    CLF   US1858991011

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.

(CLF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-15 pm EDT
17.66 USD   -8.88%
Cleveland-Cliffs and Its Employees Donate to Address Food Insecurity in more than 45 Communities Across North America
BU
03/13Cleveland-Cliffs Raises Hot Rolled Steel Price
MT
03/13Cleveland-Cliffs Raises Price for Hot Rolled Steel to $1,200 per net ton
BU
Cleveland-Cliffs and Its Employees Donate to Address Food Insecurity in more than 45 Communities Across North America

03/15/2023 | 06:10pm EDT
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it continues to address food insecurity as one of its key areas of social responsibility. The Company held its third annual Souper Bowl Food Drive across all of its operations earlier this year and collected 240,000 pounds of non-perishable food items. In conjunction with the food donations, Cleveland-Cliffs and The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation have also made cash contributions totaling $500,000 to more than 48 food distribution organizations in the local communities where the Company operates throughout the United States and Canada. The $500,000 donated by Cleveland-Cliffs and The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation is estimated to provide more than 5.2 million meals, which is based on guidance from hunger relief organizations in the United States.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lourenco Goncalves, said, “We recognize that food insecurity remains a common concern in communities across the United States. As a leader in the North American steel industry and a prominent employer in the regions where we operate, we believe that Cleveland-Cliffs has an important role to play in addressing this need. Cleveland-Cliffs has shown its commitment to address the problem by donating more than $2.5 million over the past three years to organizations working with individuals and families who are food insecure. In addition to the efforts of the Company itself, our employees have once again shown their generosity by donating a remarkable 240,000 pounds of non-perishable food items during our annual food drive.”

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 911 M - -
Net income 2023 736 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 091 M 9 091 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 95,5%
Technical analysis trends CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,66 $
Average target price 22,12 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Lourenço Gonçalves Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Celso L. Goncalves Vice President-Treasurer
Wendell Carter Executive Vice President-Technology
Terry G. Fedor Executive Vice President-Operations
Clifford T. Smith COO, EVP & President-Cleveland-Cliffs Steel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.20.30%9 977
NUCOR CORPORATION18.53%39 361
ARCELORMITTAL11.76%23 707
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION33.94%21 022
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.19.03%19 953
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.18.08%18 358