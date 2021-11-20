Clifton Mining : Disclosure Statement for 9-30-2021 11/20/2021 | 08:04pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Clifton Mining Company 705 East 50 South, American Fork, UT 84003 ________________________________ (801) 756-1414 www.Cliftonmining.com Clifton@cliftonmining.com 1040 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of November 12, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock less treasury shares was: 55,212,261, and including 2,183,527 shares we repurchased pursuant to SEC Rule 10b-18 that are held in a Company brokerage account pending return to our transfer agent for cancelation. As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 55,212,261, including 2,183,527 shares we repurchased pursuant to SEC Rule 10b-18that are held in a Company brokerage account pending return to our transfer agent for cancelation As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 55,311,529 As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 55,911,425 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 56,166,484 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the

Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019) Page 1 of 9 Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any): In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Clifton Mining Company was originally filed on June 8, 1993 as Megaton Gold Corporation and on February 24, 1994, the name of the company was changed to Clifton Mining Company and still remains the same today. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Utah corporation filed on June 8, 1993 - Active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 705 East 50 South, American Fork, UT 84003 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A 2) Security Information Trading symbol: CFTN Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CLIFTON MNG CO - COM CUSIP: 186904108 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 70,000,000as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 55,212,261as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 57,395,788as of date: November 12, 2021 Total shares outstanding less shares held in the Company's brokerage account pending return to the transfer agent for cancelation: 55,212,261as of date: November 12, 2021 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019) Page 2 of 9 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 45,988,910as of date: November 12, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 173as of date: November 12, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Computershare Inc. Phone: (303) 262-0600 Email: Neil.Handiekar@computershare.com Address: 6200 South Quebec Street, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 01-01-2018 Common: 58,770,791 Preferred: 154,584 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. share) at to market have individual -OR- Issuance price at with voting / Nature of the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 03-31-2020 Cancellation 289,169 Common N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019) Page 3 of 9 06-30-2020 Cancellation 995,670 Common N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 09-30-2020 Cancellation 524,634 Common N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 12-31-2020 Cancellation 794,834 Common N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 4-19-2021 Cancellation 708,526 Common N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 4-23-2021 Cancellation 81,118 Common N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 6-30-2021 Cancellation 65,311 Common N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 9-30-2021 Cancellation 99,268 Common N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance: Date 11-12-2021 Common: 55,212,261 Preferred: 154,584 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: There were no changes in Common shares or Preferred shares during the years 2018 or 2019. During the years 2020 and 2021, the Company has been buying back some shares pursuant to SEC Rule 10b-18 and returing the repurchased shares to the transfer agent for cancelation. In the chart above, canceled shares includes shares that have both been returned to the transfer agent for cancelation and shares that are held in the Company's brokerage account pending return to the transfer agent for cancelation. These repurchased shares for each quarter are summarized including shares bought during the third quarter through the date of 11- 12-2021. B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒ Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). None Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: The Company has no debt securities, promissory or convertible notes outstanding. Financial Statements OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019) Page 4 of 9 A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4 : Name: Scott Moeller Title: V.P. - Finance (CFO) Relationship to Issuer: Officer, Secretary, Treasurer Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods. Balance sheet; Statement of income; Statement of cash flows; Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Financial notes; and Audit letter, if audited You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report"). If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document. Annual Report filed with this Disclosure Statement. Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date. Issuer's Business, Products and Services The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following: Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")

No direct operations, however, some of the Company's property is leased out to a company who is recovering gold and silver from the property through a heap leach operation. In the beginning years, the Company was engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring, and developing properties or selling the properties at an appreciated value. The Company has acquired several claims which have previously been in production, with historical production records. The Company has obtained a report calculating mineralized material for the Clifton shear zone property and is no longer considered to be in the exploration stage. The Company is now primarily engaged in property management by joint venturing the properties to other companies including the use of the Company's equipment to bring the claims into production and investing in other businesses. Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies. 4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019) Page 5 of 9 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Clifton Mining Co. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 01:03:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about CLIFTON MINING COMPANY 11/20 CLIFTON MINING : Disclosure Statement for 9-30-2021 PU 11/20 CLIFTON MINING : Disclosure Report PU 11/20 CLIFTON MINING : 3rd Quarter Financial Statements PU 10/28 Oct. 28 PU 10/28 CLIFTON MINING COMPANY (OTCBB : CFTN) (Clifton) - "Annual Meeting" AQ 10/05 CLIFTON MINING : Press Release October 2021 PU 08/31 Clifton Mining Company Announces Production Results for the Month of July 2021 CI 08/27 CLIFTON MINING : Press Release August 2021 PU 07/15 Clifton Mining Company Announces Production Results for the Month of April and May 2021 CI 07/15 CLIFTON MINING : Press Release July 2021 PU