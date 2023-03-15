Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it continues to address food insecurity as one of its key areas of social responsibility. The Company held its third annual Souper Bowl Food Drive across all of its operations earlier this year and collected 240,000 pounds of non-perishable food items. In conjunction with the food donations, Cleveland-Cliffs and The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation have also made cash contributions totaling $500,000 to more than 48 food distribution organizations in the local communities where the Company operates throughout the United States and Canada. The $500,000 donated by Cleveland-Cliffs and The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation is estimated to provide more than 5.2 million meals, which is based on guidance from hunger relief organizations in the United States.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lourenco Goncalves, said, “We recognize that food insecurity remains a common concern in communities across the United States. As a leader in the North American steel industry and a prominent employer in the regions where we operate, we believe that Cleveland-Cliffs has an important role to play in addressing this need. Cleveland-Cliffs has shown its commitment to address the problem by donating more than $2.5 million over the past three years to organizations working with individuals and families who are food insecure. In addition to the efforts of the Company itself, our employees have once again shown their generosity by donating a remarkable 240,000 pounds of non-perishable food items during our annual food drive.”

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

