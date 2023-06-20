Advanced search
    CLF   US1858991011

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.

(CLF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
16.47 USD   -1.85%
07:03aCleveland-Cliffs Announces Price Increase for Flat-Rolled Steel Products
BU
06/12Cleveland-Cliffs Amends and Extends ABL Facility Maturity to 2028
AQ
06/09Cleveland-Cliffs Amends, Extends Asset-Based Lending Credit Facility
MT
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Price Increase for Flat-Rolled Steel Products

06/20/2023 | 07:03am EDT
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it is increasing current spot market base prices for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $50 per net ton, effective immediately with all new orders. Cliffs’ minimum base price for hot rolled steel is now $950 per net ton.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 801 M - -
Net income 2023 951 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 483 M 8 483 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 95,7%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 16,47 $
Average target price 21,23 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Managers and Directors
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Celso L. Goncalves Vice President-Treasurer
Wendell Carter Executive Vice President-Technology
Terry G. Fedor Executive Vice President-Operations
Clifford T. Smith COO, EVP & President-Cleveland-Cliffs Steel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.2.23%8 483
NUCOR CORPORATION14.87%38 038
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.41.95%23 231
ARCELORMITTAL3.32%22 076
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION28.16%19 070
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.4.94%17 331
