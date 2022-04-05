Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLVR   CA1867601041

CLEVER LEAVES HOLDINGS INC.

(CLVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clever Leaves : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

04/05/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
clvr-20220405

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 5, 2022
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
British Columbia, Canada 001-39820 Not Applicable
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
6501 Congress Ave, Suite 240
Boca Raton, FL
33487
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(561) 634-7430
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol (s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common shares without par value CLVR The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants, each warrant exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $11.50 CLVRW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐




Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

On April 5, 2022, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. ("the Company") repaid to Catalina LP ("Catalina" or "the Holder") an amount equal to $13,245,842.07, in full satisfaction of the aggregate amount outstanding [including accrued interest] under the Secured Convertible Note (the "Convertible Note") issued pursuant to the Note Purchase Agreement, dated July 19, 2021, between the Company and Catalina, as amended on January 13, 2022 (the "Note Purchase Agreement"). As a result of the repayment, all outstanding indebtedness and obligations of the Company owing to Catalina under the Note Purchase Agreement and Convertible Note have been paid in full.

Pursuant to the repayment and termination of the Convertible Note, the Company's ancillary agreements, including the Guarantee made by Clever Leaves International, Inc., 1255096 B.C. Ltd., NS US Holdings, Inc., Herbal Brands, Inc., Northern Swan International, Inc., Northern Swan Management, Inc., Clever Leaves US Inc., Northern Swan Deutschland Holdings, Inc. and Northern Swan Portugal Holdings, Inc., in favor of Catalina, and the pledge agreements made in favor of Catalina by the Company, Clever Leaves International, Inc., 1255096 B.C. Ltd. and Clever Leaves US Inc., each dated as of July 19, 2021, in respect of the shares of Clever Leaves International Inc., 1255096 B.C. Ltd., Northern Swan International, Inc., Clever Leaves US, Inc., and NS US Holdings, Inc. are concurrently terminated.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document)








SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.


Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.
By: /s/ David M. Kastin
Name: David M. Kastin
Title: General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Date: April 5, 2022
















Disclaimer

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 20:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLEVER LEAVES HOLDINGS INC.
04:38pCLEVER LEAVES : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:25pCLEVER LEAVES HOLDINGS INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
11:50aClever Leaves to Present at Upcoming April Investor Conferences
AQ
04/04Clever Leaves Plans to Export Dried Cannabis Flower From Colombia
MT
04/04Clever Leaves Ready to Export Dried Flower From Colombia
AQ
03/28Cowen Adjusts Clever Leaves Holdings' Price Target to $4 from $6, Keeps Market Perform ..
MT
03/28Top Premarket Decliners
MT
03/25SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stock Edging Higher Near Friday Close
MT
03/25SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Weakening in Afternoon Trading
MT
03/25Top Midday Gainers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEVER LEAVES HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -45,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68,1 M 68,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 560
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart CLEVER LEAVES HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEVER LEAVES HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,26 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Fajardo President & Director
Henry R Hague Chief Financial Officer
Gary M. Julien Independent Director
Elisabeth H. DeMarse Independent Director
George Joachim Sebastian Schultze Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEVER LEAVES HOLDINGS INC.-27.10%68
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.6.20%14 302
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-20.47%5 729
BALCHEM CORPORATION-18.19%4 440
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-4.19%4 021
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.0.00%3 367