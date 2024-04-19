MAC

MAC ACCOUNTING GROUP & CPAS, LLP

CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS

CLIFTON MINING COMPANY

OPINION ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

WE HAVE AUDITED THE ACCOMPANYING CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS OF CLIFTON MINING COMPANY AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022, AND THE RELATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS, STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY AND CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS THEN ENDED, AND THE RELATED NOTES (COLLECTIVELY REFERRED TO AS THE

"FINANCIAL STATEMENTS"). IN OUR OPINION, THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PRESENT FAIRLY, IN ALL MATERIAL RESPECTS, THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF CLIFTON MINING COMPANY AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022, AND THE RESULTS OF ITS

OPERATIONS AND ITS CASH FLOWS FOR EACH OF THE YEARS THEN ENDED, IN CONFORMITY WITH ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES GENERALLY ACCEPTED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

BASIS FOR OPINION

THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ENTITY'S MANAGEMENT. OUR RESPONSIBILITY IS TO EXPRESS

AN OPINION ON THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BASED ON OUR AUDITS. WE ARE A PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM REGISTERED WITH THE PUBLIC COMPANY ACCOUNTING OVERSIGHT BOARD (UNITED STATES) ("PCAOB") AND ARE REQUIRED TO BE

INDEPENDENT WITH RESPECT TO CLIFTON MINING COMPANY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE U.S. FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS AND THE APPLICABLE RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION AND THE PCAOB.

WE CONDUCTED OUR AUDITS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE STANDARDS OF THE PCAOB AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH AUDITING STANDARDS GENERALLY ACCEPTED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THOSE STANDARDS REQUIRE THAT WE PLAN AND PERFORM THE AUDIT TO OBTAIN REASONABLE ASSURANCE ABOUT WHETHER THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ARE FREE OF MATERIAL MISSTATEMENT, WHETHER DUE TO ERROR OR FRAUD. CLIFTON MINING COMPANY IS NOT REQUIRED TO HAVE, NOR WERE WE ENGAGED TO PERFORM, AN AUDIT OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING. AS PART OF OUR AUDITS WE ARE REQUIRED TO OBTAIN AN UNDERSTANDING OF INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING BUT NOT FOR THE PURPOSE OF EXPRESSING AN OPINION ON THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE ENTITY'S INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING. ACCORDINGLY, WE EXPRESS NO SUCH OPINION.

OUR AUDITS INCLUDED PERFORMING PROCEDURES TO ASSESS THE RISKS OF MATERIAL MISSTATEMENT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, WHETHER DUE TO ERROR OR FRAUD, AND PERFORMING PROCEDURES THAT RESPOND TO THOSE RISKS. SUCH PROCEDURES INCLUDED EXAMINING, ON A TEST BASIS, EVIDENCE REGARDING THE AMOUNTS AND DISCLOSURES IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. OUR AUDITS ALSO INCLUDED EVALUATING THE ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES USED AND SIGNIFICANT ESTIMATES MADE BY MANAGEMENT, AS WELL AS EVALUATING THE OVERALL PRESENTATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. WE BELIEVE THAT OUR AUDITS PROVIDE A REASONABLE BASIS FOR OUR OPINION.

CRITICAL AUDIT MATTERS

CRITICAL AUDIT MATTERS ARE MATTERS ARISING FROM THE CURRENT PERIOD AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THAT WERE COMMUNICATED OR REQUIRED TO BE COMMUNICATED TO THE AUDIT COMMITTEE AND THAT: (1) RELATE TO ACCOUNTS OR DISCLOSURES THAT ARE MATERIAL TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND (2) INVOLVED OUR ESPECIALLY CHALLENGING, SUBJECTIVE, OR COMPLEX JUDGMENTS. THE COMMUNICATION OF CRITICAL AUDIT MATTERS DOES NOT ALTER IN ANY WAY OUR OPINION ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, TAKEN AS A WHOLE, AND WE ARE NOT, BY

WWW.MACACCOUNTINGGROUP.COM

1070 MECHAM LANE, MIDVALE, UTAH 84047

801.414.3664