Clicks : Disclosure of acquisition of Securities in Clicks Group Limited

Clicks Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1996/000645/06

JSE share code: CLS

ISIN: ZAE000134854

CUSIP: 18682W205

LEI: 378900E967958A677472 ("the Company")

DISCLOSURE OF ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES IN CLICKS GROUP LIMITED

The Company has received notice from JP Morgan Chase & Co. that it has acquired a beneficial interest in ordinary shares in the Company such that its total beneficial interest has increased to 10.04% of the ordinary shares in issue.

The Company will file the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel, per section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2008.

Cape Town

20 June 2022

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited