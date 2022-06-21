Clevo : The Company will attend the online institutional investor conference held by President Securities.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/22 2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 p.m. 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online meeting by WebEx (register for link) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the online institutional investor conference held by President Securitie to provide descriptions of the Company's financial and operational overview. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None