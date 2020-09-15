CLS: CLICKS GROUP LIMITED - Resignation of Non-Executive Director Resignation of Non-Executive Director Clicks Group Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1996/000645/06 JSE share code: CLS ISIN: ZAE000134854 CUSIP: 18682W205 LEI: 378900E967958A677472 ('Clicks Group') RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Clicks Group advises that Nonkululeko Gobodo has resigned as a non-executive director with effect from 14 September 2020 for personal reasons. Chairman David Nurek said: 'We would like to thank Nonku for her valuable insights and contribution to the board and to the audit and risk committee over the past three years, and wish her every success in her present and future undertakings.' Cape Town 15 September 2020 Sponsor Investec Bank Limited Date: 15-09-2020 04:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.