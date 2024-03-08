Connecting People with Technology
Disclaimer
This presentation is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Sales and offers to sell Climb Global Solutions, Inc. ("Climb") securities will only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regulations, including the written prospectus requirements.
This presentation is proprietary and is intended solely for the information of the persons to whom it is presented. It may not be retained, reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any means (including electronic) without the prior written consent of Climb.
This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this release that address activities, events or developments which we expect will or may occur in the future are forward- looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Climb and members of our management team. The words "will," "believe," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "predict" and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements, including those regarding guidance on future financial results; expectations concerning market opportunities and our ability to capitalize on them; and the amount and timing of the benefits expected from acquisitions, new products or services and other potential sources of additional revenue. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risk and uncertainties include, without limitation, the continued acceptance of Climb's distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general and other factors. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
In addition to U.S. GAAP financial measures, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A presentation of and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, where such can be done without unreasonable effort, can be found in the appendix to this presentation or on our Web site at www.climbglobalsolutions.com/investor.
This presentation contains statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third parties. Although industry publications and surveys generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, we have not independently verified this statistical data.
Our Company
A specialty software distributor dedicated to connecting technology vendors with a global network of value-added resellers. Climb's sales, marketing and operations are purpose built for speed and flexibility to uniquely serve the needs of our vendors and customers.
Our Mission
"To become the premier distributor for emerging security, data-center, and cloud-based technologies. We provide value by connecting our
technology vendors with our global network of resellers."
Who We Are
Climb Global Solutions is a specialty IT distributor focused on emerging & cloud-basedtechnologies, with resources throughout North America and Western Europe.
We specialize in cloud based and data center technology software, distributing products to 7,000+ customers and vendors globally & have curated 100+ partnerships in the market.
Seasoned management team with decades of industry experience that refocused Climb from 'order taker' to a 'sales & marketing' culture, leading to renewed growth.
Growth through acquisition strategy - Climb completed its 4th accretive acquisition in 2023, following three prior transactions (one
in 2022 & two in 2020)1.
1) All acquisitions funded from cash on the balance sheet
Red Mountain vs. Blue Mountain Strategy
Climb Alliance Strategy
The Market
- Broadline distribution companies focus on legacy vendors.
- New, differentiated, and emerging brands are moving up the technology stack yet are an underserved segment of the market.
- Climb is emerging technology focused.
Where We Fit
Magic
Quadrant:
Purpose Built for Vendor Success:
Challenger
Climb offers focused teams to
Focused
onboard vendors and enable resellers in the Challenger space
with a velocity focus.
Our sales, marketing and operations have been built to meet the needs of emerging technology vendors.
Gartner Magic Quadrant
GREAT ECONOMICS
High Demand and Growth in our Focus Sectors - Security, Datacenter, Cloud
- $650B+ Global IT Market
- Growth rate 6-10% per year
- Emerging vendors 10-16%
- $22B+ Software Distribution TAM
Revenue
Simple Financial Model
- Fast and efficient quote to cash with virtual delivery of software licenses.
- FY 2023 net working capital = ~$18M
- Strong return on working capital @ 1.4X
Arrow
Ingram
TDS
Climb
Why We Win
These Products Sell Themselves
Sold By Volume Distributors
These Products Do Not
Sold By Product Specialists
We find disruptive technology vendors and partner with them early, enabling strong organic growth for years ahead.
We are highly focused on our core vendors and can actively sell their products, in comparison to volume distributors that focus on products that sell themselves.
