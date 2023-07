Client Service International, Inc. is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of banking related information technology (IT) solutions. The Company's primary businesses include the provision of software product development and technical services to banks and other financial institutions, such as IT consulting, planning, construction, operation, product innovation and marketing solutions, as well as other comprehensive solutions. The Company's main products include the electronic banking systems, Internet financial systems, online banking security systems and banking core business systems. The Company mainly operates its businesses in domestic market.