    CTCA1   NL0015000DC9

CLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B.V.

(CTCA1)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:10 2022-06-29 am EDT
9.850 EUR   +3.14%
11:43aCLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B : CTCA1 Holds Annual General Meeting 30 June 2022
PU
04/26CLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B : CTCA1 BV 2021 Annual Report & Financial Statements
PU
04/26CLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B : CTCA1 Publishes Annual Report to end of December 2021
PU
Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : CTCA1 Holds Annual General Meeting 30 June 2022

07/01/2022 | 11:43am EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

PRESS RELEASE

CTC's general meeting of shareholders adopts all resolutions at Annual General Meeting 2022

Amsterdam, 1 July 2022

Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V (the Company)., announces that the Company's general meeting of shareholders adopted all proposals which were tabled at yesterday's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

This included the adoption of the Annual Accounts 2021, the granting of discharge to all of the members of the Board and the re-appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the external auditor of the Company for the financial year 2022.

The results of the votes on the proposals tabled at the AGM are as follows:

Total issued and outstanding capital:

23,701,250

(18,961,000 Ordinary

Shares

and

4,740,250 Sponsor Shares)

Total number of votes:

23,701,250

Present or represented:

12,960,024

Votes by proxy to civil law notary:

12,960,024

Total votes at AGM:

12,960,024 (54.68%)

Agenda item

Voted in

%

Voted

%

Total votes

Abstained

Total votes

favour

against

(excl

abstentions)

2b - Remuneration report for

12,849,278

100%

0

0%

12,849,278

110,746

12,960,024

the financial year 2021

3 - Proposal to adopt the

12,849,278

100%

0

0%

12,849,278

110,746

12,960,024

financial statements for the

financial year 2021

4a - Proposal to discharge

12,709,020

99.14%

110,746

0.86%

12,819,766

140,258

12,960,024

the executive members of the

Board from liability

4b - Proposal to discharge

12,709,020

99.14%

110,746

0.86%

12,819,766

140,258

12,960,024

the non-executive members of

the Board from liability

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

5 - Proposal to appoint the

12,849,278

100.00%

0

0.00%

12,849,278

110,746

12,960,024

external auditor for the

financial year 2022

Further information

+31 (0)20 262 02 30 info@climatetransitioncapital.com

Disclaimer

This announcement (including the Annual Report) may include forward-looking statements, which are based on CTCA1's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not within or outside the control of CTCA1. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. CTCA1 operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on CTCA1. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and CTCA1 undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Further reference is made to the risk factors in the Annual Report.

Disclaimer

Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I BV published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
