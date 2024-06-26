Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today hosted U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (OH) and leadership from the United Steelworkers, David McCall, USW International President and Donnie Blatt, Director of USW District 1, at its Cleveland Works plant in Ohio for a press conference. A full video of the press conference, including both prepared remarks and media Q&A, has been posted on its website at www.clevelandcliffs.com.

The video can also be found on the Company’s YouTube page here.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 28,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

