Clevo : Announcement of the important resolutions of the Company's 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting.
06/15/2022 | 05:03am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: CLEVO CO.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
16:51:01
Subject
Announcement of the important resolutions of the
Company's 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Acknowledged the Company's 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the Company's 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the amendments to the Company's Procedure for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets.
(2)Approved the amendments to the Company's Rules and Procedures of
Shareholders' Meetings.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.