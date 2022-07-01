Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : CTCA1 Holds Annual General Meeting 30 June 2022

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

PRESS RELEASE

CTC's general meeting of shareholders adopts all resolutions at Annual General Meeting 2022

Amsterdam, 1 July 2022

Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V (the Company)., announces that the Company's general meeting of shareholders adopted all proposals which were tabled at yesterday's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

This included the adoption of the Annual Accounts 2021, the granting of discharge to all of the members of the Board and the re-appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the external auditor of the Company for the financial year 2022.

The results of the votes on the proposals tabled at the AGM are as follows: