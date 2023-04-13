Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTCA1   NL0015000DC9

CLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B.V.

(CTCA1)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:02:29 2023-04-12 am EDT
9.850 EUR   -0.51%
03:35pClimate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : CTCA1 Publishes Annual Report to end of December 2022
PU
03:35pClimate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : CTCA1 BV 2022 Annual Report & Financial Statements
PU
2022Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : CTCA1 BV Interim Financial Report to 30 June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : CTCA1 Publishes Annual Report to end of December 2022

04/13/2023 | 03:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

PRESS RELEASE

Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V. publishes consolidated financial statements and its annual report 2022

Amsterdam, 13 April 2023

Climate Transition Capital Acquisition 1 (CTCA1), a special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, publishes its consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022 (the Consolidated Financial Statements) and its annual report 2022 (the Annual Report).

CTCA1 will announce the date of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in due course. The Consolidated Financial Statements and the Annual Report can be obtained from the Climate Transition Capital website at www.climatetransitioncapital.com/investor-resources/ under the header Reports.

Further information

+31 (0)20 262 02 30 info@climatetransitioncapital.com

Disclaimer

This announcement (including the Annual Report) may include forward-looking statements, which are based on CTCA1's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not within or outside the control of CTCA1. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. CTCA1 operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on CTCA1. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and CTCA1 undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Further reference is made to the risk factors in the Annual Report.

1

Disclaimer

Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I BV published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 19:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B.V.
03:35pClimate Transition Capital Acquisiti : CTCA1 Publishes Annual Report to end of December 20..
PU
03:35pClimate Transition Capital Acquisiti : CTCA1 BV 2022 Annual Report & Financial Statements
PU
2022Climate Transition Capital Acquisiti : CTCA1 BV Interim Financial Report to 30 June 2022
PU
2022Climate Transition Capital Acquisiti : CTCA1 Publishes Interim Financials to 30 June 2022
PU
2022CLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B.V. : Hal..
CO
2022Climate Transition Capital Acquisiti : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
2022Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Yea..
CI
2022Climate Transition Capital Acquisiti : CTCA1 AGM 2022 Minutes
PU
2022Climate Transition Capital Acquisiti : CTCA1 Announces Changes to The Board
PU
2022Climate Transition Capital Acquisiti : CTCA1 Holds Annual General Meeting 30 June 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,90 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net cash 2021 194 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 233 M 258 M 258 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B.V.
Duration : Period :
Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marieke Bax Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David S. Buzby Executive Director
Shaun P. Kingsbury Non-Executive Director
David Whipple Crane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B.V.0.00%256
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.27%62 948
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.07%24 932
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.19%12 241
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-1.91%10 779
LIFCO AB (PUBL)30.52%9 976
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer