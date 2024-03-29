Item 1.04 Mine Safety - Reporting of Shutdowns and Patterns of Violations

Section 1503(b)(1) of the Dodd-Frank Act requires the disclosure on a Current Report on Form 8-K of the receipt of an imminent danger order (an "Order") under section 107(a) of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration ("MSHA").

On March 26, 2024, Northshore Mining Company (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., received an Order from MSHA regarding an employee observed working on a railroad car in an elevated position without fall protection. The employee came down from the elevated position, and the Order was subsequently terminated.

The condition cited in the Order referred to above did not result in an accident or injury and did not have a material adverse impact on the Company's operations at the mine.

