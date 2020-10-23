Cleveland Cliffs : Quarterly Report

Term
Asset-Based Revolving Credit Agreement, by and among Bank of America, N.A., as Agent, the Lenders that are parties thereto, as the Lenders, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., as Parent and a Borrower, dated as of March 13, 2020, as amended
EBITDA excluding certain items such as EBITDA of noncontrolling interests, extinguishment of debt, severance, acquisition- related costs, amortization of inventory step-up, impacts of discontinued operations and intersegment corporate allocations of selling, general and administrative costs
AK Coal Resources, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of AK Steel, and related coal mining assets
AK Steel Holding Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries, including AK Steel Corporation, its direct, wholly owned subsidiary, collectively, unless stated otherwise or the context indicates otherwise
AK Tube LLC, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of AK Steel
Alternative Minimum Tax
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
ArcelorMittal S.A., an entity formed under the laws of Luxembourg and the ultimate parent entity of ArcelorMittal USA
ArcelorMittal USA LLC (including many of its United States affiliates, subsidiaries and representatives. References to ArcelorMittal USA comprise all such relationships unless a specific ArcelorMittal USA entity is referenced)
Accounting Standards Codification
Platts Atlantic Basin Blast Furnace 65% Fe pellet premium
The Board of Directors of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act
Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act
Compensation and Organization Committee of the Board
A novel strain of coronavirus that the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in March 2020
Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act
Direct Reduction-grade
Electric Arc Furnace
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
Empire Iron Mining Partnership
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended
Iron
First-in,last-out
Amended and Restated Syndicated Facility Agreement by and among Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent, the Lenders that are parties thereto, as the Lenders, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., as Parent and a Borrower, and the Subsidiaries of Parent party thereto, as Borrowers, dated as of March 30, 2015, as amended and restated as of February 28, 2018, and as further amended
Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States
Hot Briquetted Iron
Hibbing Taconite Company, an unincorporated joint venture
Estimated average annual daily market price for hot-rolled coil steel
Industrial Revenue Bonds
London Interbank Offered Rate
Last-in,first-out
2,240 pounds
The merger of Merger Sub with and into AK Steel, with AK Steel surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cliffs, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, effective as of March 13, 2020
Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 2, 2019, among Cliffs, AK Steel and Merger Sub
Pepper Merger Sub Inc., a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Cliffs prior to the Merger
2,205 pounds
Million British Thermal Units
U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration
2,000 pounds
Northshore Mining Company
Other postretirement benefits
Platts IODEX 62% Fe Fines cost and freight North China
Producer Price Indices