    2362   TW0002362001

CLEVO CO.

(2362)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
31.65 TWD   -1.86%
04/05CLEVO : Announcement that the Board of Directors approved the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2021
PU
04/05CLEVO : Announcement of resolution by the board of directors changing the Company's registered address
PU
04/05CLEVO : The Company will attend the institutional investor conference held by President Securities
PU
Clevo : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.

04/08/2022 | 05:19am EDT
Provided by: CLEVO CO.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 17:11:22
 Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary
KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD. temporarily suspended
operation to meet with the local government's policies.
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company's subsidiary, KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD., cooperated with
the local government in the prevention and control measures of COVID-19,
extended shutdown until 24:00 on April 12.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)The company cooperates with local government regulations to take
contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.
(2)Some manpower stays on standby and keeps in touch with customers
and suppliers to prepare for resumption of work.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It is estimated that the suspension of operations will have no
significant impact on the financial business of the Company.

Clevo Company published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
