  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Clicks Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    CLS   ZAE000134854

CLICKS GROUP LIMITED

(CLS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
285.79 ZAR   -2.05%
06:54aCLICKS : Disclosure of acquisition of Securities in Clicks Group Limited
PU
05/06Clicks Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
05/06Tranche Update on Clicks Group Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 26, 2022.
CI
Clicks : Disclosure of acquisition of Securities in Clicks Group Limited

06/20/2022 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clicks Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1996/000645/06

JSE share code: CLS

ISIN: ZAE000134854

CUSIP: 18682W205

LEI: 378900E967958A677472 ("the Company")

DISCLOSURE OF ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES IN CLICKS GROUP LIMITED

The Company has received notice from JP Morgan Chase & Co. that it has acquired a beneficial interest in ordinary shares in the Company such that its total beneficial interest has increased to 10.04% of the ordinary shares in issue.

The Company will file the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel, per section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2008.

Cape Town

20 June 2022

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Clicks Group Limited published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 10:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 40 698 M 2 545 M 2 545 M
Net income 2022 2 368 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2022 2 137 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 69 724 M 4 360 M 4 360 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 16 286
Free-Float 96,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 285,79 ZAR
Average target price 314,60 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bertina Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Fleming Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Morris Nurek Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Rosen Independent Non-Executive Director
Fatima Abrahams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLICKS GROUP LIMITED-9.43%4 360
MCKESSON CORPORATION20.92%43 156
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-24.62%33 964
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-1.53%13 812
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-8.35%9 007
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.8.25%7 299