Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : CTCA1 Holds Annual General Meeting 30 June 2022
07/01/2022 | 11:43am EDT
CTC's general meeting of shareholders adopts all resolutions at Annual General Meeting 2022
Amsterdam, 1 July 2022
Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V (the Company)., announces that the Company's general meeting of shareholders adopted all proposals which were tabled at yesterday's Annual General Meeting (AGM).
This included the adoption of the Annual Accounts 2021, the granting of discharge to all of the members of the Board and the re-appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the external auditor of the Company for the financial year 2022.
The results of the votes on the proposals tabled at the AGM are as follows:
• Total issued and outstanding capital:
23,701,250
(18,961,000 Ordinary
Shares
and
4,740,250 Sponsor Shares)
• Total number of votes:
23,701,250
• Present or represented:
12,960,024
• Votes by proxy to civil law notary:
12,960,024
• Total votes at AGM:
12,960,024 (54.68%)
Agenda item
Voted in
%
Voted
%
Total votes
Abstained
Total votes
favour
against
(excl
abstentions)
2b - Remuneration report for
12,849,278
100%
0
0%
12,849,278
110,746
12,960,024
the financial year 2021
3 - Proposal to adopt the
12,849,278
100%
0
0%
12,849,278
110,746
12,960,024
financial statements for the
financial year 2021
4a - Proposal to discharge
12,709,020
99.14%
110,746
0.86%
12,819,766
140,258
12,960,024
the executive members of the
Board from liability
4b - Proposal to discharge
12,709,020
99.14%
110,746
0.86%
12,819,766
140,258
12,960,024
the non-executive members of
the Board from liability
