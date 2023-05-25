Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLF   US1858991011

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.

(CLF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:59:34 2023-05-25 pm EDT
14.25 USD   +0.39%
02:27pCleveland-Cliffs Gains Minnesota Executive Council Approval of Iron Ore Mineral Leases at Nashwauk
BU
05/23The clock is ticking
MS
05/23JPMorgan Starts Cleveland-Cliffs at Neutral With $18 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cleveland-Cliffs Gains Minnesota Executive Council Approval of Iron Ore Mineral Leases at Nashwauk

05/25/2023 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) issued a statement today regarding the Minnesota Executive Council’s approval of state mineral leases for more than 2,600 acres of iron ore at the Nashwauk mine site in Itasca County, Minnesota. Today’s approval is a final action and Cleveland-Cliffs has now assumed these leases.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lourenco Goncalves, stated, “Today’s approval of these leases by the Minnesota Executive Council resolves years of uncertainty regarding Hibbing Taconite’s mine life. Cleveland-Cliffs will immediately begin the work necessary to develop this quality ore body as an extension of Hibbing Taconite. The state’s mineral leases, combined with our own private mineral holdings at Nashwauk acquired by Cleveland-Cliffs in 2017, will provide more than two decades of additional ore reserves for Hibbing Taconite, preserving hundreds of good paying union jobs, and ensuring continued supply of iron ore pellets for Cleveland-Cliffs’ steel mills.”

Mr. Goncalves continued: “Cleveland-Cliffs appreciates the leadership of Governor Tim Walz and the great work of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, as well as the support of Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Secretary of State Steve Simon, Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Auditor Julie Blaha. This win-win outcome would not have been possible without the strong partnership of the United Steelworkers, particularly the USW Local 2705 at Hibbing Taconite, in addition to a new generation of dedicated Iron Range elected officials who are truly working for the betterment of the region, such as State Representative David Lislegard, State Senator Grant Hauschild and State Senator Rob Farnsworth.”

Mr. Goncalves concluded: “Today we celebrate the resilience of Hibbing Taconite, its workforce and the tremendous potential of these Nashwauk leases. Then, we immediately begin the hard work of securing the next generation of union jobs and economic opportunity for the Iron Range.”

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
02:27pCleveland-Cliffs Gains Minnesota Executive Council Approval of Iron Ore Mineral Leases ..
BU
05/23The clock is ticking
MS
05/23JPMorgan Starts Cleveland-Cliffs at Neutral With $18 Price Target
MT
05/23Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Deere & Co, Nvidia, Steel Dyna..
MS
05/22Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $19 From $24, Maintains Overwei..
MT
05/19Cleveland-cliffs Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12UBS Adjusts Cleveland-Cliffs Price Target to $17 From $21, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/08Cleveland-Cliffs Completes Successful Blast Furnace Hydrogen Injection Trial at Middlet..
BU
05/08Cleveland-Cliffs Completes Successful Blast Furnace Hydrogen Injection Trial At Middlet..
CI
05/08Cleveland-Cliffs New 4-Year Labor Agreement Ratified by the IAM Represented Employees a..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 808 M - -
Net income 2023 945 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,93x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 309 M 7 309 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14,19 $
Average target price 21,23 $
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Celso L. Goncalves Vice President-Treasurer
Wendell Carter Executive Vice President-Technology
Terry G. Fedor Executive Vice President-Operations
Clifford T. Smith COO, EVP & President-Cleveland-Cliffs Steel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.-11.92%7 309
NUCOR CORPORATION1.18%33 506
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.32.01%21 321
ARCELORMITTAL-2.16%20 592
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION24.85%18 942
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-1.90%15 762
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer