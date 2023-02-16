Advanced search
    CLMB   US9467601053

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

(CLMB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-15 pm EST
38.83 USD   +3.52%
Climb Global Solutions Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call for March 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

02/16/2023 | 08:02am EST
EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Climb’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing CLMB@elevate-ir.com.

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and CloudKnowHow. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

Company Contact

Drew Clark
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 389-0932
Drew@ClimbGS.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
CLMB@elevate-ir.com


Analyst Recommendations on CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 300 M - -
Net income 2022 10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 169 M 169 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,83 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dale Ricahrd Foster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew E. Clark Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeffrey R. Geygan Chairman
Vito Legrottaglie Director-Information Systems
John R. McCarthy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC.23.15%169
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED30.29%10 612
AISINO CORPORATION20.27%3 386
CRICUT, INC.5.18%2 153
LINEWELL SOFTWARE CO., LTD.23.87%1 442
PC CONNECTION, INC.-10.70%1 105