Clifton Mining : 9-30-2021 Financial Statements
CLIFTON MINING COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
Clifton Mining Company
Index to the Consolidated Financial Statements
September 30, 2021
Page
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
3
Consolidated Statements of Operations
4
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
5
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
6
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
7
CLIFTON MINING COMPANY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
ASSETS
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
$
2,381,370
$
2,966,221
Equity securities (Note 1)
10
96
Receivables
16,249
18,095
Prepaid expenses
26,536
14,253
Total Current Assets
2,424,165
2,998,665
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT - IDLE PROPERTY
Mineral properties (Note 3)
1,095,890
1,105,115
Buildings, net (Note 6)
139,063
146,149
Milling equipment, net (Note 6)
352,206
381,141
Total Property and Equipment, Net
1,587,159
1,632,405
OTHER ASSETS
Equity investment in affiliate (Notes 1, 2)
1,649,039
1,306,590
Equity securities in affiliate (Notes 1, 3, 10)
5,810,824
5,810,824
Restricted cash-reclamation bonds (Note 4)
258,559
262,335
Patent filings (Note 6)
10,266
11,612
Deposit
350
350
Total Other Assets
7,729,038
7,391,711
Total Assets
$
11,740,362
$
12,022,781
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
28,181
$
1,887
Accrued related party payable
-
-
Total Current Liabilities
28,181
1,887
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Reclamation and remediation liabilities (Note 4)
55,075
52,669
Total Liabilities
83,256
54,556
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 154,584
and 154,584 shares issued and outstanding, respectively (Note 7)
155
155
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized; 58,770,791
and 58,770,791 shares issued, respectively, 55,212,261 and 56,166,484
shares outstanding, respectively (Note 7)
58,771
58,771
Additional paid-in capital
16,931,737
16,858,976
Retained deficit
(4,687,962)
(4,542,304)
Less: Treasury stock, at cost 3,558,530 and 2,604,307 shares as of
September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (Note 7)
(676,561)
(438,636)
Total Clifton Mining Stockholders' Equity
11,626,140
11,936,962
Noncontrolling interest
30,966
31,263
Total Stockholders' Equity
11,657,106
11,968,225
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
11,740,362
$
12,022,781
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
3
CLIFTON MINING COMPANY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
9 Months Ended
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
REVENUE
$
-
$
-
EXPENSES
Exploration costs
19,225
12,300
General and administrative
31,204
22,247
Professional fees
38,137
60,250
Accretion expense
2,406
3,045
Depreciation and amortization
37,367
50,093
Salaries and employee benefits
280,848
356,721
Stock based compensation
72,762
62,285
Property and claim taxes, filing fees and insurance
98,187
133,958
Total Expenses
580,136
700,899
Loss From Operations
(580,136)
(700,899)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest income
318
8,270
Other income from mining lease rights
-
-
Gain from equity investment
453,227
1,558,366
Gain on equity securities - net
(86)
3,486,328
Gain (loss) from affiliate stock transactions
(19,278)
85,368
Gain on sale of property/equipment
-
-
Other Income (Expense)
434,181
5,138,332
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(145,955)
4,437,433
Income Taxes
-
-
Net Income (Loss)
(145,955)
4,437,433
Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
297
297
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Clifton Mining
$
(145,658)
$
4,437,730
Net income (loss) per share - basic
$
(0.00)
$
0.08
Net income (loss) per share - fully diluted
$
(0.00)
$
0.07
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
during the year:
Basic
55,573,809
57,671,745
Diluted
58,962,733
60,055,607
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
4
CLIFTON MINING COMPANY
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
9 Months Ended
December 31,
September 30, 2021
2020
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(145,955)
$
4,437,433
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
37,367
50,093
Depletion expense
9,225
12,300
Accretion expense
2,406
3,045
Gain from equity investment
(453,227)
(1,558,366)
Loss (gain) from equity securities - net
86
(3,486,328)
Other income from mining lease rights
-
-
Loss (gain) from affiliate stock transactions
19,278
(85,368)
Gain on sale of fixed asset
-
-
Valuation for stock-based compensation expense related to options
72,761
62,285
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in receivables, prepaid expenses, and other assets
(6,661)
(156,097)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
26,294
(4,039)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
(438,426)
(725,042)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Proceeds from venture agreement
-
-
Purchase of treasury stock
(237,925)
(438,636)
Distributions from equity investment
91,500
1,372,500
Purchase of mining claims
-
-
Proceeds from sale of equipment
-
-
Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities
(146,425)
933,864
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
-
-
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(584,851)
208,822
Cash, beginning of year
2,966,221
2,757,399
Cash, end of year
$
2,381,370
$
2,966,221
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:
Interest paid
$
-
$
-
- Taxes paid
$
-
$
-
NON CASH INVESTING & FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Disposal of fixed assets
$
-
$
-
Payment of accrued wages with equity securities
$
-
$
-
Noncontrolling interest income allocation
$
297
$
297
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
5
