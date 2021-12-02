Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 12/01 02:55:51 pm
0.1661 USD   -27.75%
CLIFTON MINING : 9-30-2021 Financial Statements
PU
04:22pCLIFTON MINING : Disclosure Report 9-30-2021 (Amended)
PU
11/23CLIFTON MINING COMPANY (OTCBB : CFTN) (Clifton) - "4th Quarter Report"
AQ
CLIFTON MINING COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Clifton Mining Company

Index to the Consolidated Financial Statements

September 30, 2021

Page

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

6

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

7

CLIFTON MINING COMPANY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash

$

2,381,370

$

2,966,221

Equity securities (Note 1)

10

96

Receivables

16,249

18,095

Prepaid expenses

26,536

14,253

Total Current Assets

2,424,165

2,998,665

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT - IDLE PROPERTY

Mineral properties (Note 3)

1,095,890

1,105,115

Buildings, net (Note 6)

139,063

146,149

Milling equipment, net (Note 6)

352,206

381,141

Total Property and Equipment, Net

1,587,159

1,632,405

OTHER ASSETS

Equity investment in affiliate (Notes 1, 2)

1,649,039

1,306,590

Equity securities in affiliate (Notes 1, 3, 10)

5,810,824

5,810,824

Restricted cash-reclamation bonds (Note 4)

258,559

262,335

Patent filings (Note 6)

10,266

11,612

Deposit

350

350

Total Other Assets

7,729,038

7,391,711

Total Assets

$

11,740,362

$

12,022,781

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

28,181

$

1,887

Accrued related party payable

-

-

Total Current Liabilities

28,181

1,887

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

Reclamation and remediation liabilities (Note 4)

55,075

52,669

Total Liabilities

83,256

54,556

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 154,584

and 154,584 shares issued and outstanding, respectively (Note 7)

155

155

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized; 58,770,791

and 58,770,791 shares issued, respectively, 55,212,261 and 56,166,484

shares outstanding, respectively (Note 7)

58,771

58,771

Additional paid-in capital

16,931,737

16,858,976

Retained deficit

(4,687,962)

(4,542,304)

Less: Treasury stock, at cost 3,558,530 and 2,604,307 shares as of

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (Note 7)

(676,561)

(438,636)

Total Clifton Mining Stockholders' Equity

11,626,140

11,936,962

Noncontrolling interest

30,966

31,263

Total Stockholders' Equity

11,657,106

11,968,225

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

11,740,362

$

12,022,781

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

3

CLIFTON MINING COMPANY

Consolidated Statements of Operations

9 Months Ended

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

REVENUE

$

-

$

-

EXPENSES

Exploration costs

19,225

12,300

General and administrative

31,204

22,247

Professional fees

38,137

60,250

Accretion expense

2,406

3,045

Depreciation and amortization

37,367

50,093

Salaries and employee benefits

280,848

356,721

Stock based compensation

72,762

62,285

Property and claim taxes, filing fees and insurance

98,187

133,958

Total Expenses

580,136

700,899

Loss From Operations

(580,136)

(700,899)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest income

318

8,270

Other income from mining lease rights

-

-

Gain from equity investment

453,227

1,558,366

Gain on equity securities - net

(86)

3,486,328

Gain (loss) from affiliate stock transactions

(19,278)

85,368

Gain on sale of property/equipment

-

-

Other Income (Expense)

434,181

5,138,332

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(145,955)

4,437,433

Income Taxes

-

-

Net Income (Loss)

(145,955)

4,437,433

Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

297

297

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Clifton Mining

$

(145,658)

$

4,437,730

Net income (loss) per share - basic

$

(0.00)

$

0.08

Net income (loss) per share - fully diluted

$

(0.00)

$

0.07

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

during the year:

Basic

55,573,809

57,671,745

Diluted

58,962,733

60,055,607

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

4

CLIFTON MINING COMPANY

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

9 Months Ended

December 31,

September 30, 2021

2020

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

Net income (loss)

$

(145,955)

$

4,437,433

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization expense

37,367

50,093

Depletion expense

9,225

12,300

Accretion expense

2,406

3,045

Gain from equity investment

(453,227)

(1,558,366)

Loss (gain) from equity securities - net

86

(3,486,328)

Other income from mining lease rights

-

-

Loss (gain) from affiliate stock transactions

19,278

(85,368)

Gain on sale of fixed asset

-

-

Valuation for stock-based compensation expense related to options

72,761

62,285

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Decrease (increase) in receivables, prepaid expenses, and other assets

(6,661)

(156,097)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

26,294

(4,039)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

(438,426)

(725,042)

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

Proceeds from venture agreement

-

-

Purchase of treasury stock

(237,925)

(438,636)

Distributions from equity investment

91,500

1,372,500

Purchase of mining claims

-

-

Proceeds from sale of equipment

-

-

Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities

(146,425)

933,864

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

-

-

Net (decrease) increase in cash

(584,851)

208,822

Cash, beginning of year

2,966,221

2,757,399

Cash, end of year

$

2,381,370

$

2,966,221

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:

Interest paid

$

-

$

-

- Taxes paid

$

-

$

-

NON CASH INVESTING & FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Disposal of fixed assets

$

-

$

-

Payment of accrued wages with equity securities

$

-

$

-

Noncontrolling interest income allocation

$

297

$

297

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clifton Mining Co. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 21:20:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
