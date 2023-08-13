Creates the Only American Steel Company Among the Top 10 Steelmakers in the World and One of the World’s Top 4 outside of China Provides Customers and Workers a Stronger and More Innovative American Steel Producer, With Scale to be Internationally Competitive Provides U.S. Steel Shareholders an Immediate and Substantial Premium of 43% and Significant Upside Potential from the Combined Company Combined Company Expected to Generate Synergies of Approximately $500 Million Proposal Provides a Clear Roadmap to Completion, including the Strong Support and Backing of the USW

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) (“Cleveland-Cliffs” or “Cliffs”) is publicly announcing a previously private offer that it had presented to the Board of the United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) (“U.S. Steel”) on July 28, 2023. That offer, which was reiterated in writing to the U.S. Steel Board on August 11, 2023, proposed acquiring 100% of the outstanding stock of U.S. Steel for a per share value of $17.50 in cash and 1.023 shares of Cliffs stock. On July 28, 2023, this implied a total consideration value of $35.00 per share of U.S. Steel stock, which represented a 42% premium to U.S. Steel’s share price as of the market close on July 28, 2023. As of the close of market on Friday, August 11, 2023, this offer represents a 43% premium to U.S. Steel’s share price. Notwithstanding the compelling economic terms of Cliffs’ offer, it was rejected as being “unreasonable” by the Board of Directors of U.S. Steel via a letter Cliffs received today, August 13, 2023. As such, Cliffs feels compelled to make its offer publicly known for the direct benefit of all of U.S. Steel’s stockholders and also make it known that Cliffs stands ready to engage on this offer immediately.

Under the terms of the United Steelworkers’ (USW) collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Steel, the USW has the right to counter this proposal. On this matter, the USW has affirmed in writing to Cliffs that it endorses the transaction and will not exercise this right. Furthermore, the USW has also stated that it will not endorse anyone other than Cliffs for a transaction. The letter of support from the USW related to the transaction can be found on Cliffs’ website at www.clevelandcliffs.com.

To provide context to the above proposal, Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland-Cliffs said, “On July 28th I approached U.S. Steel’s CEO and Board with a written proposal to acquire U.S. Steel for a substantial premium, valuing the company at $35.00 per share with 50% cash and 50% stock. After two weeks without any substantive engagement from U.S. Steel with respect to the economic terms contained in our compelling proposal, U.S. Steel’s board of directors rejected our proposal, calling it ‘unreasonable.’ As such, I believe it necessary to now make our proposal public to help expedite substantive engagement between our two companies. Although we are now public, I do look forward to continuing to engage with U.S. Steel on a potential transaction, as I am convinced that the value potential and competitiveness to come out of a combination of our two iconic American companies is exceptional.”

Mr. Goncalves continued, “The numerous benefits we are excited about include the combination of our complementary U.S.-based footprint, our ability to leverage our in-house metallics capabilities, and enhancing our shared focus on emissions reduction. With these benefits, combined with our experience of extracting meaningful synergies from previous acquisitions, we expect to create a lower-cost, more innovative, and stronger domestic supplier for our customers across all segments. Furthermore, the transaction provides immediate multiple expansion to U.S. Steel stockholders, while simultaneously de-risking U.S. Steel’s future capital spend with our substantial expected free cash flow and very healthy balance sheet. We also plan to ramp up capital returns to shareholders and implement a dividend upon completion of the transaction.” Presentation slides that expand on the compelling strategic rationale of Cliffs’ proposal can be found on Cliffs’ website at www.clevelandcliffs.com.

Mr. Goncalves concluded, “Most importantly, our proposal has the full support of the United Steelworkers union. This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our employees -- which would number approximately 40,500 pro forma for the transaction -- as well as to the communities in which we operate. We have proven in our previous M&A transactions our strong track record of significant value creation and our ability to grow the business through the addition of thousands of union jobs. Finally, with this transaction we will create the only American member of the Top 10 steel companies in the World, joining a select group of just three other companies outside of China -- one European, one Japanese and one Korean. We believe that having Cleveland-Cliffs as a world-class, internationally competitive steel company is critical for our country to retain its economic leadership and to regain its manufacturing independence.”

As was noted in the letter that Cliffs sent to U.S. Steel on July 28, 2023, Cliffs remains prepared to engage immediately in substantive discussions with U.S. Steel to work towards a mutually acceptable definitive agreement and is ready to commit all necessary resources to finalize documentation.

The proposed transaction has the unanimous approval of Cliffs’ Board of Directors and is not subject to any financing condition. Several tier 1 U.S. and international banks have advised in writing that they are highly confident that they will be able to arrange the necessary debt financing for the proposed transaction.

In addition, based on review by outside counsel, Cliffs believes the proposed transaction would receive regulatory approval in a timely manner.

Moelis & Company LLC, Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan and UBS are acting as financial advisors to Cliffs and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

