Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is a flat-rolled steel producer and engaged in manufacturing iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. It offers advanced high-strength steels (AHSS), hot-dipped galvanized, aluminized, galvalume, electrogalvanized, galvanneal, hot-rolled coil (HRC), cold-rolled coil, plate, tinplate, grain oriented electrical steel (GOES), non-oriented electrical steel (NOES), stainless steels, tool and die, stamped components, rail, slab and cast ingot. Its tubular components and tooling and stamping segments provide carbon and stainless steel tubing products, advanced-engineered solutions, tool design and build, hot and cold stamped steel components and complex assemblies. It serves various markets, such as automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, steel producers, and distributors and converters.