    CLF   US1858991011

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.

(CLF)
03:34 2022-08-24 pm EDT
18.20 USD   +1.76%
03:05pCleveland-Cliffs Announces Price Increase for Carbon Steel Products
BU
08/17INSIDER BUY : Cleveland-Cliffs
MT
07/28NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Price Increase for Carbon Steel Products

08/24/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it is increasing current spot market base prices for all carbon steel hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $75 per ton, effective immediately with new orders in North America.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. We are the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serve a diverse range of other markets due to our comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 599 M - -
Net income 2022 2 281 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 249 M 9 249 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Celso L. Goncalves Vice President-Treasurer
Clifford T. Smith COO, EVP & President-Cleveland-Cliffs Steel
James D. Graham Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Robert P. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.-17.87%9 249
NUCOR20.42%36 015
ARCELORMITTAL-15.17%20 209
TATA STEEL LIMITED-4.14%16 481
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.30.55%14 797
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION14.45%14 532