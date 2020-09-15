Log in
CLICKS GROUP LIMITED

CLICKS GROUP LIMITED

(CLS)
CLS: CLICKS GROUP LIMITED - Resignation of Non-Executive Director

09/15/2020 | 10:40am EDT
Resignation of Non-Executive Director
Clicks Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1996/000645/06
JSE share code: CLS
ISIN: ZAE000134854
CUSIP: 18682W205
LEI: 378900E967958A677472
('Clicks Group')
RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Clicks Group advises that Nonkululeko Gobodo has resigned as a non-executive
director with effect from 14 September 2020 for personal reasons.
Chairman David Nurek said: 'We would like to thank Nonku for her valuable
insights and contribution to the board and to the audit and risk committee over
the past three years, and wish her every success in her present and future
undertakings.'
Cape Town
15 September 2020
Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Date: 15-09-2020 04:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2020-09-15 16:30:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Clicks Group Limited published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 14:39:00 UTC
