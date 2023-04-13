Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : CTCA1 BV 2022 Annual Report & Financial Statements

This copy of the Annual Report of Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V. for the year ended 31 December 2022 is not in the ESEF-format as specified by the European Commission in Regulatory Technical Standard on ESEF (Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The ESEF reporting package is available at https://climatetransitioncapital.com/investor-resources/ Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V. Annual Report and Financial Statements For the year ended 31 December 2022

Contents Page CHAIR'S REPORT 2 DIRECTORS' REPORT Overview of the Company 3 Business Environment 4 Risks and Uncertainties 5 Financial Review 8 The Board of Directors 9 Corporate Governance Report 12 Audit Committee Report 18 Directors' Remuneration Report 20 Other Disclosures 21 STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES 22 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 25 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 26 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 27 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 28 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 29 Company Statement of Financial Position 49 Company Statement of Profit or Loss 50 Notes to the Company Financial Statements 51 OTHER INFORMATION Shareholder Information 53 Company Information 53 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT 1

Chair's Report While global capital markets have struggled in the face of many challenges, it is encouraging to see that climate transition investment surged to a new record in 2022. At the start of this year, Bloomberg New Energy Finance reported that global investment had reached a total of $1.1 trillion in 2022 (up 31% from $849 billion in 2021), as the energy crisis and policy action drove faster deployment of clean energy technologies, especially renewables and electric vehicles. This has meant that CO2 emissions from energy in 2022 grew only 1% on the previous year to 33.8 billion tonnes. For the first time, investment in low-carbon technologies reached parity with capital deployed in support of fossil fuels. Furthermore, demand-side climate transition investment at $561 billion exceeded for the first time supply-side investment at $550 billion, with investment in electrified transport receiving nearly as much capital as renewable energy. BNEF's data show that China was by far the leading destination for attracting energy transition investment, accounting for $546 billion while the EU as a bloc came second at $141 billion. Investment in Europe was led by Germany ($55 billion), France ($29 billion) and the UK ($28 billion). Focusing back on our own business, the Climate Transition Capital team started the new year in a promising position with an exclusive agreement to merge with an attractive target company. However, the team was unable to steer this opportunity to a successful conclusion, despite everyone's best efforts, and has terminated the exclusivity. At the time of writing, the team continues to work through all of its other potential opportunities. The Company's chances of concluding a successful transaction are partly a function of time and there is now a very limited window remaining. Furthermore, the very difficult market conditions throughout 2022 have been further aggravated by the recent turmoil in the global banking system. In recognition of these realities, some of the European SPACs that listed just weeks ahead of us have made the decision to go into liquidation. We will continue to look at options with the remaining time available. It is to be very much hoped that the global investor community can soon find the confidence and conviction to sustain climate transition investments at the levels needed to secure net-zero, with all the social, environmental and economic benefits that would bring. Marieke Bax Chair, Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V. 2

Directors' Report OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY AND THE GROUP Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V. ("CTCA1" or the "Company") is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated by Climate Transition Capital Sponsor I LLP (the "Sponsor") for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganisation or similar business combination with or acquisition of a target business or entity (a "Business Combination"). On 29 June 2021 the Company successfully completed a private placement of 19,000,000 "Units", each entitling the holder to one Ordinary Share and one-third of a Warrant, at a price of €10.00 per Unit raising €190 million (the "Offering"). The resulting Units were admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam. During a "stabilisation period" which ended on 8 July 2021, 39,000 Units were repurchased then cancelled leaving issued Units of 18,961,000 (entitling the holders to 18,961,000 Ordinary Shares and 6,320,333 Warrants). On 4 August 2021, 35 calendar days after the first day of trading, the Units split into Ordinary Shares and Warrants which have been separately listed and traded on Euronext Amsterdam since. 100% of the proceeds of the Offering plus €2 million to cover up to €2 million of negative interest (the "Negative Interest Cover") have been put into a bank account opened by Stichting Climate Transition Capital Escrow (the "Foundation") and held with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. in the Netherlands (the "Escrow Account"). These amounts will only be released in accordance with the terms of an escrow agreement, the key terms of which are summarised below. In the event of a Business Combination, the Company may use all or a substantial part of the amounts held in the Escrow Account to:

o pay the consideration due for the Business Combination, the transaction costs associated with the Business Combination and additional Offering underwriting fees due upon completion of a Business Combination;

o repurchase Ordinary Shares in accordance with share repurchase arrangements detailed in the Prospectus (see below);

o the Company may apply the balance of the cash, if any, released from the Escrow Account for general corporate purposes of the target business, including for maintenance or expansion of operations thereof.

In the event no Business Combination completes within 24 months from the settlement date of 2 July 2021 (the " Business Combination Deadline "), the Company will use the amounts held in the Escrow Account (minus any negative interest due in excess of €2 million) to repurchase Ordinary Shares under the Share Repurchase Arrangement and otherwise, for those who do not elect to participate in the Share Repurchase Arrangement, to distribute in accordance with the Liquidation Waterfall. The Foundation is ultimately controlled by the Company and is therefore its subsidiary. The Company and the Foundation together comprise the "Group". More information about the Company, including the Company's Initial Public Offering Prospectus dated 23 June 2021 (the "Prospectus"), which was approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets, the AFM, can be found on the Climate Transition Capital website: https://climatetransitioncapital.com/investor-resources/