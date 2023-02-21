Advanced search
    CLF   US1858991011

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.

(CLF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08:45 2023-02-21 am EST
19.90 USD   +0.40%
02/15B. Riley Trims Cleveland-Cliffs' Price Target to $26 From $27, Says Q1 Outlook Missed Prior Estimates; Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/15Cleveland-Cliffs Files Shelf Registration Statement for Offering of Various Securities
MT
02/14Materials Rise After Cleveland Cliffs Earnings -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Price Increase for Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled and Coated Steel Products

02/21/2023 | 10:28am EST
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it is increasing current spot market base prices for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $100 per net ton, effective immediately with all new orders. Cliffs’ minimum base price for hot rolled steel is now $1,000 per net ton.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to our comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 610 M - -
Net income 2023 850 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 203 M 10 203 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 95,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,82 $
Average target price 21,05 $
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Celso L. Goncalves Vice President-Treasurer
Wendell Carter Executive Vice President-Technology
Terry G. Fedor Executive Vice President-Operations
Clifford T. Smith COO, EVP & President-Cleveland-Cliffs Steel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.23.03%10 203
NUCOR CORPORATION27.51%42 522
ARCELORMITTAL16.03%24 532
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC,27.91%21 941
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION35.12%21 268
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.25.14%20 237