Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as Sherwin-Williams gained after posting better-than expected second-quarter results.

The paint and coatings company logged net income of $889.9 million, or $3.50 a share, for the second quarter ended June 30, up from $793.7 million, or $3.07 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $3.70 a share, above analysts' estimates of $3.49 a share.

Cleveland-Cliffs reported a steep drop in second-quarter profit as weakening prices reduced margins for steel. Stripping out one-time items, earnings per share were 11 cents. Analysts polled by FactSet expected an adjusted loss of 1 cent per share.

