca-cbli-and-wifi-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301265976.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CLEVELAND BIOLABS, INC.
03:06pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDCA, PTVCA, CBLI, and WIFI Shareholder..
PR
03/22CLEVELAND BIOLABS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
02/23CLEVELAND BIOLABS INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistere..
AQ
02/23CLEVELAND BIOLABS  : Announces Closing of $14 Million Registered Direct Offering..
PU
02/19CLEVELAND BIOLABS  : to Raise $14 Million in Gross Proceeds Via Direct Offering ..
MT
02/19CLEVELAND BIOLABS  : Announces $14 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common ..
PU
02/19CLEVELAND BIOLABS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
02/17CLEVELAND BIOLABS INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
01/08CLEVELAND BIOLABS INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
2020CLEVELAND BIOLABS INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