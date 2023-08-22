Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down amid doubts about the outlook for interest rates and Chinese demand.

Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Group's fiscal year earnings forecast was in line with expectations, while capital spending targets looks set to top forecasts, said analysts at brokerage Barclays.

United States Steel was the latest company to encounter a union flexing its muscles as it weighs bids from rival steelmakers Esmark and Cleveland Cliffs, after the United Steelworkers union, which represents about 11,000 hourly production workers at U.S. Steel, backed rival steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs' bid, while U.S. Steel pushed back against the idea that the union has a veto vote over any potential deal for the 122-year-old company.

A selloff in gold futures has slowed ahead of the central-banking conference in Wyoming, with "traders now having an eye on Jackson Hole and whether Jerome Powell will deliver another big Fed moment," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

