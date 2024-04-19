CLIFTON MINING COMPANY
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
CLIFTON MINING COMPANY
OPINION ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
WE HAVE AUDITED THE ACCOMPANYING CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS OF CLIFTON MINING COMPANY AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022, AND THE RELATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS, STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY AND CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS THEN ENDED, AND THE RELATED NOTES (COLLECTIVELY REFERRED TO AS THE
"FINANCIAL STATEMENTS"). IN OUR OPINION, THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PRESENT FAIRLY, IN ALL MATERIAL RESPECTS, THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF CLIFTON MINING COMPANY AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022, AND THE RESULTS OF ITS
OPERATIONS AND ITS CASH FLOWS FOR EACH OF THE YEARS THEN ENDED, IN CONFORMITY WITH ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES GENERALLY ACCEPTED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.
BASIS FOR OPINION
THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ENTITY'S MANAGEMENT. OUR RESPONSIBILITY IS TO EXPRESS
AN OPINION ON THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BASED ON OUR AUDITS. WE ARE A PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM REGISTERED WITH THE PUBLIC COMPANY ACCOUNTING OVERSIGHT BOARD (UNITED STATES) ("PCAOB") AND ARE REQUIRED TO BE
INDEPENDENT WITH RESPECT TO CLIFTON MINING COMPANY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE U.S. FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS AND THE APPLICABLE RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION AND THE PCAOB.
WE CONDUCTED OUR AUDITS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE STANDARDS OF THE PCAOB AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH AUDITING STANDARDS GENERALLY ACCEPTED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THOSE STANDARDS REQUIRE THAT WE PLAN AND PERFORM THE AUDIT TO OBTAIN REASONABLE ASSURANCE ABOUT WHETHER THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ARE FREE OF MATERIAL MISSTATEMENT, WHETHER DUE TO ERROR OR FRAUD. CLIFTON MINING COMPANY IS NOT REQUIRED TO HAVE, NOR WERE WE ENGAGED TO PERFORM, AN AUDIT OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING. AS PART OF OUR AUDITS WE ARE REQUIRED TO OBTAIN AN UNDERSTANDING OF INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING BUT NOT FOR THE PURPOSE OF EXPRESSING AN OPINION ON THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE ENTITY'S INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING. ACCORDINGLY, WE EXPRESS NO SUCH OPINION.
OUR AUDITS INCLUDED PERFORMING PROCEDURES TO ASSESS THE RISKS OF MATERIAL MISSTATEMENT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, WHETHER DUE TO ERROR OR FRAUD, AND PERFORMING PROCEDURES THAT RESPOND TO THOSE RISKS. SUCH PROCEDURES INCLUDED EXAMINING, ON A TEST BASIS, EVIDENCE REGARDING THE AMOUNTS AND DISCLOSURES IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. OUR AUDITS ALSO INCLUDED EVALUATING THE ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES USED AND SIGNIFICANT ESTIMATES MADE BY MANAGEMENT, AS WELL AS EVALUATING THE OVERALL PRESENTATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. WE BELIEVE THAT OUR AUDITS PROVIDE A REASONABLE BASIS FOR OUR OPINION.
CRITICAL AUDIT MATTERS
CRITICAL AUDIT MATTERS ARE MATTERS ARISING FROM THE CURRENT PERIOD AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THAT WERE COMMUNICATED OR REQUIRED TO BE COMMUNICATED TO THE AUDIT COMMITTEE AND THAT: (1) RELATE TO ACCOUNTS OR DISCLOSURES THAT ARE MATERIAL TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND (2) INVOLVED OUR ESPECIALLY CHALLENGING, SUBJECTIVE, OR COMPLEX JUDGMENTS. THE COMMUNICATION OF CRITICAL AUDIT MATTERS DOES NOT ALTER IN ANY WAY OUR OPINION ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, TAKEN AS A WHOLE, AND WE ARE NOT, BY
COMMUNICATING THE CRITICAL AUDIT MATTERS BELOW, PROVIDING SEPARATE OPINIONS ON THE CRITICAL AUDIT MATTERS OR ON THE ACCOUNTS OR DISCLOSURES TO WHICH THEY RELATE.
