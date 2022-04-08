Clevo : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name:KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: The Company's subsidiary, KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD., cooperated with the local government in the prevention and control measures of COVID-19, extended shutdown until 24:00 on April 12. 6.Countermeasures: (1)The company cooperates with local government regulations to take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees. (2)Some manpower stays on standby and keeps in touch with customers and suppliers to prepare for resumption of work. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: It is estimated that the suspension of operations will have no significant impact on the financial business of the Company.