Clevo : The Company will attend the online institutional investor conference held by President Securities.
06/21/2022 | 06:25am EDT
Provided by: CLEVO CO.
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
18:02:10
Subject
The Company will attend the online institutional
investor conference held by President Securities.
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online meeting by WebEx
(register for link)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the
online institutional investor conference held by President Securitie to
provide descriptions of the Company's financial and operational overview.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None