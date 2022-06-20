Clicks : Disclosure of acquisition of Securities in Clicks Group Limited

Clicks Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1996/000645/06
JSE share code: CLS
ISIN: ZAE000134854
CUSIP: 18682W205
LEI: 378900E967958A677472 ("the Company")
DISCLOSURE OF ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES IN CLICKS GROUP LIMITED
The Company has received notice from JP Morgan Chase & Co. that it has acquired a beneficial interest in ordinary shares in the Company such that its total beneficial interest has increased to 10.04% of the ordinary shares in issue.
The Company will file the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel, per section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2008.
Cape Town
20 June 2022
Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Disclaimer
Clicks Group Limited published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 10:53:08 UTC.