Cleveland Cliffs : Quarterly Report

10/23/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
    SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
    SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

.

Commission File Number: 1-8944

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Ohio

34-1464672

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

Incorporation or Organization)

Identification No.)

200 Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio

44114-2315

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (216) 694-5700

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common shares, par value $0.125 per share

CLF

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes

No

The number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common shares, par value $0.125 per share, was 399,241,687 as of October 22, 2020.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

DEFINITIONS

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

Statements of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Position as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Statements of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Statements of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Statements of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Statements of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Changes in Equity for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

Item 5.

Other Information

Item 6.

Exhibits

Signatures

Page Number

1

3

4

5

6

7

8

38

61

61

63

63

68

68

68

68

70

Table of Contents

DEFINITIONS

The following abbreviations or acronyms are used in the text. References in this report to the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and "Cliffs" are to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and subsidiaries, collectively, unless stated otherwise or the context indicates otherwise.

Abbreviation or acronym

ABL Facility

Adjusted EBITDA

AK Coal

AK Steel

AK Tube

AMT

AOCI

ArcelorMittal S.A.

ArcelorMittal USA

ASC

Atlantic Basin Pellet Premium Board

CARES Act

CERCLA

Compensation Committee

COVID-19

Dodd-Frank Act

DR-grade

EAF

EBITDA

Empire

EPA

ERISA

Exchange Act

Fe

FILO

Former ABL Facility

GAAP

HBI

Hibbing

Hot-rolled coil steel price IRBs

LIBOR

LIFO

Long ton

Merger

Merger Agreement

Merger Sub

Metric ton

MMBtu

MSHA

Net ton

Northshore

OPEB

Platts 62% Price

PPI

Term

Asset-Based Revolving Credit Agreement, by and among Bank of America, N.A., as Agent, the Lenders that are parties thereto, as the Lenders, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., as Parent and a Borrower, dated as of March 13, 2020, as amended

EBITDA excluding certain items such as EBITDA of noncontrolling interests, extinguishment of debt, severance, acquisition- related costs, amortization of inventory step-up, impacts of discontinued operations and intersegment corporate allocations of selling, general and administrative costs

AK Coal Resources, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of AK Steel, and related coal mining assets

AK Steel Holding Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries, including AK Steel Corporation, its direct, wholly owned subsidiary, collectively, unless stated otherwise or the context indicates otherwise

AK Tube LLC, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of AK Steel

Alternative Minimum Tax

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

ArcelorMittal S.A., an entity formed under the laws of Luxembourg and the ultimate parent entity of ArcelorMittal USA

ArcelorMittal USA LLC (including many of its United States affiliates, subsidiaries and representatives. References to ArcelorMittal USA comprise all such relationships unless a specific ArcelorMittal USA entity is referenced)

Accounting Standards Codification

Platts Atlantic Basin Blast Furnace 65% Fe pellet premium

The Board of Directors of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act

Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act

Compensation and Organization Committee of the Board

A novel strain of coronavirus that the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in March 2020

Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act

Direct Reduction-grade

Electric Arc Furnace

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Empire Iron Mining Partnership

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended

Iron

First-in,last-out

Amended and Restated Syndicated Facility Agreement by and among Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent, the Lenders that are parties thereto, as the Lenders, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., as Parent and a Borrower, and the Subsidiaries of Parent party thereto, as Borrowers, dated as of March 30, 2015, as amended and restated as of February 28, 2018, and as further amended

Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States

Hot Briquetted Iron

Hibbing Taconite Company, an unincorporated joint venture

Estimated average annual daily market price for hot-rolled coil steel

Industrial Revenue Bonds

London Interbank Offered Rate

Last-in,first-out

2,240 pounds

The merger of Merger Sub with and into AK Steel, with AK Steel surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cliffs, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, effective as of March 13, 2020

Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 2, 2019, among Cliffs, AK Steel and Merger Sub

Pepper Merger Sub Inc., a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Cliffs prior to the Merger

2,205 pounds

Million British Thermal Units

U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration

2,000 pounds

Northshore Mining Company

Other postretirement benefits

Platts IODEX 62% Fe Fines cost and freight North China

Producer Price Indices

1

Table of Contents

Abbreviation or acronym

Term

Precision Partners

PPHC Holdings, LLC (an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of AK Steel) and its subsidiaries, collectively, unless stated otherwise

or the context indicates otherwise

RCRA

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act

SEC

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Section 232

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended

Securities Act

Securities Act of 1933, as amended

SunCoke Middletown

Middletown Coke Company, LLC, a subsidiary of SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Tilden

Tilden Mining Company L.C.

Topic 805

ASC Topic 805, Business Combinations

Topic 815

ASC Topic 815, Derivatives and Hedging

Transaction

The purchase of substantially all of the operations of ArcelorMittal USA, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the

Transaction Agreement

Transaction Agreement

Transaction Agreement, by and between Cliffs and ArcelorMittal S.A., dated as of September 28, 2020

United Taconite

United Taconite LLC

U.S.

United States of America

U.S. Steel

Ontario Hibbing Company, a subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation and a participant in Hibbing

USMCA

United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

VIE

Variable Interest Entity

2

