  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLF   US1858991011

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.

(CLF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:35:17 2023-05-04 pm EDT
14.35 USD   -4.43%
02:54pCleveland-Cliffs Reaches Agreement for State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mineral Leases at Nashwauk
BU
05/02Insider Buy: Cleveland-Cliffs
MT
05/02Fitch Rates U. S. Steel Corporation's Environmental Revenue Bonds 'BB'/'RR4'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cleveland-Cliffs Reaches Agreement for State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mineral Leases at Nashwauk

05/04/2023 | 02:54pm EDT
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) issued a statement today related to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) determination that it will ask the Executive Council to approve new leases with Cleveland-Cliffs for state ore near Nashwauk, Minnesota.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Cleveland-Cliffs and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have reached an agreement on a package of State iron ore mineral leases at the Nashwauk mine site for review by the Minnesota Executive Council on May 25. I thank Governor Walz for his support and the great work of his Department of Natural Resources. We would not be at this very place without Governor Walz’s leadership and the great work of the Minnesota DNR professionals. When approved by the MN Executive Council, the leases will be used to provide a long-term extension of Hibbing Taconite’s mine life, securing the future of Hibbing Taconite and the good-paying, union jobs at HibTac, our flagship operation in Minnesota. I look forward to the Minnesota Executive Council’s review and approval of this lease package on May 25.”

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 897 M - -
Net income 2023 963 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,79x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 731 M 7 731 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 15,01 $
Average target price 22,76 $
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Celso L. Goncalves Vice President-Treasurer
Wendell Carter Executive Vice President-Technology
Terry G. Fedor Executive Vice President-Operations
Clifford T. Smith COO, EVP & President-Cleveland-Cliffs Steel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.-6.83%7 731
NUCOR CORPORATION10.91%36 831
ARCELORMITTAL4.37%22 838
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.37.07%21 626
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION26.44%19 748
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.5.57%17 410
