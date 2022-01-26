Clevo : Announcement of capital reduction of retirement of treasury shares of the Company and change of paid-in capital registration
01/26/2022 | 05:06am EST
Provided by: CLEVO CO.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/26
Time of announcement
17:51:19
Subject
Announcement of capital reduction of retirement of
treasury shares of the Company and change of paid-in
capital registration
Date of events
2022/01/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 36
Statement
1.Date of the competent authority��s approval of capital reduction:2022/01/25
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/01/25
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)Before the retirement of treasury shares: the paid-in capital was
NT$6,497,630,000; the number of shares outstanding was 595,215,735
shares; the net asset value per share was NT$68.08.
(2)After the retirement of treasury shares: the paid-in capital was
NT$6,422,630,000; the number of shares outstanding was 595,215,735
shares; the net asset value per share was NT$68.08.
Note: based on the calculation of Q3 2021 audited financial statements.
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:not applicable.
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
not applicable.
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):not applicable.
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:not applicable.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The company received the approval letter of registration of a
capitalization change from the Ministry of Economic Affairs on 2022/01/26 .
(2)The capital reduction of retirement of treasury shares is proceed in
accordance with the FSC Letter JIN-GUAN-JHENG-JIAO No. 1080301811 on
2019/01/18.