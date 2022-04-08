Clevo : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.
04/08/2022 | 05:19am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: CLEVO CO.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
17:11:22
Subject
Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary
KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD. temporarily suspended
operation to meet with the local government's policies.
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company's subsidiary, KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD., cooperated with
the local government in the prevention and control measures of COVID-19,
extended shutdown until 24:00 on April 12.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)The company cooperates with local government regulations to take
contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.
(2)Some manpower stays on standby and keeps in touch with customers
and suppliers to prepare for resumption of work.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It is estimated that the suspension of operations will have no
significant impact on the financial business of the Company.