Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : CTCA1 Publishes Annual Report to end of December 2022

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

PRESS RELEASE

Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V. publishes consolidated financial statements and its annual report 2022

Amsterdam, 13 April 2023

Climate Transition Capital Acquisition 1 (CTCA1), a special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, publishes its consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022 (the Consolidated Financial Statements) and its annual report 2022 (the Annual Report).

CTCA1 will announce the date of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in due course. The Consolidated Financial Statements and the Annual Report can be obtained from the Climate Transition Capital website at www.climatetransitioncapital.com/investor-resources/ under the header Reports.

Further information

+31 (0)20 262 02 30 info@climatetransitioncapital.com

Disclaimer

This announcement (including the Annual Report) may include forward-looking statements, which are based on CTCA1's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not within or outside the control of CTCA1. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. CTCA1 operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on CTCA1. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and CTCA1 undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Further reference is made to the risk factors in the Annual Report.