    CLMB   US9467601053

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

(CLMB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-19 pm EDT
48.90 USD   +1.35%
Climb Global Solutions Set to join Russell 3000® Index

05/22/2023 | 08:01am EDT
EATONTOWN, N.J., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 19.

“Climb’s preliminary inclusion in the Russell 3000 is a tribute to the focus of our executive leadership, our entire team of global employees, as well as outstanding customer and vendor partners. Under our CEO, Dale Foster, Climb shareholders have been rewarded with the Company more than doubling its enterprise value,” said Drew Clark, Climb CFO.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Cloud Know How. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting at www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Company Contact

Drew Clark
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 389-0932
Drew@ClimbGS.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
CLMB@elevate-ir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 359 M - -
Net income 2023 13,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 1,39%
Capitalization 215 M 215 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 70,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,90 $
Average target price 60,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dale Ricahrd Foster Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew E. Clark Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeffrey R. Geygan Chairman
Vito Legrottaglie Director-Information Systems
John R. McCarthy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC.55.09%215
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC.16.46%32 742
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED44.95%11 527
AISINO CORPORATION33.33%3 665
SESA S.P.A.-4.91%1 841
CRICUT, INC.-22.44%1 576