IMPAIRMENT OF LONG-LIVEDASSETS
THE COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT IDLE PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT THAT REQUIRES SIGNIFICANT JUDGEMENTS WITH REGARD TO ANALYZING THEM FOR POSSIBLE IMPAIRMENT. AS DISCUSSED IN NOTE 1 OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, MANAGEMENT ESTIMATES THE NET REALIZABLE VALUE OF THE LONG-LIVED ASSETS BASED ON THE ESTIMATED UNDISCOUNTED FUTURE CASH FLOWS THAT WILL BE GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS. IF UNDISCOUNTED CASH FLOWS ARE LESS THAN THE CARRYING VALUE OF AN ASSET, AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS WILL BE MEASURED AS THE AMOUNT BY WHICH THE CARRYING AMOUNT EXCEEDS THE ASSETS FAIR VALUE.
AUDITING THE COMPANY'S IMPAIRMENT ANALYSIS FOR THEIR PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT WAS CHALLENGING DUE TO THE AUDITOR JUDGEMENT REQUIRED. TO FORM OUR OVERALL OPINION IN LIGHT OF THESE DIFFICULTIES, WE INSPECTED THE COMPANY'S BUILDINGS AND MILLING EQUIPMENT NOTING THERE WERE QUESTIONS REGARDING THE RECOVERABILITY OF
THE COMPANY'S MILLING EQUIPMENT. THEREFORE, THE COMPANY'S MILLING EQUIPMENT WITH A CARRYING VALUE OF $265,084 WAS FULLY IMPAIRED. REGARDING THE COMPANY'S MINERAL PROPERTIES, WE REVIEWED MANAGEMENT'S
ESTIMATED UNDISCOUNTED FUTURE CASH FLOWS NOTING THEY APPEARED REASONABLE.
MAC ACCOUNTING GROUP & CPAS, LLP
WE HAVE SERVED AS CLIFTON MINING COMPANY'S AUDITOR SINCE 2016.
MIDVALE, UTAH
APRIL 8, 2024
CLIFTON MINING COMPANY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
ASSETS
As of December 31,
CURRENT ASSETS
2023
2022
Cash
$
1,368,281
$
2,097,882
Receivables
10,851
12,125
Prepaid expenses
18,652
20,467
Total Current Assets
1,397,784
2,130,474
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT - IDLE PROPERTY
Mineral properties (Note 3)
1,068,215
1,080,515
Buildings, net (Note 6)
117,732
127,204
Milling equipment, net (Notes 1, 6)
-
303,770
Total Property and Equipment, Net
1,185,947
1,511,489
OTHER ASSETS
Equity investment in affiliate (Notes 1, 2)
1,798,922
1,434,977
Equity securities in affiliate (Notes 1, 12)
-
1,627,031
Restricted cash-reclamation bonds (Note 4)
260,833
258,768
Patent filings (Note 6)
6,213
8,013
Deposit
350
350
Total Other Assets
2,066,318
3,329,139
Total Assets
$
4,650,049
$
6,971,102
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
4,373
$
4,252
Total Current Liabilities
4,373
4,252
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Reclamation and remediation liabilities (Note 4)
62,973
59,332
Total Liabilities
67,346
63,584
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 154,584
and 154,584 shares issued and outstanding, respectively (Note 7)
155
155
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized; 59,370,791 and
58,770,791 shares issued, respectively, 55,235,892 and 54,785,849 shares
outstanding, respectively (Note 7)
59,371
58,771
Additional paid-in capital
17,199,250
17,078,484
Retained deficit
(11,935,822)
(9,505,914)
Less: Treasury stock, at cost, 4,134,899 and 3,984,942 shares as of December
31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (Note 7)
(770,508)
(754,609)
Total Clifton Mining Stockholders' Equity
4,552,446
6,876,887
Non-controlling interest
30,257
30,631
Total Stockholders' Equity
4,582,703
6,907,518
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
4,650,049
$
6,971,102
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
CLIFTON MINING COMPANY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
REVENUE
$
-
$
-
EXPENSES
Exploration and depletion costs
27,498
33,146
General and administrative
46,253
29,327
Professional fees
70,190
35,360
Accretion expense
3,641
3,431
Depreciation and amortization
49,958
49,958
Impairment expense
265,084
-
Salaries and employee benefits
264,441
282,609
Stock based compensation
74,866
117,553
Property and claim taxes, filing fees and insurance
122,779
112,970
Total Expenses
924,710
664,354
Loss From Operations
(924,710)
(664,354)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest income
2,763
659
Dividend income
84,181
24,768
Gain from equity investment
217,648
182,704
Gain (loss) on equity securities - net
(1,627,031)
(4,183,794)
Gain (loss) from affiliate stock transactions
(139,674)
(6,592)
Other Income (Expense)
(1,462,113)
(3,982,255)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(2,386,823)
(4,646,609)
Income Taxes
(43,459)
-
Net Income (Loss)
(2,430,282)
(4,646,609)
Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
