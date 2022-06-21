Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Clevo Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2362   TW0002362001

CLEVO CO.

(2362)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
33.25 TWD   -0.60%
06:25aCLEVO : The Company will attend the online institutional investor conference held by President Securities.
PU
06/15CLEVO : Announcement of the important resolutions of the Company's 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting.
PU
06/06CLEVO : Announcement on the base date of the company's surplus distribution of cash dividends.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clevo : The Company will attend the online institutional investor conference held by President Securities.

06/21/2022 | 06:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CLEVO CO.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 18:02:10
Subject 
 The Company will attend the online institutional
investor conference held by President Securities.
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online meeting by WebEx
(register for link)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the
online institutional investor conference held by President Securitie to
provide descriptions of the Company's financial and operational overview.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Clevo Company published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLEVO CO.
06:25aCLEVO : The Company will attend the online institutional investor conference held by Presi..
PU
06/15CLEVO : Announcement of the important resolutions of the Company's 2022 annual general sha..
PU
06/06CLEVO : Announcement on the base date of the company's surplus distribution of cash divide..
PU
05/11Clevo Co. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/20CLEVO : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD. ..
PU
04/20Clevo Co. Announces on Behalf of Subsidiary Kapok Computer Co., Ltd. Temporarily Suspen..
CI
04/13CLEVO : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD. ..
PU
04/08CLEVO : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary KAPOK COMPUTER (KUNSHAN) CO., LTD. ..
PU
04/05CLEVO : Announcement that the Board of Directors approved the Consolidated Financial State..
PU
04/05CLEVO : Announcement of resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 992 M 908 M 908 M
Net income 2021 1 796 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
Net Debt 2021 25 748 M 866 M 866 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 6,36%
Capitalization 19 458 M 655 M 655 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart CLEVO CO.
Duration : Period :
Clevo Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEVO CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Hsien Tsai Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Tien Jung Yu Senior VP, Chief of Finance & Accounting
Kun Tai Hsu Chairman
Tsung Ming Chen Independent Director
Kuang Sung Fan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEVO CO.0.76%655
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-16.68%10 231
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-16.77%8 613
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-7.64%3 276
INVENTEC CORPORATION-1.00%2 981
ACER INCORPORATED-14.61%2 625