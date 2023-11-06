EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announces the promotion of Kim Stevens to Worldwide Vice President of Marketing. This strategic addition to the executive team marks a significant milestone in Climb’s commitment to driving value to our partners.



Kim will assume global responsibility, overseeing all marketing at Climb. This includes developing and executing a comprehensive marketing strategy, brand management and partner marketing. This announcement comes at an exciting time for Climb as it continues to grow and expand its presence in Europe through organic growth and the recent acquisition of Data Solutions in Ireland. The addition of Kim Stevens represents a significant step towards realizing Climb’s global marketing vision.

Climb’s CEO, Dale Foster noted that “We are thrilled to promote Kim to Worldwide VP of Marketing. Kim’s appointment is part of our company’s long-term growth strategy as we continue to expand our reseller coverage, operations, and marketing presence. With Kim’s expertise and leadership, we are confident that Climb will continue to set new standards of excellence in our industry.”

Kim is an accomplished technology channel sales professional with a successful 30-year career in designing, launching, and expanding partner sales plans and marketing programs, often into new markets and with new products. She has spent the last year at Climb building their emerging technology portfolio. Prior to joining Climb, Kim worked for The Channel Company (TCC). Kim successfully led the Women of The Channel (WOTC) Leadership Network, an online community dedicated to helping women from across the IT Channel thrive both professionally and personally. Kim’s extensive channel expertise was fundamental in her recognition on the TCC Women of the Channel annual list (in years 2015, 2020, and 2023).

Kim expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am deeply honored and incredibly excited about embracing this new role at Climb. I take immense pride in being a part of a team that is wholeheartedly committed to nurturing exceptional partnerships with our strategic vendors and cherished customers. I look forward to the opportunity to enhance our remarkable marketing organization by strengthening the connection between our distinctive brand portfolio and our customers from across the globe. Together, we are well-positioned to take our brand, marketing endeavors, and client services to new heights."

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com