374
335
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Clifton Mining
$
(2,429,908)
$
(4,646,274)
Net income (loss) per share - basic
$
(0.04)
$
(0.08)
Net income (loss) per share - fully diluted
$
(0.04)
$
(0.08)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
during the year:
Basic
54,863,961
54,930,869
Diluted
54,863,961
54,930,869
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
CLIFTON MINING COMPANY
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years Ended December 31,
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
$
(2,430,282)
$
(4,646,609)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
49,958
49,958
Depletion expense
12,300
12,300
Accretion expense
3,641
3,431
Impairment expense
265,084
-
Loss (gain) from equity investment
(217,648)
(182,704)
Loss (gain) from equity securities - net
1,627,031
4,183,794
Loss (gain) from affiliate stock transactions
139,674
6,592
Valuation for stock-based compensation expense related to options
74,866
117,553
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in receivables, prepaid expenses, and other assets
1,024
(14,310)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
121
(3,295)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
(474,231)
(473,290)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchase of treasury stock
(15,899)
(78,048)
Purchase of equity investment
(472,626)
-
Distributions from equity investment
186,655
190,625
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
(301,870)
112,577
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Proceeds from options exercised
46,500
-
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
46,500
-
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(729,601)
(360,713)
Cash, beginning of year
2,097,882
2,458,595
Cash, end of year
$
1,368,281
$
2,097,882
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:
Interest paid
$
-
$
-
Taxes paid
$
43,459
$
-
NON CASH INVESTING & FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Noncontrolling interest income allocation
$
374
$
335
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
CLIFTON MINING COMPANY
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
Series A Preferred Stock
Common Stock
Treasury
Clifton Mining
Non-
Total
Additional
Retained
Stock, at
Stockholders'
controlling
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Paid-in Capital
Deficit
Cost
Equity
Interest
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2021
154,584
$
155
58,770,791
$
58,771
$
16,960,931
$
(4,859,640
)
$
(676,561
)
$
11,483,656
$
30,966
$
11,514,622
Compensation related to options
-
-
-
-
117,553
-
-
117,553
-
117,553
Purchase of Treasury Stock at Cost
-
-
-
-
-
-
(78,048)
(78,048)
-
(78,048)
Net income at December 31, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
(4,646,274)
-
(4,646,274)
(335)
(4,646,609)
Balance, December 31, 2022
154,584
$
155
58,770,791
$
58,771
$
17,078,484
$
(9,505,914
)
$
(754,609
)
$
6,876,887
$
30,631
$
6,907,518
Compensation related to options
-
-
-
-
74,866
-
-
74,866
-
74,866
Proceeds issuance of common stock
-
-
600,000
600
45,900
-
-
46,500
-
46,500
Purchase of Treasury Stock at Cost
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15,899)
(15,899)
-
(15,899)
Net income at December 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
(2,429,908)
-
(2,429,908)
(374)
(2,430,282)
Balance, December 31, 2023
154,584
$
155
59,370,791
$
59,371
$
17,199,250
$
(11,935,822
)
$
(770,508
)
$
4,552,446
$
30,257
$
4,582,703
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
CLIFTON MINING COMPANY
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Nature of Organization
Clifton Mining Company (the Company), was incorporated on June 8, 1993 under the laws of the State of Utah. In the beginning years, the Company was engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring, and developing properties or selling the properties at an appreciated value. The Company has acquired several claims which have previously been in production, with historical production records. The Company has obtained a report calculating mineralized material for the Clifton shear zone property (see Note 3 - Mineral Properties) and is no longer considered to be in the exploration stage. The Company is now primarily engaged in property management by joint venturing the properties to other companies including the use of the Company's equipment to bring the claims into production and investing in other businesses.
