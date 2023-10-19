(The article "Cleveland-Cliffs To Spend More Than $100M To Reduce Emissions As Part of DOJ Deal" at 2:32 p.m. ET incorrectly stated Cleveland-Cliffs will spend more than $100 million to reduce emissions under a modified consent decree. The corrected version follows.)

By Ben Glickman

Cleveland-Cliffs entered into a modified agreement with federal agencies that address air emissions at the company's Dearborn, Mich., plant.

The agreement with the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency, disclosed Thursday, amends a 2015 consent decree requiring the company to implement measures to reduce its visible air emissions.

The updated agreement solidifies Cleveland-Cliffs' requirement to spend over $100 million on the reduction of visible air emissions, as well as manganese and lead. The agencies said that Cleveland-Cliffs has already performed much of the work.

Cleveland-Cliffs said it has already spent over $100 million.

The agencies said the company will pay a civil penalty of $81,380 to the Michigan government for violations of its permitted limits on opacity and lead and manganese emissions, and Cleveland-Cliffs will contribute about $244,000 toward supplying residents with home air purifiers.

