CLS: CLICKS GROUP LIMITED - Resignation of Non-Executive Director

0
09/15/2020 | 10:40am EDT
Clicks Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1996/000645/06
JSE share code: CLS
ISIN: ZAE000134854
CUSIP: 18682W205
LEI: 378900E967958A677472
('Clicks Group')
Clicks Group advises that Nonkululeko Gobodo has resigned as a non-executive
director with effect from 14 September 2020 for personal reasons.
Chairman David Nurek said: 'We would like to thank Nonku for her valuable
insights and contribution to the board and to the audit and risk committee over
the past three years, and wish her every success in her present and future
undertakings.'
Cape Town
15 September 2020
Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
