Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLF   US1858991011

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.

(CLF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:52 2022-09-30 am EDT
13.90 USD   +0.91%
09/27B. Riley Securities Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs' Price Target to $32 from $37, Updates Estimates to Reflect Softer-than-Expected Hot Rolled Coil Pricing; Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
09/21Credit Suisse Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs' Price Target to $25 from $30 to Reflect Multiple Compression in Market, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09/12Cleveland-Cliffs Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with United Steelworkers for its Mining and Pelletizing Operations
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cleveland-Cliffs' New Labor Contract with the United Steelworkers Ratified for its Mining and Pelletizing Operations

09/30/2022 | 10:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its employees represented by the United Steelworkers (USW) at its Tilden and Empire mines in Michigan, and its United Taconite and Hibbing Taconite mines in Minnesota ratified new 47-month labor agreements at those locations. The agreements are effective on October 1, 2022, and cover approximately 2,000 USW-represented employees at Cleveland-Cliffs Mining and Pelletizing locations in Northern Minnesota and in the Michigan Upper Peninsula.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO said, “We are pleased to reach new labor agreements that are fair, equitable and beneficial for our employees, their families and the company. With a strong and loyal workforce, we are confident that Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to be the benchmark in the iron and steel industry. We thank all the members of the USW and Cliffs negotiating teams for their dedication to reach these agreements.”

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. We are the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serve a diverse range of other markets due to our comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
09/27B. Riley Securities Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs' Price Target to $32 from $37, Updates Esti..
MT
09/21Credit Suisse Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs' Price Target to $25 from $30 to Reflect Multiple..
MT
09/12Cleveland-Cliffs Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with United Steelworkers for its Min..
AQ
09/09Cleveland-Cliffs Reaches Tentative Deal With Union Representing 2,000 Workers at Mining..
MT
09/09Cleveland-Cliffs Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with United Steelworkers for its Min..
BU
09/06Cleveland Cliffs : Investor Presentation
PU
08/29Cleveland-Cliffs Reaches Tentative Labor Deal With United Steelworkers
MT
08/27Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers Reach Tentative Labor Agreement
CI
08/24Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Price Increase for Carbon Steel Products
BU
08/17Insider Buy: Cleveland-Cliffs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 551 M - -
Net income 2022 2 044 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 123 M 7 123 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,77 $
Average target price 22,50 $
Spread / Average Target 63,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Celso L. Goncalves Vice President-Treasurer
Clifford T. Smith COO, EVP & President-Cleveland-Cliffs Steel
James D. Graham Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Robert P. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.-36.75%7 123
NUCOR-7.76%27 586
ARCELORMITTAL-28.44%16 655
TATA STEEL LIMITED-12.87%14 514
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION8.76%13 019
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.13.92%12 912