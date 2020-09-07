S.African retailer Clicks' stores face protests over ads seen as racist

* Protests over ad calling black hair as "dry and damaged"
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Demonstrators damaged seven
of South African drug retailer Clicks Group's shops on
Monday and forced more than 400 to close during protests over
what they said was a racist advertisement.
The advert by TRESemmé, a Unilever Plc brand,
showed an image of African black hair which it described as "dry
and damaged", while an example of white hair was referred to as
"fine and flat".
The advert, posted on Clicks' website on Friday, provoked a
backlash on social media and the retailer removed it the same
day. It apologised, as did TRESemmé South Africa.
But on Monday, protesters led by hard-left party Economic
Freedom Fighters (EFF) demanded Clicks stores be shut for at
least a week. Some wore EFF's trademark red hard-hats and
overalls and sung struggle songs outside Clicks stores.
"White people insult us and then they apologise, they think
that's the end. We are no longer going to accept any apology
which is not accompanied by justice," EFF leader Julius Malema
told supporters outside a closed Clicks store in Polokwane in
the province of Limpopo. "Who is punished for projecting black
people as ugly people?"
Video footage on Twitter showed protesters toppling shelves
and destroying products in one store. Another, in Witbank in
Mpumalanga province, appeared to have suffered fire damage.
Clicks said 51 stores had closed in the Western Cape
province, 92 in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, and 302 in
Gauteng and elsewhere.
Seven stores were damaged, but Clicks said it was unable to
estimate the cost of the damage for now.
"The negligent employees have been suspended, and we have
engaged the supplier, who has now also issued an apology,"
Clicks Chief Executive Vikesh Ramsunder said of the advert.
Facing accusations of racial prejudice, Unilever said in
June it would drop the word "fair" from its "Fair & Lovely" skin
lightening products.
Many makers of consumer packaged goods have reconsidered
their marketing following global protests against racial
injustice. Several brands have scrapped Black advertising
mascots.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by
Promit Mukherjee and Timothy Heritage)