Principles of Consolidation
The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and include the accounts of its 61% owned subsidiary, Woodman Mining Company. All intercompany accounts have been eliminated in consolidation.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
For purposes of the statements of cash flows, cash includes all cash and investments with original maturities to the Company of three months or less. As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company had no cash equivalents.
Equity Securities
In accordance with ASC 321 Investment - Equity Securities, equity securities are measured at fair value with the changes in fair value recognized in net income.
For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company had net loss on equity securities of $1,627,031 and $4,183,794 respectively, which were recorded within other income (expense) on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company owned 5,810,824 shares of common stock or a 21.7% interest in Desert Hawk Gold Corp. Although ownership percentages above 20% would normally be accounted for using the equity method, the Company is accounting for this investment as an investment in equity securities due to the Company not having any significant influence over Desert Hawk Gold Corp. The Company elected to measure this investment at fair value with changes recognized in net income. This election was made for all identical or similar investments of Desert Hawk Gold Corp., including future purchases, and is irrevocable.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company determined that the fair value of their Desert Hawk Gold Corp. shares was $0 due to Desert Hawk Gold Corp. being in default on significant liability contracts and there being questions regarding the recoverability of the asset value. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the fair value of the Desert Hawk Gold Corp. shares of common stock of $0.28 per share was determined by an independent valuation specialist. As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the investment in the affiliate was therefore valued at $0 and $1,627,031, respectively. (See Note 12 - Fair Value of Financial Instruments). This investment is classified as other assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheet due to the investments being made for the purposes of control or affiliation, in accordance with ASC 210-10 Balance Sheet - Overall.
CLIFTON MINING COMPANY
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)
Equity Investments
The Company accounts for its investments in companies subject to significant influence using the equity method of accounting, under which, the Company's pro-rata share of the net income (loss) of the affiliate is recognized as income (loss) in the Company's income statement. The Company also records its share of the change in equity of the affiliate in the Company's income statement and is added to the investment on the balance sheet. Distributions received from the affiliate are treated as a return of capital and are accordingly deducted from the carrying value of the investment. Purchases of additional investments are recorded at cost and increase the carrying value of the investment (See Note 2)
Depreciation
Property and equipment are recorded at cost. Depreciation is determined using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the assets over periods ranging from three to thirty-nine years. Expenditures for maintenance and repairs which do not extend the useful lives of the related assets are expensed as incurred.
Patent
The measurable patent costs that were initially capitalized totaled $29,695. The patent was granted December 14, 2010 and is being amortized over a 16.5 year life beginning December 2010. The Company evaluates the recoverability of intangibles and reviews the amortization period on a continual basis utilizing the guidance of ASC Topic 350, "Intangibles - Goodwill and Other." Several factors are used to evaluate intangibles, including, but not limited to, management's plans for future operations. Costs incurred to renew or extend the term of the patent applications will be expensed as incurred. (See Note 6)
Stock - Based Compensation
ASC Topic 718 and 505, requires that share-based payments be reflected as an expense based upon the grant-date fair value of those awards. The expense is recognized over the remaining vesting periods of the awards. The Company estimates the fair value of these awards using the Black-Scholes model. This model requires management to make certain estimates in the assumptions used in this model, including the expected term the award will be held, volatility of the underlying common stock, discount rate and forfeiture rate. We develop our assumptions based on our past historical trends as well as consider changes for future expectations. (See Note 11)
Fair Value Measurements
The fair values of the Company's financial instruments are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The fair value estimates presented in this report are based on information available to the Company as of December 31, 2023 and 2022.
The carrying values of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable and accounts payable approximate fair value. The authoritative guidance issued by the FASB includes a fair value three-tier hierarchy which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring the fair value. The hierarchy requires the Company to use observable inputs when available and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs when determining fair value. The first two levels of inputs are considered observable and the last level is considered unobservable, that may be used to measure fair value as follows:
Level 1 - Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets;
