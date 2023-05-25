Advanced search
    CTCA1   NL0015000DC9

CLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B.V.

(CTCA1)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:50:36 2023-05-18 am EDT
10.00 EUR    0.00%
07:06aClimate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : Climate Transition Capital Acquisition 1 BV launches share repurchase arrangement
PU
05/11Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : Invitation and Agenda AGM 2023 CTCA1
PU
05/10Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : CTCA1 Announces Annual General Meeting on 22 June 2023 and Anticipated Return of Cash to Shareholders
PU
Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B : Climate Transition Capital Acquisition 1 BV launches share repurchase arrangement

05/25/2023 | 07:06am EDT
Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V.
Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date24 may 2023 - 20:38
Statutory nameClimate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V.
TitleClimate Transition Capital Acquisition 1 BV launches share repurchase arrangement

Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I BV published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 11:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -11,4 M -12,3 M -12,3 M
Net cash 2022 192 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 237 M 255 M 255 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Managers and Directors
Marieke Bax Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David S. Buzby Executive Director
Shaun P. Kingsbury Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLIMATE TRANSITION CAPITAL ACQUISITION I B.V.1.52%255
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.84%61 630
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.48%23 944
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-2.15%10 909
LIFCO AB (PUBL)30.92%9 666
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-13.26%9 254
