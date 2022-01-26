Clevo : Announcement of capital reduction of retirement of treasury shares of the Company and change of paid-in capital registration

Statement

1.Date of the competent authority��s approval of capital reduction:2022/01/25 2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/01/25 3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): (1)Before the retirement of treasury shares: the paid-in capital was NT$6,497,630,000; the number of shares outstanding was 595,215,735 shares; the net asset value per share was NT$68.08. (2)After the retirement of treasury shares: the paid-in capital was NT$6,422,630,000; the number of shares outstanding was 595,215,735 shares; the net asset value per share was NT$68.08. Note: based on the calculation of Q3 2021 audited financial statements. 4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:not applicable. 5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue: not applicable. 6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):not applicable. 7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:not applicable. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The company received the approval letter of registration of a capitalization change from the Ministry of Economic Affairs on 2022/01/26 . (2)The capital reduction of retirement of treasury shares is proceed in accordance with the FSC Letter JIN-GUAN-JHENG-JIAO No. 1080301811 on 2019/01/18.