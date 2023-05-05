Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLF   US1858991011

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.

(CLF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:25:07 2023-05-05 pm EDT
15.08 USD   +5.72%
02:14pCleveland-Cliffs' Middletown Works Union Ratifies New 4-Year Labor Contract Starting May 15
MT
01:43pCleveland-Cliffs New 4-Year Labor Agreement Ratified by the IAM Represented Employees at Middletown Works
BU
05/04Cleveland-Cliffs, Minnesota State Reach Agreement on Iron Ore Mineral Leases at Nashwauk
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cleveland-Cliffs New 4-Year Labor Agreement Ratified by the IAM Represented Employees at Middletown Works

05/05/2023 | 01:43pm EDT
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 1943 at its Middletown Works steelmaking plant ratified a new 4-year labor agreement. The new agreement is effective on May 15, 2023, and covers approximately 2,100 hourly employees.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland-Cliffs said, “We are pleased to have concluded the process of negotiating and implementing a new labor agreement at Middletown Works. The agreement just ratified by our union represented employees is fair, equitable and beneficial for our employees and for the company. Middletown Works is a very important producer of automotive-grade steels, and one of the steel mills Cleveland-Cliffs relies upon in order to continue to be - among all steel companies in North America - the undisputed leader as a supplier of steel to the automotive industry. We thank all the members of the IAM and Cleveland-Cliffs negotiating teams for their dedication to reach this agreement.”

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 736 M - -
Net income 2023 963 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,40x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 345 M 7 345 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14,26 $
Average target price 22,59 $
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Celso L. Goncalves Vice President-Treasurer
Wendell Carter Executive Vice President-Technology
Terry G. Fedor Executive Vice President-Operations
Clifford T. Smith COO, EVP & President-Cleveland-Cliffs Steel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.-11.48%7 345
NUCOR CORPORATION6.12%35 241
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.37.07%21 696
ARCELORMITTAL-1.30%21 494
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION26.44%19 908
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.55%16 599
