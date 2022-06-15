Clevo : Announcement of the important resolutions of the Company's 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Acknowledged the Company's 2021 earnings distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged the Company's 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:N/A 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved the amendments to the Company's Procedure for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets. (2)Approved the amendments to the Company's Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' Meetings. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.