Clever Leaves : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 5, 2022

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement





On April 5, 2022, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. ("the Company") repaid to Catalina LP ("Catalina" or "the Holder") an amount equal to $13,245,842.07, in full satisfaction of the aggregate amount outstanding [including accrued interest] under the Secured Convertible Note (the "Convertible Note") issued pursuant to the Note Purchase Agreement, dated July 19, 2021, between the Company and Catalina, as amended on January 13, 2022 (the "Note Purchase Agreement"). As a result of the repayment, all outstanding indebtedness and obligations of the Company owing to Catalina under the Note Purchase Agreement and Convertible Note have been paid in full.





Pursuant to the repayment and termination of the Convertible Note, the Company's ancillary agreements, including the Guarantee made by Clever Leaves International, Inc., 1255096 B.C. Ltd., NS US Holdings, Inc., Herbal Brands, Inc., Northern Swan International, Inc., Northern Swan Management, Inc., Clever Leaves US Inc., Northern Swan Deutschland Holdings, Inc. and Northern Swan Portugal Holdings, Inc., in favor of Catalina, and the pledge agreements made in favor of Catalina by the Company, Clever Leaves International, Inc., 1255096 B.C. Ltd. and Clever Leaves US Inc., each dated as of July 19, 2021, in respect of the shares of Clever Leaves International Inc., 1255096 B.C. Ltd., Northern Swan International, Inc., Clever Leaves US, Inc., and NS US Holdings, Inc. are concurrently terminated.





Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.





Date: April 5, 2022





